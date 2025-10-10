Powered by RND
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
  • Episode #56 Featuring Dr. Bryce Appelbaum! THE VISION EPISODE! The Screen Fit Program, Training our brains for better vision, Negative impact of screen time, Comprehensive Vision Care and more!
    Episode #56 Featuring Dr. Bryce Appelbaum!  THE VISION EPISODE!  Dr. Bryce Appelbaum brings his one of a kind vision improving program, the Screen Fit to Dylan's audience in one of the most "EYE OPENING" (literally and figuratively) episodes you will see this year.  Dr. Bryce is world renowned for being a pioneer in teaching about the brains effect on vision and this episode takes a deep dive into many aspects of vision most are completely unaware of.  Listen in to this masterclass from Dr. Bryce Appelbaum, starting with the importance of vision beyond 20/20, with an in depth explanation on different values and aspects of healthy vision.  Dr. Bryce explains how to truly understand functional vision problems and how we can train our brains to obtain better vision.  The conversation shifts to the truth about the negative impact on screen time and how it is becoming one of the leading culprits for degraded vision today.  Dr. Appelbaum discusses the importance and impact of comprehensive vision care as well as the the link between vision on ADHD.  The amount of highly unknown information relating to vision in this episode is beyond astounding and life changing!  DO NOT MISS THIS EPISODE!    TO SAVE $200 on the screen fit, click below!! screenfit.com/dylan   Get the Free Vision Health Guide: https://dylangemelli--screenfit.thrivecart.com/screenfit-vision-foundations/68422926e8826/   Free Vision Assessment: www.myvisionfirst.com/quiz   Follow Dr. Bryce Appelbaum on instagram:  https://www.instagram.com/drbryceappelbaum/?hl=en     Today's episode is sponsored by TIMELINE! To PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelli _______________________________________________________________________________     Get the Apollo Neuro for $90 OFF!! USE CODE GEMELLI to save https://apolloneuro.com/gemelli     THE BREAKTHROUGH MIMIO HEALTH FASTING MIMETIC SUPPLEMENT!  20% OFF https://mimiohealth.sjv.io/c/6588260/3303475/30611   Purchase Telo-Vital and OPTIMIZE YOUR AGE!!! https://thegoodinside.com/dylang   HIRE DYLAN ON THE MINNECT APP HERE: expert.minnect.com/@DylanGemelli Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelli and PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and leave reviews!!   MAKE SURE TO GO TO DYLAN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL for MORE video content!!    https://www.youtube.com/@DylanGemelliBiohacking Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli Podcast [email protected] Visit Dylan's Homepage https://dylangemelli.com  
    --------  
    55:12
  • Episode #55 Featuring Dr. Jaban Moore! HOW CONVENTIONAL HEALTH CARE GETS IT WRONG! The Neurotoxic Loop, Complex Chronic Illness, EXPOSING WATER QUALITY and CONTAMINANTS, Dangers of Mold, and more!
    Episode #55 Featuring Dr. Jaban Moore!  HOW CONVENTIONAL HEALTH CARE GETS IT WRONG!  THIS MAY BE THE MOST IMPACTFUL LISTEN OF THE YEAR!  Dr. Jaban and Dylan have a very long discussion about the multitudes of way that our current conventional health care system gets it wrong and Dr. Jaban provides different ways of overcoming these issues.  This discussion is not an attempt to undermine the health care system but it does raise awareness to the many areas in where it is lacking.  The conversation has a very important discussion on The Neurotoxic Loop and why it is imperative to our overall health.  This topic is not often covered and this portion alone provides major insight into different areas of health most are not aware of.  Complex Chronic Illness is another topic of discussion and how to address and overcome it.  The conversations then takes a transition of an intricate discussion on exposing our water quality.  Dr. Jaban discusses mold exposure, dangers of mold and how it relates to our water quality.  There are staggering and troubling facts given on how poor our water quality is and Dr. Jaban discusses proper water filtration to ensure we are ingesting the safest and best water quality possible.  This episode is jam packed with facts and detailed discussions about multitudes of ways we can fix and improve our health!   As stated above, this may be THE MOST IMPACTFUL podcast episode of the year!       Check out Dr. Jaban's Homepage: https://drjabanmoore.com/     Book a call with Dr. Jaban: https://consultation.drjabanmoore.com/ncf-discovery-1030-a     Follow Dr. Jaban Moore on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjabanmoore/       Today's episode is sponsored by TIMELINE! To PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelli _______________________________________________________________________________   HIRE DYLAN ON THE MINNECT APP HERE: expert.minnect.com/@DylanGemelli   Get the Apollo Neuro for $90 OFF!! USE CODE GEMELLI to save https://apolloneuro.com/gemelli     THE BREAKTHROUGH MIMIO HEALTH FASTING MIMETIC SUPPLEMENT!  20% OFF https://mimiohealth.sjv.io/c/6588260/3303475/30611   Purchase Telo-Vital and OPTIMIZE YOUR AGE!!! https://thegoodinside.com/dylang To PURCHASE PUORI products, visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! USE CODE DYLAN to save https://puori.com/pages/dylangemelli Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelli and PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and leave reviews!!   MAKE SURE TO GO TO DYLAN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL for MORE video content!!    https://www.youtube.com/@DylanGemelliBiohacking Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli Podcast [email protected] Visit Dylan's Homepage https://dylangemelli.com
    --------  
    59:43
  • Episode #54 Featuring Dr. Jess Peatross! THE FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE EPISODE! The KEYS we are missing for TRUE health, Exposing the pharmaceutical industry influence, root canal dangers and more!
    Episode #54 Featuring Dr. Jess Peatross!  THE FUNCTIONAL MEDICINE EPISODE!  A life changing and altering episode!  Dylan and Dr. Jess discuss her KEYS we are missing and overlooking along with being misled on, to obtain REAL health.  Dr. Jess DOES NOT HOLD BACK in exposing the influence that the pharmaceutical industry has over our healthcare!  Learn about the many facts of testing we NEED to be doing on ourselves that your doctor WILL NOT CHECK... From heavy metals, to parasites to many other MISSING functional tests we NEED to be checking!  Dr. Jess discusses many aspects of key health markers starting on the cellular level, along with the gut, minerals we need, dietary changes, supplements and more!  Spike proteins are explained and broken down so we all can develop an understanding of the true dangers and what exactly they are and the impact they have!  There is a discussion on the autonomic nervous system, a personal perspective from Dylan and Dr. Jess on cholesterol and statins and SO MUCH MORE.. This episode is one for the ages, a true must watch for EVERYONE!!     Check out Dr. Jess' Homepage: https://shop.aegisformulas.com/collections/products?sca_ref=6522462.H1EVmNc5mS     Follow Dr. Jess on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dr.jess.md     Today's episode is sponsored by TIMELINE! To PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelli _______________________________________________________________________________   HIRE DYLAN ON THE MINNECT APP HERE: expert.minnect.com/@DylanGemelli   Get the Apollo Neuro for $60 OFF!! USE CODE GEMELLI to save https://apolloneuro.com/gemelli   Purchase Telo-Vital and OPTIMIZE YOUR AGE!!! https://thegoodinside.com/dylang To PURCHASE PUORI products, visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! USE CODE DYLAN to save https://puori.com/pages/dylangemelli Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelli and PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and leave reviews!!   MAKE SURE TO GO TO DYLAN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL for MORE video content!!    https://www.youtube.com/@DylanGemelliBiohacking Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli Podcast [email protected] Visit Dylan's Homepage https://dylangemelli.com
    --------  
    1:08:07
  • Episode #53 Featuring Adam "SOS" Sosnick! Co-Host of the PBD Podcast! The INSPIRATION EPISODE! THE RIGHT MINDSET TO SUCCEED, Perseverance, ACCOUNTABILITY, Overcoming adversity, FINANCES AND MORE!
     Episode #53 Featuring Adam "SOS" Sosnick! THE HIGHLY ACCLAIMED Co-Host of the Patrick-Bet David Podcast!  The INSPIRATION EPISODE!  Get ready to be INSPIRED!  Dylan and Adam dive deep into helping inspire the audience with many concepts that are missing today!  Adam divulges many of his secrets to success, starting with having the RIGHT MINDSET in life!  There is a long discussion on having PERSEVERANCE and how to use struggles as fuel to succeed.  Dylan and Adam both discuss prior failures, struggles and mistakes and how they have used those to shape what they have become.  Adam shares his thoughts as to why there is a lack of accountability in today's society and the negative effect it can have on everyone along with ways to be more accountable in all that we do!  Adam also discusses his role on the PBD podcast, how me met Patrick-Bet David and how the show has grown into the monster well all know today!  There are excellent financial lessons discussed, from building credit, to having proper financial management and so much more!  Prepare to be INSPIRED, entertained and filled with key facts and components to becoming the BEST YOU CAN BE!  DO NOT MISS THIS EPISODE!!!     Follow Adam on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sostalksmoney/?hl=en   Subscribe to the PBD Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@VALUETAINMENT       Today's episode is sponsored by TIMELINE! To PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelli _______________________________________________________________________________   HIRE DYLAN ON THE MINNECT APP HERE: expert.minnect.com/@DylanGemelli   Get the Apollo Neuro for $60 OFF!! USE CODE GEMELLI to save https://apolloneuro.com/gemelli Purchase Telo-Vital and OPTIMIZE YOUR AGE!!! https://thegoodinside.com/dylang To PURCHASE PUORI products, visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! USE CODE DYLAN to save https://puori.com/pages/dylangemelli Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelli and PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and leave reviews!!   MAKE SURE TO GO TO DYLAN'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL for MORE video content!!    https://www.youtube.com/@DylanGemelliBiohacking Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli Podcast [email protected] Visit Dylan's Homepage https://dylangemelli.com
    --------  
    1:14:37
  • Episode #52 Featuring Anti Aging Expert Dr. Bill Andrews! Uncover the SECRETS to REAL anti aging! TELOMERES, TELOMERASE, Mitochondrial Health and the role of lifestyle in anti aging!
    Episode #52 Featuring Anti Aging Expert Dr. Bill Andrews!!  Get ready to uncover and learn about the true secrets to anti aging!  Dr. Bill Andrews is well known as the world's foremost authority on TRUE anti aging!  If you want to learn how to truly extend your life as well as your QUALITY OF LIFE, THIS IS AN EPISODE YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO MISS!!  Dr. Bill goes in depth with Dylan providing an in depth understanding on telomeres and telomerase and how he has uncovered the secret to extending our life spans.  Learn about telomere lengthening and shortening, what causes shortening, how our lifestyles play a role, the relationship between telomeres and mitochondria, the concept of telomerase, how long we can ACTUALLY live now and what the future holds for our lifespans!!!  Dr. Andrews also discusses Telo-Vital, a natural supplement that he helped created to help with telomeres!!!  This is the episode we have ALL BEEN WAITING FOR!!!!!     Purchase Telo-Vital and OPTIMIZE YOUR AGE!!!  SAVE $70 here!!!!!!  hthttps://aee.thegoodinside.com/special-offer-telo-vital-870232-lp   Check out Dr. Andrews Here: https://sierrasci.com/dr-bill-andrews/       Today's episode is sponsored by TIMELINE! To PURCHASE MITOPURE visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! https://www.timeline.com/promotions/dylangemelli _______________________________________________________________________________   To PURCHASE PUORI products, visit Dylan's landing page and use code DYLAN to save 20% OFF!! USE CODE DYLAN to save https://puori.com/pages/dylangemelli Get the Apollo Neuro for $60 OFF!! USE CODE GEMELLI to save https://apolloneuro.com/gemelli Follow Dylan on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok @dylangemelli and PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and leave reviews!! Email Dylan for booking, collaborations and/or to apply for the Dylan Gemelli Podcast [email protected] Visit Dylan's Homepage https://dylangemelli.com
    --------  
    1:09:16

About The Dylan Gemelli Podcast

Welcome to The Dylan Gemelli Podcast! This Podcast is the ULTIMATE guide to enhancing your quality of life. Dylan is on a mission to bring the TRUTH to all of his listeners and subscribers on everything health and fitness related. Sit back, relax and be prepared to get educated on THE FACTS, without bias, on how to consistently fix and improve your quality of life, happiness and well being!! THE MISSION of this podcast is ensure that all listeners get the TRUTH and GUIDANCE necessary to overcome all adversities and to be inspired to take control of your lives! Dylan Gemelli is a prominent figure in the fitness and biohacking industry. He is known for his expertise in health, fitness, and performance enhancement. Dylan is the creator of the Dylan Gemelli Podcast, which features enlightening discussions with some of the most prominent experts and influencers in the health and wellness space, best selling authors, top cardiologists, neuroscientists and more!! His work focuses on improvi...
