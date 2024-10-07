The Vaccine Conversation with Melissa and Dr. Bob

Ep. 124 - New Legislation in California: Once More into the Breach (Part 2)

We continue our discussion of new bills in California that, if passed, would change life in CA, and likely the rest of the country, as we know it: Mandating Covid vaccine for all schoolchildren, even those in daycare, mandating shots for all employees, and lowering the age of consent for Covid vaccine to 12 years; Giving the CA Medical Board the authority to investigate any doctor, even without a patient complaint, for any reason, including doctors who spread "misinformation" about Covid; And giving the government access to your child's medical records.