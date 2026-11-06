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217 episodes
- Nate Thomas met his co-founder at a 12-step meeting and together they built Shmoody, a mental health app that’s super irreverent. They've grown to over a million users on the consumer app, but a new customer came knocking—universities. Will the VCs back a founder who says he doesn’t want students to use his app forever?
This is The Pitch for Shmoody. Featuring investors Charles Hudson, Ellie Bahrmasel, Elizabeth Galbut, Jeff Cantalupo, and Mike Ma.
Watch Nate’s pitch uncut on Patreon (@ThePitch)
Join us for our fall live shows and Season 17 taping: pitch.show/events
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*Disclaimer: No offer to invest in Shmoody is being made to or solicited from the listening audience on today’s show. The information provided on this show is not intended to be investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. The investors on today’s episode are providing their opinions based on their own assessment of the business presented. Those opinions should not be considered professional investment advice.
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- Seasonal affective disorder had Harrison Lin falling asleep on Zoom calls, so the mechanical engineer built a machine that generates sunlight indoors. Now Bryan Johnson starts his mornings with Rhythm. Will the VCs see the light, or is the cost too steep when the sun is outside for free?
This is The Pitch for Rhythm. Featuring investors Charles Hudson, Ellie Bahrmasel, Elizabeth Galbut, and Jeff Cantalupo.
Watch Harrison’s pitch uncut on Patreon (@ThePitch)
Join us for our fall live shows and Season 17 taping: pitch.show/events
Subscribe to our email newsletter: insider.pitch.show
Learn more about The Pitch Fund: thepitch.fund
*Disclaimer: No offer to invest in Rhythm is being made to or solicited from the listening audience on today’s show. The information provided on this show is not intended to be investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. The investors on today’s episode are providing their opinions based on their own assessment of the business presented. Those opinions should not be considered professional investment advice.
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- Jack Walters built HapWare with Bryan, one of 20 blind people in the world with a PhD in computer science. Their haptic wristband lets you feel a smile, a wave, or an eye roll. But in a room of VCs who know hardware is hard, can Jack convince them $1.5 million is enough to get HapWare off the ground?
This is The Pitch for HapWare. Featuring investors Charles Hudson, Ellie Bahrmasel, Elizabeth Galbut, and Jeff Cantalupo.
Watch Jack’s pitch uncut on Patreon (@ThePitch)
Join us for our fall live shows and Season 17 taping: pitch.show/events
Subscribe to our email newsletter: insider.pitch.show
Learn more about The Pitch Fund: thepitch.fund
*Disclaimer: No offer to invest in HapWare is being made to or solicited from the listening audience on today’s show. The information provided on this show is not intended to be investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. The investors on today’s episode are providing their opinions based on their own assessment of the business presented. Those opinions should not be considered professional investment advice.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Luke & Jen Ritchie sold three companies and built games for Pokémon GO and Barbie. Now these married founders are tackling a darker problem—protecting kids from the predators and bullies lurking in the in-game chat. But will the VCs back Haiven when its business model has yet to be tested?
This is The Pitch for Haiven. Featuring investors Charles Hudson, Ellie Bahrmasel, Elizabeth Galbut, Jeff Cantalupo, and Mike Ma.
Watch Luke and Jen’s pitch uncut on Patreon (@ThePitch)
Join us for our fall live shows and Season 17 taping: pitch.show/events
Subscribe to our email newsletter: insider.pitch.show
Learn more about The Pitch Fund: thepitch.fund
*Disclaimer: No offer to invest in Haiven is being made to or solicited from the listening audience on today’s show. The information provided on this show is not intended to be investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. The investors on today’s episode are providing their opinions based on their own assessment of the business presented. Those opinions should not be considered professional investment advice.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ashley is hiding vegetables in chocolate milk, and kids keep asking for more! She wants to do for chocolate milk what Poppi did for soda and Goodles did for mac and cheese. But when the VCs ask, “how big can this get?” Ashley's answer might cost her a check.
This is The Pitch for Jubilee's. Featuring investors Charles Hudson, Ellie Bahrmasel, Elizabeth Galbut, and Jeff Cantalupo.
Watch Ashley’s pitch uncut on Patreon (@ThePitch)
Join us for our fall live shows and Season 17 taping: pitch.show/events
Subscribe to our email newsletter: insider.pitch.show
Learn more about The Pitch Fund: thepitch.fund
*Disclaimer: No offer to invest in Jubilee’s is being made to or solicited from the listening audience on today’s show. The information provided on this show is not intended to be investment advice and should not be relied upon as such. The investors on today’s episode are providing their opinions based on their own assessment of the business presented. Those opinions should not be considered professional investment advice.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Pitch
Where startup founders raise millions and listeners can invest. Host Josh Muccio takes listeners behind closed-doors and into the room where deals are made. Part of the Vox Media Podcast Network.Podcast website
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