290: New Morning Routine Just Dropped
What’s up, slots? On this drunk episode of TMG the guys react to an outrageous anti-aging routine. Plus, a huge Vegas payout and the story of a prince’s $20 million birthday bender.
Chapters:
0:00 Demonetized
0:25 Intro
1:31 Cu.t point
1:55 The DUI Guys
3:20 Spoilers
5:12 Noel’s Special Special
6:51 So Gambling?
8:01 Professional Gambling Addiction
12:24 BetterHelp
13:54 We Won’t Disclose
16:24 Fast Slots Strategy
19:02 Hand Pay Pleasure
20:06 Cody Trains for $5 Mil
21:55 King of Saudi
22:43 Book Algo
23:58 SeatGeek
25:39 The Reading Routine
26:54 Birthday Bender
29:01 Flexing on Elon
31:51 Normal and Loaded
34:39 Starbucks Ready to Drink Coffee
35:49 A Very Special Guy
38:01 Reverse Aging
41:21 Level 5 Thinking
43:11 Turning into Iodine
46:01 The Fifth Level
47:10 The McDonald's App
48:30 Beats By Cocomelon
51:44 Billionaire Obsessions
52:30 Glacial Party
54:19 Aging Normally
55:40 A Poop Test
1:01:45 Addicted to Autonomous
1:03:00 Routine Guy Leveled Up
1:04:35 Reversing Back to Sperm
1:05:16 Light Teasing
1:05:54 Is This Poop?
1:07:10 BoneZone Teaser
1:07:32 Thanks McDonalds!
5/4/2023
1:07:51
289: The Gambling Episode
The guys are all in this week on this special return of the most racist podcast in the world. After making a very generous and charitable donation, they discuss how they can win big to open a casino of their own. Plus they give some wonderful inspiration for light hearted pranks and share a new delicacy: edible anus.
Chapters
0:00 The Charity Run Song
3:48 Intro
4:55 Livin’ Like Matthew
5:41 New Prank Idea
9:18 Recordin & Ready to Go
10:48 Bobbie Holliday
12:06 Aura
14:11 Licktoria Returns
14:56 Francesca Stugot
17:25 Omegle Pranks
21:04 Vegas Standup
23:38 DoorDash
25:13 The Most Racist Podcast Returns
28:03 Slot Conspiracies
29:17 Rare Elated Win
30:53 Buffalooooooo!!
33:28 Roulette W
34:19 New Fetish Unlocked
35:27 Liquid Death
37:26 Moving to Vegas
38:53 Interactive Vegas Set
41:04 Horse Betting
44:40 New Video type
46:12 Rich Lil Piggies
47:11 Tank Fighting
49:50 Skylight Bongo
52:24 Sports Betting
53:00 TMG Casino
54:27 Ironman Tat
56:22 Spoiled
1:04:04 Gamblin & TV
1:06:28 Edible Anus
1:10:37 A British Love Story
1:12:30 Burner Comments
4/27/2023
1:19:37
288: Livin’ Like Matthew McConaughey
Cody and Noel are reunited and ready to spoil Succession for you! Cody shares golf stories from his recent Palm Desert trip, the art of chewing tobacco and the secret most women don’t know about balls. Plus, we check in with Matthew McConaughey’s newest project and what Crinja has been doing since he fell off.
Chapters
0:00 Always Check for Deez
1:25 Intro
2:30 Meme Edit Deer
3:19 Botswana Subscribe
3:47 Cody’s Palm Desert Trip
4:20 Golfing on Par
5:24 Golf is Dangerous
8:25 Famous Golfers
10:19 Dj Kahlid’s Tik Toks
13:14 Stamps
14:42 Tee Time
15:38 Living on The Battlefield
19:36 Cody’s Golf Coach
20:32 The Golf Club Scam
24:45 Aura
26:44 Club golf
27:56 Steam Deck
29:06 Tetris Movie
30:04 Movies on Steroids
32:03 Removable Balls
33:18 Beaver Receiver
34:41 Unhinged Bumper Sticker
35:39 The Art of Dip
37:14 Seatgeek
38:27 Succession Spoilers
47:31 BetterHelp
49:39 Ninja Fell Off
52:16 Spy Glasses
53:31 Crinja
55:24 McConaughey’s Art of Livin’
1:05:18 Mind Mint
4/20/2023
1:07:34
287: Finding Future Wife ft. Ben Cahn
Trillionaire Mindset’s Ben Cahn beams up to get real vulnerable with Noel. The two of them share prior stories of horny engineering, how Ben is building XP in his life, and recent stories from their shows in NYC. Plus, they define what Gen Z slang really means.
Chapters
0:00 No Cap
0:58 Intro
2:04 Dominos & Donuts
5:15 Everything is Food
6:50 Vulnerable Podcasting
8:24 Deep Plugs
10:05 ZocDoc
11:32 Horny Engineering
14:47 Ben & Food
17:05 Allergic to Sushi
18:46 NYC Live Shows
21:36 Hello Fresh
23:15 Pontificating Performers
26:52 Ben is Fully Okay
30:49 Maxxed Out XP
33:47 Supportive Through Struggles
39:14 Accepting What Is
41:44 Future & Past Wives
44:25 Ben? He’s Still Fully OK
48:01 Achieving Ikigai
51:35 Don’t Kill Us
53:21 Guessing Slang
54:55 Ai Is Not God
56:20 Help Me!!!
57:10 Is That Ben Cahn?
58:38 Sweetfeet
59:28 Pick Me vs Stan
1:01:06 Flopcorn
1:02:10 JBen
1:03:25 More Terms
1:06:47 See Ya In After Hours
4/13/2023
1:08:29
286: Crustacean Redemption Arc ft. Brian J. Alvarez
Tik Tok legend Brian J. Alvarez beams up with Cody. They discuss what it’s like in the GIGANTIC apple, Cocaine Bear, reasons that all animals are actually just dogs and why Vegas truly is a wonderland.
Chapters
0:00 Our Sober Stepdad
2:25 Intro
3:30 Housekeeping
3:59 Good for Your Heart
7:04 Obsessive & Extremist
9:40 Getting Drunk at Cody’s Wedding
11:21 DoorDash
12:38 Life in Australia
16:22 All About Accents
20:05 Australian Asbestos
24:22 Honey
25:32 Daisy Jones & The Six
26:22 What’s Up with Brian
28:18 Life in New York
31:10 Bruce Springsteen in NYC
34:20 Small Bladder Moments
35:48 Bruce’s Greatest Hits
36:58 The New Beatles
37:45 BetterHelp
39:17 Intense City Living
42:03 Cocaine Bear
46:42 SeatGeek
48:40 All Animals Are Dogs
50:25 Crab Redemption Arc
53:28 Cody’s Training Regimen
57:03 M3GAN
58:40 Hot Guy Filter
59:50 Getting Buccal Fat Removal
1:02:30 Considering a Hair Transplant
1:04:50 Cody’s Facial Hair Eras
1:07:38 Vegas Wonderland
1:12:52 Encore at Encore