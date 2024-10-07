The Vaccine Conversation with Melissa and Dr. Bob

Video Series 1: Why Are More Parents Questioning the Full CDC Vaccine Schedule?
Ep. 126 - Why Are More Parents Questioning the Full CDC Vaccine Schedule? (Part 2)
We continue this discussion with six more reasons why parents are questioning vaccines. Conflicts of interest between vaccine makers, government policymakers, and the medical industry are one valid reason to doubt the full schedule. Informed consent is often overlooked as many parents are coerced into vaccines without being told the risks. Vaccine mandates continue to threaten our medical freedom and are turning more people away from vaccines. Covid policies and the Covid vaccines are also waking people up to these controversies. And more parents are starting to suspect that unvaccinated kids are healthier and grow up with few medical problems.
Ep. 125 - Why Are More Parents Questioning the Full CDC Vaccine Schedule? (Part 1)
Public confidence in the CDC childhood vaccine schedule continues to decline, and now, more parents are questioning this 69-dose protocol than ever before. Today we explore some of the questions these parents are asking, present the science and validity behind these questions, and how the medical industry tries to discount these concerns. Part 1 discusses why the vaccine conversation is so important, how the schedule has tripled over the last 30 years, how many vaccine-targeted infections don't even pose much risk anymore, vaccine side effects and how these are ignored, and concerns parents have about vaccine ingredients.
Ep. 124 - New Legislation in California: Once More into the Breach (Part 2)
We continue our discussion of new bills in California that, if passed, would change life in CA, and likely the rest of the country, as we know it: Mandating Covid vaccine for all schoolchildren, even those in daycare, mandating shots for all employees, and lowering the age of consent for Covid vaccine to 12 years; Giving the CA Medical Board the authority to investigate any doctor, even without a patient complaint, for any reason, including doctors who spread "misinformation" about Covid; And giving the government access to your child's medical records.
Ep. 123 - New Legislation in California: Once More into the Breach (Part 1)
Then we break down some of the new California Legislation that seeks to mandate Covid vaccines and further restrict our medical freedom.
About The Vaccine Conversation with Melissa and Dr. Bob
When a topic as complex as vaccines becomes socially taboo, where do you go to talk about it? Join pediatrician Dr. Bob Sears and Melissa, mother and health freedom educator, on this informative journey where we will discuss everything from disease outbreaks to vaccine risks and side effects, the vaccine schedule, media hype, vaccine laws and controversies, and everything in between.