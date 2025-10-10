Episode #54 Featuring Dr. Jess Peatross! THE FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE EPISODE! The KEYS we are missing for TRUE health, Exposing the pharmaceutical industry influence, root canal dangers and more!
Episode #54 Featuring Dr. Jess Peatross! THE FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE EPISODE! A life changing and altering episode! Dylan and Dr. Jess discuss her KEYS we are missing and overlooking along with being misled on, to obtain REAL health. Dr. Jess DOES NOT HOLD BACK in exposing the influence that the pharmaceutical industry has over our healthcare! Learn about the many facts of testing we NEED to be doing on ourselves that your doctor WILL NOT CHECK... From heavy metals, to parasites to many other MISSING functional tests we NEED to be checking! Dr. Jess discusses many aspects of key health markers starting on the cellular level, along with the gut, minerals we need, dietary changes, supplements and more! Spike proteins are explained and broken down so we all can develop an understanding of the true dangers and what exactly they are and the impact they have! There is a discussion on the autonomic nervous system, a personal perspective from Dylan and Dr. Jess on cholesterol and statins and SO MUCH MORE.. This episode is one for the ages, a true must watch for EVERYONE!!
Check out Dr. Jess' Homepage:
https://shop.aegisformulas.com/collections/products?sca_ref=6522462.H1EVmNc5mS
Follow Dr. Jess on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/dr.jess.md
