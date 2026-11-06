Ashley is hiding vegetables in chocolate milk, and kids keep asking for more! She wants to do for chocolate milk what Poppi did for soda and Goodles did for mac and cheese. But when the VCs ask, “how big can this get?” Ashley's answer might cost her a check.



This is The Pitch for Jubilee's. Featuring investors Charles Hudson, Ellie Bahrmasel, Elizabeth Galbut, and Jeff Cantalupo.



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*Disclaimer: No offer to invest in Jubilee’s is being made to or solicited from the listening audience on today’s show. The information provided on this show is not intended to be investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. The investors on today’s episode are providing their opinions based on their own assessment of the business presented. Those opinions should not be considered professional investment advice.

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