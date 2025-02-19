#304: How good is OKC? How good is Shai!?

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently have one of the best point differentials ever. How good is their defense? How good are they overall? And how well is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing right now? Before that, we discuss teams suddenly filling up with new (injured) players like the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. With @codyhoudek. Support at www.patreon.com/thinkingbasketball