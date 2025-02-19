Who is the best Jalen in the league right now!? We debate Jaylen Brown, Jalen Williams and Jalen Brunson – what are their strengths and weaknesses? How do they compare offensively and defensively? With @codyhoudek. Support at www.patreon.com/thinkingbasketball
1:14:27
#306: Trade deadline fit
How will these new teams fit together after the wild trade deadline? Are the Lakers dangerous? Are the Mavs? We discuss the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis blockbuster, along with De'Aaron Fox in San Antonio next to Wemby, Jimmy Butler in Golden State, Zach Lavine in Sacramento, Brandon Ingram in Toronto, and the biggest move of all, Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks. Support at www.patreon.com/thinkingbasketball Sign up at CBAMastery.com with code thinkingbasketball for %10 off.
1:07:57
#305: 2025 Sub All-Stars
It's time for our 7th annual Sub All-Star team – who are the best players in the next tier AFTER the All-Stars. Who straddles the line and makes the actual All-Star team? Who were the toughest omissions? And what position of player is deeper than ever? With @codyhoudek. Support at www.patreon.com/thinkingbasketball
1:36:55
#304: How good is OKC? How good is Shai!?
The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have one of the best point differentials ever. How good is their defense? How good are they overall? And how well is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing right now? Before that, we discuss teams suddenly filling up with new (injured) players like the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. With @codyhoudek. Support at www.patreon.com/thinkingbasketball
What are the best offenses doing differently this year? What makes teams like Cleveland, Memphis and OKC so hard to guard? Before that, we address the “non winning” of style of play for LaMelo Ball and the idea of empty stats. Bonus questions on the Thompson Twins and Evan Mobley vs. Jaren Jackson. Support at www.patreon.com/thinkingbasketball
