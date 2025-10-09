Powered by RND
Things I Can't Say

Annie Willems
Health & WellnessMental Health
  • Episode 12: When Church Community Fails
    Episode 12: When Church Community Fails
    Annie shares her personal journey of navigating faith and mental illness, highlighting the challenges faced by families who don't fit the traditional mold of church communities. She reflects on her deep connection to the church, which was once her entire community, and the subsequent isolation she felt when her family's struggles with mental illness and trauma were not understood or supported. Annie candidly discusses the pain of losing friends and community support, the impact on her marriage, and her feelings of anger and disappointment towards people who failed to see her struggles.
    --------  
    20:39
  • Episode 11: Advocacy vs Justification
    Episode 11: Advocacy vs Justification
    Annie shares her personal journey of navigating PTSD and advocating for her children's mental health needs. She reflects on the challenges faced with her son during middle school and the current struggles with her daughter, emphasizing the importance of distinguishing between advocating for necessary supports and excusing behaviors. Annie candidly discusses the emotional toll of revisiting past traumas and the fear of repeating difficult experiences.
    --------  
    18:03
  • Episode 10: The Cause
    Episode 10: The Cause
    Annie discusses the potential causes of her son's behavior, including prenatal drug exposure, early childhood trauma, and the chaotic environment he experienced in foster care. She highlights the difficulties in finding effective psychiatric medications for her son, as many caused severe side effects. She also addresses the impact of marijuana on his mental health, noting its detrimental effects despite its perceived mildness.
    --------  
    24:08
  • Episode 9: Minimizing Risk
    Episode 9: Minimizing Risk
    This episode features Annie, who shares her struggles as a parent dealing with a challenging situation involving her son. She describes the difficult transition from protecting her child to protecting others from him, highlighting the emotional turmoil and societal judgment she faces. Annie recounts specific incidents, including accusations against her son and her efforts to minimize harm to others, even when it meant making tough decisions that went against her values. 
    --------  
    19:03
  • Episode 8: Navigating Open Adoption
    Episode 8: Navigating Open Adoption
    Annie discusses the complexities of her relationship with her children's birth mother, highlighting the challenges and dynamics of co-parenting in an adoption context. She shares experiences of mediation, the emotional journey of fostering and adopting, and the evolving relationship with their birth mother.
    --------  
    18:34

About Things I Can't Say

The podcast for things families whisper, not post. Breaking the silence on family, mental health, and the struggles we keep hidden.
