Truthzilla #120 - Rhymewave - Never Feeling More Alive
In this episode, we talked to Portland-based Hip Hop artist Rhymewave. He is making waves in the newly emerging underground music scene with his powerful tracks, communicating a message of hope and truth. **He is also compiling an online index of liberty-minded venues around the world. Please submit your local establishments that value mask/mandate free services at [Blacklist.Network].
Find and support Rhymewave here:
https://soundcloud.com/rhymewavehiphop
https://rhymewave.bandcamp.com/
https://www.instagram.com/rhymewavehiphop/
https://www.facebook.com/rhymewavehiphop/
1/28/2022
1:16:36
Truthzilla #119 - Francis Richard Conolly - Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Covid Tyranny and more...
In this episode we had a wonderful conversation withe the distinguished Francis Richard Conolly, the creator of one of the most viewed and censored documentaries of all time "JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick". Francis recently adapted this documentary into a book through the legendary TrineDay Publishing, which is a must have on any conspiracy bookshelf. This is a great conversation that highlights that everything is STILL a rich man's trick.
Get a copy of the NEW "JFK to 9/11" Book Today:
https://trineday.com/products/jfk-to-911-everything-is-a-rich-mans-trick
1/28/2022
1:53:20
Truthzilla #118 - Angela McArdle (Chair of the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County) - The Resistance
Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! We sat down with Angela McArdle, the current Chair of the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County and who is also seeking the position of Chair for the National Libertarian Party. We first came across Angela in a fascinating debate regarding Vaccine Mandates. This is a powerful and informative conversation with lots of takeaways that you can take and implement in your communities to ward off the tyranny that is encroaching more and more each day. Please follow and support Angela here:
Website: https://AngelaMcArdle.com
Patreon: https://patreon.com/AngelaMcArdle
Twitter: https://twitter.com/angela4LNCChair @angela4LNCChair
Vaccine Mandate Debate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjo68UZv56k&t=967s
1/23/2022
1:03:28
Truthzilla #117 - Clown World with Legit Bat Podcast - Joe, Jen & Ben
Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! This week we were joined by the crew from the Legit Bat Podcast, Joe, Jen and Ben. It is a hilarious episode ranging from figuring what "Super Straight" means, Ukraine, Strategic Relocation and so much more! It's always a blast hanging with these guys. Make sure you're following their show and on Social Media, they have some of the best original memes out there!
Bonus content: http://www.Patreon.com/legitbatpodcasts
Rokfin: http://www.Rokfin.com/legitbat
YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFJTtLR8NxqaKlOc4G1Afng
Telegram chat: https://t.me/+ggjBGPYh5RhhMjEx
Merch: http://www.Legitbat.com
IG: http://www.instagram.com/legitbatpodcasts
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/legitbatpods
Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! We had such an amazing conversation with the incredibly knowledgable and talented Teace Snyder. Teace is a Film Producer, Actor, Director, Writer, Author, Artist and a masterful Editor who has ventured deep down the Rabbit Hole and uses his artistic talent to report back to us what he has found. We can't recommend his work enough, it is incredibly entertaining, informative and hilarious! Conspiracy Synergy takes dark and hard-to-swallow material and packages it in a more digestible way to hopefully break through the walls and reach the uninitiated. It is also full of Easter Eggs for those who are further down the path. Please follow and support Teace at the following links:
Homepage: https://teace.ca/
Conspiracy Synergy: https://conspiracysynergy.com/about.html
Blindfold (Film): https://vimeo.com/34497756
SHIRTS: https://conspiracysynergy.creator-spring.com/?
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OriginalClicheEntertainment
Twitter: https://twitter.com/teacesnyder
