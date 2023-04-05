Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
TMG Studios
Comedians Cody Ko and Noel Miller make you laugh, hopefully.
Comedians Cody Ko and Noel Miller make you laugh, hopefully.

  • 290: New Morning Routine Just Dropped
    Bonus Episodes & Ad Free Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  What’s up, slots? On this drunk episode of TMG the guys react to an outrageous anti-aging routine. Plus, a huge Vegas payout and the story of a prince’s $20 million birthday bender. This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Use http://betterhelp.com/tmg for 10% off your first month. Use code TMG for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TMG Starbucks Coffee, ready for right now. Shop the full line-up online or in-store, wherever you buy groceries Order ahead with the McDonald’s app to save time! To sign up for the newsletter go to https://tmgstudios.tv ! Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdftuX9H8kW14Njxtpnuy3Q  TMG Socials: https://twitter.com/tinymeatgang/likes https://www.instagram.com/tmgforreal/ https://www.tiktok.com/@tinymeatgang?lang=en CODY http://youtube.com/codyko http://twitter.com/codyko http://instagram.com/codykohttps://www.tiktok.com/@codyko?lang=en NOEL http://youtube.com/thenoelmiller http://twitter.com/thenoelmiller http://instagram.com/thenoelmillerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@notnoelmiller?lang=en Buy Our Merch: http://tmgpod.com If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/tmgstudios Chapters: 0:00 Demonetized 0:25 Intro 1:31 Cu.t point 1:55 The DUI Guys 3:20 Spoilers 5:12 Noel’s Special Special 6:51 So Gambling? 8:01 Professional Gambling Addiction 12:24 BetterHelp 13:54 We Won’t Disclose 16:24 Fast Slots Strategy 19:02 Hand Pay Pleasure 20:06 Cody Trains for $5 Mil 21:55 King of Saudi 22:43 Book Algo 23:58 SeatGeek 25:39 The Reading Routine 26:54 Birthday Bender 29:01 Flexing on Elon 31:51 Normal and Loaded 34:39 Starbucks Ready to Drink Coffee 35:49 A Very Special Guy 38:01 Reverse Aging 41:21 Level 5 Thinking 43:11 Turning into Iodine 46:01 The Fifth Level 47:10 The McDonald's App 48:30 Beats By Cocomelon 51:44 Billionaire Obsessions 52:30 Glacial Party 54:19 Aging Normally 55:40 A Poop Test 1:01:45 Addicted to Autonomous 1:03:00 Routine Guy Leveled Up 1:04:35 Reversing Back to Sperm 1:05:16 Light Teasing 1:05:54 Is This Poop? 1:07:10 BoneZone Teaser 1:07:32 Thanks McDonalds!
    5/4/2023
    1:07:51
  • 289: The Gambling Episode
    Bonus Episodes & Ad Free Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  The guys are all in this week on this special return of the most racist podcast in the world. After making a very generous and charitable donation, they discuss how they can win big to open a casino of their own. Plus they give some wonderful inspiration for light hearted pranks and share a new delicacy: edible anus.  For a limited time, Aura is offering our listeners a 14 day trial plus a check of your data to see if your personal information has been leaked online, all for FREE when you visit https://AURA.com/TMG That’s 50% off up to $10 on a $15 minimum subtotal, and zero delivery fees on your first order, when you download the DoorDash app in the App Store and enter code GANG.  Liquid Death’s new iced teas are available now with free shipping on Amazon and retailers near you. Plus, our listeners get 20% off their first Liquid Death apparel purchase available exclusively at https://LiquidDeath.com/TMG  Get 10% off, up to $30 off a SkylightFrame.com/GANG. To sign up for the newsletter go to https://tmgstudios.tv ! Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdftuX9H8kW14Njxtpnuy3Q  TMG Socials: https://twitter.com/tinymeatgang/likes https://www.instagram.com/tmgforreal/ https://www.tiktok.com/@tinymeatgang?lang=en CODY http://youtube.com/codyko http://twitter.com/codyko http://instagram.com/codykohttps://www.tiktok.com/@codyko?lang=en NOEL http://youtube.com/thenoelmiller http://twitter.com/thenoelmiller http://instagram.com/thenoelmillerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@notnoelmiller?lang=en Buy Our Merch: http://tmgpod.com If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/tmgstudios Chapters 0:00 The Charity Run Song 3:48 Intro 4:55 Livin’ Like Matthew 5:41 New Prank Idea 9:18 Recordin & Ready to Go 10:48 Bobbie Holliday 12:06 Aura 14:11 Licktoria Returns 14:56 Francesca Stugot 17:25 Omegle Pranks 21:04 Vegas Standup 23:38 DoorDash 25:13 The Most Racist Podcast Returns 28:03 Slot Conspiracies 29:17 Rare Elated Win 30:53 Buffalooooooo!! 33:28 Roulette W 34:19 New Fetish Unlocked 35:27 Liquid Death 37:26 Moving to Vegas 38:53 Interactive Vegas Set 41:04 Horse Betting 44:40 New Video type 46:12 Rich Lil Piggies 47:11 Tank Fighting 49:50 Skylight Bongo 52:24 Sports Betting 53:00 TMG Casino 54:27 Ironman Tat 56:22 Spoiled 1:04:04 Gamblin & TV 1:06:28 Edible Anus 1:10:37 A British Love Story 1:12:30 Burner Comments
    4/27/2023
    1:19:37
  • 288: Livin’ Like Matthew McConaughey
    Bonus Episodes & Ad Free Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  Cody and Noel are reunited and ready to spoil Succession for you! Cody shares golf stories from his recent Palm Desert trip, the art of chewing tobacco and the secret most women don’t know about balls. Plus, we check in with Matthew McConaughey’s newest project and what Crinja has been doing since he fell off.   Get a 4-week trial, free postage, and a digital scale at https://www.stamps.com/tmg. Thanks to Stamps.com for sponsoring the show! For a limited time, Aura is offering our listeners a 14 day trial plus a check of your data to see if your personal information has been leaked online, all for FREE when you visit  https://AURA.com/TMG Use code TMG for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TMG This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Use http://betterhelp.com/tmg for 10% off your first month. To sign up for the newsletter go to https://tmgstudios.tv !   Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdftuX9H8kW14Njxtpnuy3Q  TMG Socials: https://twitter.com/tinymeatgang/likes https://www.instagram.com/tmgforreal/ https://www.tiktok.com/@tinymeatgang?lang=en CODY http://youtube.com/codyko http://twitter.com/codyko http://instagram.com/codykohttps://www.tiktok.com/@codyko?lang=en NOEL http://youtube.com/thenoelmiller http://twitter.com/thenoelmiller http://instagram.com/thenoelmillerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@notnoelmiller?lang=en Buy Our Merch: http://tmgpod.com If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/tmgstudios Chapters 0:00 Always Check for Deez  1:25 Intro 2:30 Meme Edit Deer  3:19 Botswana Subscribe 3:47 Cody’s Palm Desert Trip 4:20 Golfing on Par 5:24 Golf is Dangerous 8:25 Famous Golfers 10:19 Dj Kahlid’s Tik Toks 13:14 Stamps 14:42 Tee Time 15:38 Living on The Battlefield 19:36 Cody’s Golf Coach 20:32 The Golf Club Scam 24:45 Aura 26:44 Club golf 27:56 Steam Deck 29:06 Tetris Movie 30:04 Movies on Steroids  32:03 Removable Balls 33:18 Beaver Receiver 34:41 Unhinged Bumper Sticker 35:39 The Art of Dip 37:14 Seatgeek  38:27 Succession Spoilers 47:31 BetterHelp 49:39 Ninja Fell Off 52:16 Spy Glasses 53:31 Crinja 55:24 McConaughey’s Art of Livin’ 1:05:18 Mind Mint
    4/20/2023
    1:07:34
  • 287: Finding Future Wife ft. Ben Cahn
    Bonus Episodes & Ad Free Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  Trillionaire Mindset’s Ben Cahn beams up to get real vulnerable with Noel. The two of them share prior stories of horny engineering, how Ben is building XP in his life, and recent stories from their shows in NYC. Plus, they define what Gen Z slang really means. Go to https://Zocdoc.com/TMG and download the Zocdoc app for FREE. Then find and book a top-rated doctor today. Many are available within 24 hours. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/tinymeat50 and use code tinymeat50 for 50% off, plus your first box ships free! To sign up for the newsletter go to https://tmgstudios.tv ! Trill: https://www.youtube.com/@trillionairemindset https://www.youtube.com/@TrillionaireMindsetHighlights https://twitter.com/trillionairepod https://www.instagram.com/trillionairepod/ https://www.tiktok.com/@trillionairepod   Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdftuX9H8kW14Njxtpnuy3Q  TMG Socials: https://twitter.com/tinymeatgang/likes https://www.instagram.com/tmgforreal/ https://www.tiktok.com/@tinymeatgang?lang=en BEN  https://twitter.com/buncahn https://www.instagram.com/bencahn/ https://www.tiktok.com/@bencahnn CODY http://youtube.com/codyko http://twitter.com/codyko http://instagram.com/codykohttps://www.tiktok.com/@codyko?lang=en NOEL http://youtube.com/thenoelmiller http://twitter.com/thenoelmiller http://instagram.com/thenoelmillerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@notnoelmiller?lang=en Buy Our Merch: http://tmgpod.com If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/tmgstudios Chapters 0:00 No Cap 0:58 Intro 2:04 Dominos & Donuts 5:15 Everything is Food 6:50 Vulnerable Podcasting 8:24 Deep Plugs 10:05 ZocDoc 11:32 Horny Engineering 14:47 Ben & Food 17:05 Allergic to Sushi 18:46 NYC Live Shows 21:36 Hello Fresh 23:15 Pontificating Performers 26:52 Ben is Fully Okay 30:49 Maxxed Out XP 33:47 Supportive Through Struggles 39:14 Accepting What Is 41:44 Future & Past Wives 44:25 Ben? He’s Still Fully OK 48:01 Achieving Ikigai 51:35 Don’t Kill Us 53:21 Guessing Slang 54:55 Ai Is Not God 56:20 Help Me!!! 57:10 Is That Ben Cahn? 58:38 Sweetfeet 59:28 Pick Me vs Stan 1:01:06 Flopcorn 1:02:10 JBen 1:03:25 More Terms 1:06:47 See Ya In After Hours
    4/13/2023
    1:08:29
  • 286: Crustacean Redemption Arc ft. Brian J. Alvarez
    Bonus Episodes & Ad Free Episodes: https://tmgstudios.tv  Tik Tok legend Brian J. Alvarez beams up with Cody. They discuss what it’s like in the GIGANTIC apple, Cocaine Bear, reasons that all animals are actually just dogs and why Vegas truly is a wonderland. Get 50% off your first DoorDash when you use code MEATGANG at checkout. Join PayPal Honey for FREE at https://joinhoney.com/tmg.  This episode is sponsored by BetterHelp. Use http://betterhelp.com/tmg for 10% off your first month. Use code TMG for $20 off your first SeatGeek order. https://seatgeek.onelink.me/RrnK/TMG To sign up for the newsletter go to https://tmgstudios.tv !   Highlights Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdftuX9H8kW14Njxtpnuy3Q  TMG Socials: https://twitter.com/tinymeatgang/likes https://www.instagram.com/tmgforreal/ https://www.tiktok.com/@tinymeatgang?lang=en BRIAN https://www.youtube.com/@BrianJordanAlvarez https://twitter.com/brianjoralvarez https://www.instagram.com/brianjordanalvarez/ https://www.tiktok.com/@brianjordanalvarez?lang=en CODY http://youtube.com/codyko http://twitter.com/codyko http://instagram.com/codykohttps://www.tiktok.com/@codyko?lang=en NOEL http://youtube.com/thenoelmiller http://twitter.com/thenoelmiller http://instagram.com/thenoelmillerhttps://www.tiktok.com/@notnoelmiller?lang=en Buy Our Merch: http://tmgpod.com If you listen on Apple Podcasts, go to: https://apple.co/tmgstudios Chapters 0:00 Our Sober Stepdad 2:25 Intro 3:30 Housekeeping 3:59 Good for Your Heart 7:04 Obsessive & Extremist 9:40 Getting Drunk at Cody’s Wedding 11:21 DoorDash 12:38 Life in Australia 16:22 All About Accents 20:05 Australian Asbestos 24:22 Honey 25:32 Daisy Jones & The Six 26:22 What’s Up with Brian 28:18 Life in New York 31:10 Bruce Springsteen in NYC 34:20 Small Bladder Moments  35:48 Bruce’s Greatest Hits  36:58 The New Beatles 37:45 BetterHelp 39:17 Intense City Living 42:03 Cocaine Bear 46:42 SeatGeek 48:40 All Animals Are Dogs 50:25 Crab Redemption Arc 53:28 Cody’s Training Regimen  57:03 M3GAN 58:40 Hot Guy Filter 59:50 Getting Buccal Fat Removal 1:02:30 Considering a Hair Transplant 1:04:50 Cody’s Facial Hair Eras  1:07:38 Vegas Wonderland 1:12:52 Encore at Encore
    4/6/2023
    1:15:26

About The Tiny Meat Gang Podcast

Comedians Cody Ko and Noel Miller make you laugh, hopefully. Bonus eps on http://tmgstudios.tv
