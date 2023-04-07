Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Interviews about the pivotal moments that fueled fascinating creative careers. Hosted by Brian Koppelman.
Interviews about the pivotal moments that fueled fascinating creative careers. Hosted by Brian Koppelman.
  • David Lipsky - 07/18/23
    Message from Brian. Episodes like this one with David Lipsky are why I do the podcast. Sit back. Take a walk. Drive somewhere. But settle in. Lipsky wrote one of the best books I've read in a decade. And he is almost as good at talking as he is at writing. Dive in.
    7/18/2023
    1:57:38
  • Matt Berninger - 07/04/23
    The National's lead singer/lyricist Matt Berninger on surfing his way through writer's block to create a a great album.
    7/4/2023
    1:08:22
  • Dante Ross - 06/27/23
    Author Dante Ross on how the survival skills he learned after being basically abandoned in NYC as a kid, helped him turn himself into one of the greatest record producers/execs ever.
    6/27/2023
    1:26:13
  • Dan Soder - 06/08/23
    Dan Soder, comedy super star and Billions actor, on why taking huge risks is the only way he knows how to move forward as a stand up comedian. Dan's fourth appearance on The Moment goes deep into how he overcame being a people pleaser to really find his own voice.
    6/8/2023
    1:09:23
  • Seth Godin - 05/30/23
    Seth Godin, our most requested guest, returns to talk about how to make work actually work.  PLUS: book giveaway.
    5/30/2023
    1:10:18

About The Moment with Brian Koppelman

Interviews about the pivotal moments that fueled fascinating creative careers. Hosted by Brian Koppelman.
