The Trenches with Zaire Franklin

Podcast The Trenches with Zaire Franklin
Zaire Franklin
Tune in as NFL star Zaire Franklin discusses sports and culture with his friends.
Sports
Available Episodes

  Episode 1 | "Preseason Don't Matter"
    The Trenches Show kicks off with training camp talk where EJ and Zaire compare Frank Reich to Shane Steichen (4:50). Zaire says "preseason doesn't matter" (17:30), rants about how O-Lineman are the worst (30:23), and talks about his new black QB Anthony Richardson (41:55). EJ and Zaire give the inside scoop on how NFL players really feel about their Madden rankings (53:19), Tim shares his thoughts on the current Team USA basketball team (1:07:36), + MORE!
    8/25/2023
    1:12:36
  Coming Soon: The Trenches with Zaire Franklin
    "Tune in as NFL star Zaire Franklin discusses sports and culture with his friends"
    8/22/2023
    3:56

More Sports podcasts

About The Trenches with Zaire Franklin

