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The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms
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The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

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The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms
Latest episode

97 episodes

  • The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

    Major Backrooms Faction Tier List

    07/12/2025 | 36 mins.
    In this episode, we'll be going over 12 Major or well-known factions and judging which would be best for a new person who’s just no-clipped into the Backrooms. So, sit down and grab a snack or drink, because we have a lot to go over!
    🔸Twitter: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/_SharpA3⁠⁠ 
    🔸Discord: ⁠⁠https://discord.gg/u6az3h3jjJ⁠⁠ 
    🔸Patreon: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.patreon.com/thetravelersguidetothebackroom⁠⁠ 
    🔸Email: ⁠⁠Travelersguidetothebackrooms@gmail.com⁠⁠ 
    🔸YouTube: ⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGrejzrYYeIODQFrsCbW-w⁠
    Content relating to the lore of the Backrooms, including their logos, is licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 and all concepts originate from ⁠http://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/⁠ and its authors. This episode, being derived from this content, is hereby also released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.
  • The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

    The Backrooms Travel Agency Explained

    05/11/2025 | 9 mins.
    In this episode, we'll be discussing the Backrooms Travel Agency as a whole. As always, we'll be going over the faction's lore and its inner workings. So come with us as we go over the B.T.A!
    🔸Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/_SharpA3⁠ 
    🔸Discord: ⁠https://discord.gg/u6az3h3jjJ⁠ 
    🔸Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/thetravelersguidetothebackroom⁠ 
    🔸Email: ⁠Travelersguidetothebackrooms@gmail.com⁠ 
    🔸Merch Shop: ⁠https://sharpa3.myshopify.com/⁠ 
    🔸YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGrejzrYYeIODQFrsCbW-w⁠
    Learn more on today's topic here: https://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/travel-rooms-agency
    The thumbnail was made with the help of AI.
    Content relating to the lore of the Backrooms, including their logos, is licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 and all concepts originate from ⁠http://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/⁠ and its authors. This episode, being derived from this content, is hereby also released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.
  • The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

    Level Sixty-Three Explained

    04/27/2025 | 8 mins.
    In this episode, we'll be explaining Level 63 and what can be expected within. As always, we'll be dropping tips for travelers who find their way here. So come with us as we no clip into Level 63!
    🔸Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SharpA3
    🔸Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/thetravelersguidetothebackroom
    🔸Discord: https://discord.gg/u6az3h3jjJ
    🔸Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6Fa7h0unLLaIY2XslHejEA
    🔸Email: Travelersguidetothebackrooms@gmail.com
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGrejzrYYeIODQFrsCbW-w
    Learn more about today's topic here: https://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/level-63
    Background Music:
    Nervous Whisp by : https://www.app.sessions.blue/browse/track/314875" Blue Dot Sessions
    thumbnail is made using AI
    Content relating to the lore of the Backrooms, including their logos, is licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 and all concepts originate from http://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/ and its authors. This episode, being derived from this content, is hereby also released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.
  • The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

    Almond Water Explained

    12/16/2024 | 9 mins.
    In this episode, we'll be looking into one of the most well-known items within the Backrooms, Almond Water. As always, we'll be going over what Almond Water is and its different variants and effects! So, come with us as we go over Object One, Almond Water!

    🔸Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/_SharpA3⁠ 

    🔸Discord: ⁠https://discord.gg/u6az3h3jjJ⁠ 

    🔸Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/thetravelersguidetothebackroom⁠ 

    🔸Email: ⁠Travelersguidetothebackrooms@gmail.com⁠ 

    🔸Merch Shop: ⁠https://sharpa3.myshopify.com/⁠ 

    🔸YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGrejzrYYeIODQFrsCbW-w⁠

    Learn more on today's topic here: https://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/object-1

    Content relating to the lore of the Backrooms, including their logos, is licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 and all concepts originate from ⁠http://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/⁠ and its authors. This episode, being derived from this content, is hereby also released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.
  • The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms

    Backrooms Transportation Explained

    11/25/2024 | 7 mins.
    In this episode, we'll be looking into the different conventional ways wanderers use to traverse the Backrooms. As always, we'll be diving into what each of the modes of travel has to offer for wanderers, as well as some of the pros and cons of each! So, come with us as we explain some Backrooms Transportation!

    🔸Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/_SharpA3⁠ 

    🔸Discord: ⁠https://discord.gg/u6az3h3jjJ⁠ 

    🔸Patreon: ⁠https://www.patreon.com/thetravelersguidetothebackroom⁠ 

    🔸Email: ⁠Travelersguidetothebackrooms@gmail.com⁠ 

    🔸Merch Shop: ⁠https://sharpa3.myshopify.com/⁠ 

    🔸YouTube: ⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGrejzrYYeIODQFrsCbW-w⁠

    Interested in playtesting our card game? Check out the application link here: https://www.jotform.com/form/242635189070155

    Learn more on today's topic here: http://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/object-2

    Content relating to the lore of the Backrooms, including their logos, is licensed under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0 and all concepts originate from ⁠http://backrooms-wiki.wikidot.com/⁠ and its authors. This episode, being derived from this content, is hereby also released under Creative Commons Sharealike 3.0.
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About The Traveler's Guide To The Backrooms
Welcome to the Traveler's Guide to the Backrooms. Where our AI survival instructor, Sharp A3, will try to explain the nature of the backrooms, and the best way to survive within the infinite levels within. Join us as we no clip our way into the backrooms! Email: travelersguidetothebackrooms@gmail.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/_SharpA3 SUPPORT US ON PATREON!!! https://www.patreon.com/thetravelersguidetothebackrooms JOIN OUR DISCORD SERVER!!! https://discord.gg/u6az3h3jjJ MERCH SHOP https://sharpa3.myshopify.com/ YOUTUBE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdGrejzrYYeIODQFrsCbW-w
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