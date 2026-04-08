The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

In this episode, we'll be looking into the different conventional ways wanderers use to traverse the Backrooms. As always, we'll be diving into what each of the modes of travel has to offer for wanderers, as well as some of the pros and cons of each! So, come with us as we explain some Backrooms Transportation!



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Learn more on today's topic here: http://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/object-2



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