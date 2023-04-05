289: The Gambling Episode

Bonus Episodes & Ad Free Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv The guys are all in this week on this special return of the most racist podcast in the world. After making a very generous and charitable donation, they discuss how they can win big to open a casino of their own. Plus they give some wonderful inspiration for light hearted pranks and share a new delicacy: edible anus. Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdftuX9H8kW14Njxtpnuy3Q To sign up for the newsletter go to https://tmgstudios.tv ! Buy Our Merch: http://tmgpod.com If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/tmgstudios Chapters 0:00 The Charity Run Song 3:48 Intro 4:55 Livin' Like Matthew 5:41 New Prank Idea 9:18 Recordin & Ready to Go 10:48 Bobbie Holliday 14:11 Licktoria Returns 14:56 Francesca Stugot 17:25 Omegle Pranks 21:04 Vegas Standup 25:13 The Most Racist Podcast Returns 28:03 Slot Conspiracies 29:17 Rare Elated Win 30:53 Buffalooooooo!! 33:28 Roulette W 34:19 New Fetish Unlocked 37:26 Moving to Vegas 38:53 Interactive Vegas Set 41:04 Horse Betting 44:40 New Video type 46:12 Rich Lil Piggies 47:11 Tank Fighting 52:24 Sports Betting 53:00 TMG Casino 54:27 Ironman Tat 56:22 Spoiled 1:04:04 Gamblin & TV 1:06:28 Edible Anus 1:10:37 A British Love Story 1:12:30 Burner Comments