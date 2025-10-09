Episode 12: When Church Community Fails

Annie shares her personal journey of navigating faith and mental illness, highlighting the challenges faced by families who don't fit the traditional mold of church communities. She reflects on her deep connection to the church, which was once her entire community, and the subsequent isolation she felt when her family's struggles with mental illness and trauma were not understood or supported. Annie candidly discusses the pain of losing friends and community support, the impact on her marriage, and her feelings of anger and disappointment towards people who failed to see her struggles.