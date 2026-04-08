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The Truthzilla Podcast

The Truthzilla Trio
GovernmentHealth & Wellness
The Truthzilla Podcast
Latest episode

201 episodes

  • The Truthzilla Podcast

    Truthzilla #120 - Rhymewave - Never Feeling More Alive

    01/28/2022 | 1h 16 mins.
    In this episode, we talked to Portland-based Hip Hop artist Rhymewave. He is making waves in the newly emerging underground music scene with his powerful tracks, communicating a message of hope and truth. **He is also compiling an online index of liberty-minded venues around the world. Please submit your local establishments that value mask/mandate free services at [Blacklist.Network].
    Find and support Rhymewave here:
    https://soundcloud.com/rhymewavehiphop
    https://rhymewave.bandcamp.com/
    https://www.instagram.com/rhymewavehiphop/
    https://www.facebook.com/rhymewavehiphop/

    How to Follow and Support the Truthzilla Podcast:
    WEBSITE: https://Truthzilla.org
    ORIGINAL SHIRTS: https://Truthzilla.org/shirts
    VALUE-FOR-VALUE: https://Truthzilla.org/Support

    How to Follow and Support the Truthzilla Podcast:

    WEBSITE: https://Truthzilla.org

    ORIGINAL SHIRTS: https://Truthzilla.org/shirts

    VALUE-FOR-VALUE: https://Truthzilla.org/Support

    CROWDFUNDING: https://GiveSendGo.com/NoVaxx

    SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://SubscribeStar.com/Truthzilla

    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla

    PAYPAL: https://PayPal.me/Truthzilla

    CASHAPP: $Truthzilla

    VENMO: $Truthzilla

    ROKFIN: https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla

    TELEGRAM: @Truthzillapod https://t.me/truthzillapod

    DISCORD: [CANCELLED]

    ****************
    @Codys_Crystals on Instagram - Your source for the COOLEST crystals ever, you gotta go check it out!
    ****************
    Join our {Patreon} for ]PREMIUM] Audio episodes: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla
     
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
    Create a FREE account and watch all our videos on Rokfin.com. We get crypto just for your clicks! Become a subscriber and you get exclusive PREMIUM content from Truthzilla and EVERY other content creator on the site! 
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
     
    Support Truthzilla and your personal health by shopping with our friends, Chemical Free Body: 
    https://chemicalfreebody.com/?ref=Truthzilla
    Lose Weight, Transform your Health and take Your Fitness to the Next Level!
  • The Truthzilla Podcast

    Truthzilla #119 - Francis Richard Conolly - Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew, Covid Tyranny and more...

    01/28/2022 | 1h 53 mins.
    In this episode we had a wonderful conversation withe the distinguished Francis Richard Conolly, the creator of one of the most viewed and censored documentaries of all time "JFK to 9/11: Everything Is a Rich Man's Trick". Francis recently adapted this documentary into a book through the legendary TrineDay Publishing, which is a must have on any conspiracy bookshelf. This is a great conversation that highlights that everything is STILL a rich man's trick.

    Get a copy of the NEW "JFK to 9/11" Book Today:

    https://trineday.com/products/jfk-to-911-everything-is-a-rich-mans-trick

    How to Follow and Support the Truthzilla Podcast:

    WEBSITE: https://Truthzilla.org

    ORIGINAL SHIRTS: https://Truthzilla.org/shirts

    VALUE-FOR-VALUE: https://Truthzilla.org/Support

    SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://SubscribeStar.com/Truthzilla

    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla

    PAYPAL: https://PayPal.me/Truthzilla

    CASHAPP: $Truthzilla

    VENMO: $Truthzilla

    ROKFIN: https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla

    TELEGRAM: @Truthzillapod https://t.me/truthzillapod

    DISCORD: [CANCELLED]

    ****************
    This Episode Brought To You By Our Sponsors
    https://TruthTRS.com - Start your Heavy Metal Detox Journey today!

     

    @Codys_Crystals on Instagram - Your source for the COOLEST crystals ever, you gotta go check it out!
    ****************
    Join our {Patreon} for ]PREMIUM] Audio episodes: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla
     
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
    Create a FREE account and watch all our videos on Rokfin.com. We get crypto just for your clicks! Become a subscriber and you get exclusive PREMIUM content from Truthzilla and EVERY other content creator on the site! 
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
     
    Support Truthzilla and your personal health by shopping with our friends, Chemical Free Body: 
    https://chemicalfreebody.com/?ref=Truthzilla
    Lose Weight, Transform your Health and take Your Fitness to the Next Level!
  • The Truthzilla Podcast

    Truthzilla #118 - Angela McArdle (Chair of the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County) - The Resistance

    01/23/2022 | 1h 3 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! We sat down with Angela McArdle, the current Chair of the Libertarian Party of Los Angeles County and who is also seeking the position of Chair for the National Libertarian Party. We first came across Angela in a fascinating debate regarding Vaccine Mandates. This is a powerful and informative conversation with lots of takeaways that you can take and implement in your communities to ward off the tyranny that is encroaching more and more each day. Please follow and support Angela here:

    Website: https://AngelaMcArdle.com

    Patreon: https://patreon.com/AngelaMcArdle

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/angela4LNCChair @angela4LNCChair

    Vaccine Mandate Debate: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjo68UZv56k&t=967s

    __________________________

    How to Follow and Support the Truthzilla Podcast:

    WEBSITE: https://Truthzilla.org

    ORIGINAL SHIRTS: https://Truthzilla.org/shirts

    VALUE-FOR-VALUE: https://Truthzilla.org/Support

    CROWDFUNDING: https://GiveSendGo.com/NoVaxx

    SUBSCRIBESTAR: https://SubscribeStar.com/Truthzilla

    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla

    PAYPAL: https://PayPal.me/Truthzilla

    CASHAPP: $Truthzilla

    VENMO: $Truthzilla

    ROKFIN: https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla

    TELEGRAM: @Truthzillapod https://t.me/truthzillapod

    DISCORD: [CANCELLED]

    ****************
    This Episode Brought To You By Our Sponsors
    https://TruthTRS.com - Start your Heavy Metal Detox Journey today!

     

    @Codys_Crystals on Instagram - Your source for the COOLEST crystals ever, you gotta go check it out!
    ****************
    Join our {Patreon} for ]PREMIUM] Audio episodes: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla
     
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
    Create a FREE account and watch all our videos on Rokfin.com. We get crypto just for your clicks! Become a subscriber and you get exclusive PREMIUM content from Truthzilla and EVERY other content creator on the site! 
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
     
    Support Truthzilla and your personal health by shopping with our friends, Chemical Free Body: 
    https://chemicalfreebody.com/?ref=Truthzilla
    Lose Weight, Transform your Health and take Your Fitness to the Next Level!
  • The Truthzilla Podcast

    Truthzilla #117 - Clown World with Legit Bat Podcast - Joe, Jen & Ben

    01/16/2022 | 1h 16 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla! This week we were joined by the crew from the Legit Bat Podcast, Joe, Jen and Ben. It is a hilarious episode ranging from figuring what "Super Straight" means, Ukraine, Strategic Relocation and so much more! It's always a blast hanging with these guys. Make sure you're following their show and on Social Media, they have some of the best original memes out there!

    Bonus content: http://www.Patreon.com/legitbatpodcasts

    Rokfin: http://www.Rokfin.com/legitbat

    YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFJTtLR8NxqaKlOc4G1Afng

    Telegram chat: https://t.me/+ggjBGPYh5RhhMjEx

    Merch: http://www.Legitbat.com

    IG: http://www.instagram.com/legitbatpodcasts

    Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/legitbatpods

    _________________________

     

    How to Follow and Support the Truthzilla Podcast:

    WEBSITE: https://Truthzilla.org

    ORIGINAL SHIRTS: https://Truthzilla.org/shirts

    VALUE-FOR-VALUE: https://Truthzilla.org/Support

    CROWDFUNDING: https://GiveSendGo.com/NoVaxx

    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla

    PAYPAL: https://PayPal.me/Truthzilla

    CASHAPP: $Truthzilla

    VENMO: $Truthzilla

    ROKFIN: https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla

    TELEGRAM: @Truthzillapod https://t.me/truthzillapod

    DISCORD: [CANCELLED]

    ****************
    This Episode Brought To You By Our Sponsors
    https://TruthTRS.com - Start your Heavy Metal Detox Journey today!

     

    @Codys_Crystals on Instagram - Your source for the COOLEST crystals ever, you gotta go check it out!
    ****************
    Join our {Patreon} for ]PREMIUM] Audio episodes: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla
     
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
    Create a FREE account and watch all our videos on Rokfin.com. We get crypto just for your clicks! Become a subscriber and you get exclusive PREMIUM content from Truthzilla and EVERY other content creator on the site! 
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
     
    Support Truthzilla and your personal health by shopping with our friends, Chemical Free Body: 
    https://chemicalfreebody.com/?ref=Truthzilla
    Lose Weight, Transform your Health and take Your Fitness to the Next Level!
  • The Truthzilla Podcast

    Truthzilla #116 - Teace Snyder - Conspiracy Synergy

    01/15/2022 | 1h 11 mins.
    Welcome to another episode of Truthzilla!  We had such an amazing conversation with the incredibly knowledgable and talented Teace Snyder. Teace is a Film Producer, Actor, Director, Writer, Author, Artist and a masterful Editor who has ventured deep down the Rabbit Hole and uses his artistic talent to report back to us what he has found. We can't recommend his work enough, it is incredibly entertaining, informative and hilarious! Conspiracy Synergy takes dark and hard-to-swallow material and packages it in a more digestible way to hopefully break through the walls and reach the uninitiated. It is also full of Easter Eggs for those who are further down the path. Please follow and support Teace at the following links:

    Homepage: https://teace.ca/

    Conspiracy Synergy: https://conspiracysynergy.com/about.html

    Blindfold (Film): https://vimeo.com/34497756

    SHIRTS: https://conspiracysynergy.creator-spring.com/?

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OriginalClicheEntertainment

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/teacesnyder

    How to Follow and Support the Truthzilla Podcast:

    WEBSITE: https://Truthzilla.org

    ORIGINAL SHIRTS: https://Truthzilla.org/shirts

    VALUE-FOR-VALUE: https://Truthzilla.org/Support

    CROWDFUNDING: https://GiveSendGo.com/NoVaxx

    PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla

    PAYPAL: https://PayPal.me/Truthzilla

    CASHAPP: $Truthzilla

    VENMO: $Truthzilla

    ROKFIN: https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla

    TELEGRAM: @Truthzillapod https://t.me/truthzillapod

    DISCORD: [CANCELLED]

    ****************
    This Episode Brought To You By Our Sponsors
    https://TruthTRS.com - Start your Heavy Metal Detox Journey today!

     

    @Codys_Crystals on Instagram - Your source for the COOLEST crystals ever, you gotta go check it out!
    ****************
    Join our {Patreon} for ]PREMIUM] Audio episodes: https://www.patreon.com/Truthzilla
     
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
    Create a FREE account and watch all our videos on Rokfin.com. We get crypto just for your clicks! Become a subscriber and you get exclusive PREMIUM content from Truthzilla and EVERY other content creator on the site! 
    https://Rokfin.com/Truthzilla
     
    Support Truthzilla and your personal health by shopping with our friends, Chemical Free Body: 
    https://chemicalfreebody.com/?ref=Truthzilla
    Lose Weight, Transform your Health and take Your Fitness to the Next Level!
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About The Truthzilla Podcast
Planting seeds of truth in the hearts of minds of those who seek it. (Freedom of Speech, Conspiracy, Truth, Government Corruption and a whole lotta fun!)
Podcast website
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