sometimes in life u come to the reset moment in life where you have to restart in life restart from friends and the past truamas and dark times

its crazy how your past has a effect on you and how it effects the present and future past has a weird way of controlling ithow we let others effect your relationships material plays the biggest in this to

conspiracy thursdays at the trapp talk podcast what is hiddng from us aliens we know the live among us than conspiracy of the grand canyanonis america apart of history

About The trapp talk podcast

The trapp talk show is about having real conversation containg to past experiences, environment that we grow up in ,wats going on the world today, relationship, traveling, self improvement, laughter ,comedy, politics, fa the soul, if u like to keep it real this is the show to watch and listen to.the host are JOSH VS JUVIE AND QUEEN E u will laugh and cry with them it's just to keep it real