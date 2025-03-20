$1 Billion in Tax Refunds About to Expire!

Time is running out! The IRS says over 1 million people are owed a share of $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2021. The deadline to claim this money is April 15th. Find out if you're one of them and how to get your refund. Don't leave money on the table!Show Notes:IRS estimates over 1.1 million people have unclaimed 2021 tax refunds.Deadline to claim: April 15th.Total unclaimed: Over $1 billion.Median refund amount: $781.You may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) even if you didn't file.Find forms and instructions at IRS.gov.Learn how to get copies of missing W-2s and other documents.