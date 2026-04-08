The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

In this episode, we'll be looking into one of the most well-known items within the Backrooms, Almond Water. As always, we'll be going over what Almond Water is and its different variants and effects! So, come with us as we go over Object One, Almond Water!
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Learn more on today's topic here: https://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/object-1
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