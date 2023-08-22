The Trenches with Zaire Franklin

Episode 1 | "Preseason Don't Matter"

The Trenches Show kicks off with training camp talk where EJ and Zaire compare Frank Reich to Shane Steichen (4:50). Zaire says “preseason doesn’t matter” (17:30), rants about how O-Lineman are the worst (30:23), and talks about his new black QB Anthony Richardson (41:55). EJ and Zaire give the inside scoop on how NFL players really feel about their Madden rankings (53:19), Tim shares his thoughts on the current Team USA basketball team (1:07:36), + MORE!