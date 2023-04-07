The Moment with Brian Koppelman

Interviews about the pivotal moments that fueled fascinating creative careers. Hosted by Brian Koppelman.
David Lipsky - 07/18/23
Message from Brian. Episodes like this one with David Lipsky are why I do the podcast. Sit back. Take a walk. Drive somewhere. But settle in. Lipsky wrote one of the best books I’ve read in a decade. And he is almost as good at talking as he is at writing. Dive in.
7/18/2023
1:57:38
Matt Berninger - 07/04/23
The National’s lead singer/lyricist Matt Berninger on surfing his way through writer’s block to create a a great album.
7/4/2023
1:08:22
Dante Ross - 06/27/23
Author Dante Ross on how the survival skills he learned after being basically abandoned in NYC as a kid, helped him turn himself into one of the greatest record producers/execs ever.
6/27/2023
1:26:13
Dan Soder - 06/08/23
Dan Soder, comedy super star and Billions actor, on why taking huge risks is the only way he knows how to move forward as a stand up comedian. Dan’s fourth appearance on The Moment goes deep into how he overcame being a people pleaser to really find his own voice.
6/8/2023
1:09:23
Seth Godin - 05/30/23
Seth Godin, our most requested guest, returns to talk about how to make work actually work.
PLUS: book giveaway.
