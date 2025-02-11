The bois discuss The Florida Project, Heart Eyes, September 5, Hundreds of Beavers, and more!Join our Patreon for bonus episodes, supplements, Discord access, and more: https://www.patreon.com/therearetoomanymoviesMerch: https://www.toomanymovies.com/shopInstagram:https://www.instagram.com/therearetoomanymovies/TikTok:https://www.tiktok.com/@therearetoomanymoviesListen on Spotify:https://open.spotify.com/show/7lwOlPvIGdlmr6XjnLIAkG?si=4e3d882515824466Subscribe on iTunes:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/there-are-too-many-movies/id1455789421Twitch:https://www.twitch.tv/therearetoomanymoviesTwitter:http://www.twitter.com/tatmmpod00:00:00 Cold Open00:02:00 Intro00:08:51 Heart Eyes00:10:10 Den of Thieves 200:11:37 September 500:15:15 State Of Play00:15:57 Haunted Mansion00:16:18 MADS00:19:27 The Seed of the Sacred Fig00:23:41 Companion00:25:23 Unfriended: Dark Web00:27:15 Ready Or Not00:33:29 Gladiator 200:37:42 Hundreds of Beavers00:41:04 The Monkey00:45:25 The Fall of Diddy00:48:36 The Florida Project01:25:24 Is It Cinema?01:27:20 DMT (Dumb Movie Title)01:28:30 Ranking Sean Baker Movies01:30:02 Actor Game01:33:10 Outro
--------
1:33:44
268. Emilia Perez | Mrs. Doubtfire 2
The bois discuss Emilia Perez, Saturday Night, Fever Pitch, Severance, and more!
00:00:00 Cold Open
00:01:09 Intro
00:05:20 Saturday Night
00:08:34 Red Rooms
00:12:26 The Zucker Brothers Collection
00:13:52 Fever Pitch
00:16:11 Fool's Gold
00:18:01 Hard Eight
00:24:30 Double Agent 73
00:27:13 Lifeforce
00:29:07 Michael Clayton
00:31:40 Severance
00:36:21 Emilia Perez
01:04:54 Is It Cinema?
01:05:59 DMT (Dumb Movie Title)
01:06:48 Guess The Budget
01:09:58 Outro
--------
1:11:34
267. A Different Man | A Different Dude, Man
The bois discuss A Different Man, Wicked, Smile 2, Kraven The Hunter, and more!
00:00:00 Start
00:01:16 Intro
00:03:33 Oscar Nominations
00:24:38 VHS Massacre
00:26:32 Smile 2
00:30:19 Black Box Diaries
00:33:19 Wicked
00:34:59 The Watchmen
00:38:01 Kraven The Hunter
00:39:41 The Killer
00:41:02 Prisoners
00:41:43 Mrs. Doubtfire
00:42:26 A Different Man
01:04:38 Is It Cinema?
01:08:49 DMT (Dumb Movie Title)
01:09:28 Guess The Budget
01:10:50 Heads Up
01:15:31 Outro
--------
1:16:08
266. Den of Thieves | Smooth Brain Heat
The bois discuss Den of Thieves, Presence, Jerry Springer, and more!
00:00:00 Cold Open
00:02:00 Intro
00:08:29 The Order
00:10:03 Presence
00:15:20 Secretary
00:19:04 Juror #2
00:19:48 Jerry Springer: Fights Camera Action
00:21:42 The Watchmen
00:23:10 Paris & Nicole The Encore
00:25:02 Reacher
00:28:18 Den of Thieves
00:54:05 Is It Cinema?
00:56:27 DMT (Dumb Movie Title)
00:57:19 Guess The Budget
00:58:48 Actor Game
00:59:49 Outro
--------
1:00:34
265. Se7en | Like The Movie Se7en
The bois discuss Se7en, Den of Thieves, Despiser, The Equalizer, and more!
00:00:00 Cold Open
00:01:05 Intro
00:07:24 Babygirl
00:09:05 Den of Thieves
00:11:40 Reacher
00:15:06 The Order
00:17:36 Despiser
00:22:41 The Equalizer
00:25:50 The Equalizer 2
00:26:07 The Equalizer 3
00:27:02 Squid Game 2
00:28:22 The Curious Case of Natalia Grace
00:30:01 Dracula Dead and Loving It
00:35:48 Skin: A History of Nudity In The Movies
00:38:17 Nosferatu
00:40:31 Seven
01:32:53 Is It Cinema?
01:36:17 DMT (Dumb Movie Title)
01:36:52 Guess The Budget
01:38:57 Actor Game
01:41:12 Outro