Chris Collins, Josh Rodriguez, and Alex Wilshin
The unofficial podcast of Hollywood. Movie reviews, recommendations, trivia, games, and chaos, hosted by Chris Collins, Josh Rodriguez, and Alex Wilshin.
  • 269. The Florida Project | A24's Little Rascals
    The bois discuss The Florida Project, Heart Eyes, September 5, Hundreds of Beavers, and more!Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, supplements, Discord access, and more: https://www.patreon.com/therearetoomanymoviesMerch: https://www.toomanymovies.com/shopInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/therearetoomanymovies/TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@therearetoomanymoviesListen on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/7lwOlPvIGdlmr6XjnLIAkG?si=4e3d882515824466Subscribe on iTunes:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/there-are-too-many-movies/id1455789421Twitch:https://www.twitch.tv/therearetoomanymoviesTwitter:http://www.twitter.com/tatmmpod00:00:00 Cold Open00:02:00 Intro00:08:51 Heart Eyes00:10:10 Den of Thieves 200:11:37 September 500:15:15 State Of Play00:15:57 Haunted Mansion00:16:18 MADS00:19:27 The Seed of the Sacred Fig00:23:41 Companion00:25:23 Unfriended: Dark Web00:27:15 Ready Or Not00:33:29 Gladiator 200:37:42 Hundreds of Beavers00:41:04 The Monkey00:45:25 The Fall of Diddy00:48:36 The Florida Project01:25:24 Is It Cinema?01:27:20 DMT (Dumb Movie Title)01:28:30 Ranking Sean Baker Movies01:30:02 Actor Game01:33:10 Outro
    1:33:44
  • 268. Emilia Perez | Mrs. Doubtfire 2
    The bois discuss Emilia Perez, Saturday Night, Fever Pitch, Severance, and more! Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, supplements, Discord access, and more: https://www.patreon.com/therearetoomanymovies Merch: https://www.toomanymovies.com/shop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therearetoomanymovies/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therearetoomanymovies Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7lwOlPvIGdlmr6XjnLIAkG?si=4e3d882515824466 Subscribe on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/there-are-too-many-movies/id1455789421 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/therearetoomanymovies Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tatmmpod 00:00:00 Cold Open 00:01:09 Intro 00:05:20 Saturday Night 00:08:34 Red Rooms 00:12:26 The Zucker Brothers Collection 00:13:52 Fever Pitch 00:16:11 Fool's Gold 00:18:01 Hard Eight 00:24:30 Double Agent 73 00:27:13 Lifeforce 00:29:07 Michael Clayton 00:31:40 Severance 00:36:21 Emilia Perez 01:04:54 Is It Cinema? 01:05:59 DMT (Dumb Movie Title) 01:06:48 Guess The Budget 01:09:58 Outro
    1:11:34
  • 267. A Different Man | A Different Dude, Man
    The bois discuss A Different Man, Wicked, Smile 2, Kraven The Hunter, and more! Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, supplements, Discord access, and more: https://www.patreon.com/therearetoomanymovies Merch: https://www.toomanymovies.com/shop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therearetoomanymovies/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therearetoomanymovies Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7lwOlPvIGdlmr6XjnLIAkG?si=4e3d882515824466 Subscribe on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/there-are-too-many-movies/id1455789421 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/therearetoomanymovies Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tatmmpod 00:00:00 Start 00:01:16 Intro 00:03:33 Oscar Nominations 00:24:38 VHS Massacre 00:26:32 Smile 2 00:30:19 Black Box Diaries 00:33:19 Wicked 00:34:59 The Watchmen 00:38:01 Kraven The Hunter 00:39:41 The Killer 00:41:02 Prisoners 00:41:43 Mrs. Doubtfire 00:42:26 A Different Man 01:04:38 Is It Cinema? 01:08:49 DMT (Dumb Movie Title) 01:09:28 Guess The Budget 01:10:50 Heads Up 01:15:31 Outro
    1:16:08
  • 266. Den of Thieves | Smooth Brain Heat
    The bois discuss Den of Thieves, Presence, Jerry Springer, and more! Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, supplements, Discord access, and more: https://www.patreon.com/therearetoomanymovies Merch: https://www.toomanymovies.com/shop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therearetoomanymovies/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therearetoomanymovies Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7lwOlPvIGdlmr6XjnLIAkG?si=4e3d882515824466 Subscribe on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/there-are-too-many-movies/id1455789421 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/therearetoomanymovies Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tatmmpod 00:00:00 Cold Open 00:02:00 Intro 00:08:29 The Order 00:10:03 Presence 00:15:20 Secretary 00:19:04 Juror #2 00:19:48 Jerry Springer: Fights Camera Action 00:21:42 The Watchmen 00:23:10 Paris & Nicole The Encore 00:25:02 Reacher 00:28:18 Den of Thieves 00:54:05 Is It Cinema? 00:56:27 DMT (Dumb Movie Title) 00:57:19 Guess The Budget 00:58:48 Actor Game 00:59:49 Outro
    1:00:34
  • 265. Se7en | Like The Movie Se7en
    The bois discuss Se7en, Den of Thieves, Despiser, The Equalizer, and more! Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, supplements, Discord access, and more: https://www.patreon.com/therearetoomanymovies Merch: https://www.toomanymovies.com/shop Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/therearetoomanymovies/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therearetoomanymovies Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7lwOlPvIGdlmr6XjnLIAkG?si=4e3d882515824466 Subscribe on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/there-are-too-many-movies/id1455789421 Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/therearetoomanymovies Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/tatmmpod 00:00:00 Cold Open 00:01:05 Intro 00:07:24 Babygirl 00:09:05 Den of Thieves 00:11:40 Reacher 00:15:06 The Order 00:17:36 Despiser 00:22:41 The Equalizer 00:25:50 The Equalizer 2 00:26:07 The Equalizer 3 00:27:02 Squid Game 2 00:28:22 The Curious Case of Natalia Grace 00:30:01 Dracula Dead and Loving It 00:35:48 Skin: A History of Nudity In The Movies 00:38:17 Nosferatu 00:40:31 Seven 01:32:53 Is It Cinema? 01:36:17 DMT (Dumb Movie Title) 01:36:52 Guess The Budget 01:38:57 Actor Game 01:41:12 Outro
    1:41:43

The unofficial podcast of Hollywood. Movie reviews, recommendations, trivia, games, and chaos, hosted by Chris Collins, Josh Rodriguez, and Alex Wilshin.
