IRS-CI Leadership Shift: Gary Shapley Named Deputy Chief
This episode breaks down the recent announcement from the IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) division, naming Gary Shapley as its new Deputy Chief. We explore his extensive background in international tax and financial crime investigations, his previous roles within the IRS and Department of Treasury, and what this appointment means for the future of tackling complex financial offenses both domestically and abroad.
--------
2:45
West Virginia Storm Relief: IRS Extends Tax Deadlines
Did severe storms in West Virginia impact your taxes? The IRS has announced tax relief for individuals and businesses in specific counties affected by the February 2025 storms. This episode breaks down the details of the tax relief, including extended deadlines for filing and payments, and what you need to do to take advantage of these benefits. We'll cover which counties are eligible, what types of taxes are covered, and how to claim disaster-related losses. Don't miss this crucial information if you've been affected by the West Virginia storms!
--------
7:50
RMD Deadline Approaching!
Are you a retiree who turned 73 in 2024? The IRS is reminding you about an important deadline! In this episode, we break down the IRS's recent announcement (IR-2025-33) regarding Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from your IRAs, 401(k)s, and other retirement plans. We'll cover the crucial April 1st deadline for taking your first RMD, who it applies to, and what happens if you miss it.
--------
4:25
Tax Time: Pay Electronically & Avoid Penalties
Tax season is upon us! Don't get caught off guard with late filing or payment penalties. In this episode, we break down the IRS's recommendations for using electronic payment options to ensure fast, safe, and timely tax payments. We'll cover everything from IRS Free File for extensions to online payment plans and even options for those struggling to pay. Learn how to navigate the IRS website and mobile app to make tax time a breeze.
--------
9:32
$1 Billion in Tax Refunds About to Expire!
Time is running out! The IRS says over 1 million people are owed a share of $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from 2021. The deadline to claim this money is April 15th. Find out if you're one of them and how to get your refund. Don't leave money on the table!Show Notes:IRS estimates over 1.1 million people have unclaimed 2021 tax refunds.Deadline to claim: April 15th.Total unclaimed: Over $1 billion.Median refund amount: $781.You may be eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) even if you didn't file.Find forms and instructions at IRS.gov.Learn how to get copies of missing W-2s and other documents.
Stay informed about the latest IRS news and updates in audio—without the hassle of digging through the website. IRS in Audio transforms official IRS announcements, policy changes, and tax-related guidance into easy-to-digest audio segments. Each episode provides accurate, timely audio information directly from the IRS, helping you stay compliant, save time, and avoid costly mistakes.Powered by Instaread Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.