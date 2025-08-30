Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsSociety & CultureThe trapp talk podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The trapp talk podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The trapp talk podcast

Joshua Winters
Society & Culture
The trapp talk podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Up fa discussion pt 1
    up fa discussion  part is random shit that need to be discuss 
    --------  
    40:01
  • looking for validation
    validation is real 
    --------  
    32:32
  • conspiracy thursdays thoughts and funny moments
    conspiracy thursdays  at the trapp talk podcast  what is hiddng from us aliens we know the live among us than conspiracy of the grand canyanonis america apart of history
    --------  
    37:14
  • runninng that person off
    its crazy how your past has a effect on you and how it effects the present and future past has a weird way of controlling ithow we let others effect your relationships material plays the biggest in this to 
    --------  
    39:49
  • the reset
    sometimes in life u come to the reset moment in life where you have to restart in life restart from friends and the past truamas and dark times 
    --------  
    40:32

More Society & Culture podcasts

Trending Society & Culture podcasts

About The trapp talk podcast

The trapp talk show is about  having real conversation  containg to past experiences, environment that we grow up in ,wats going on the world today, relationship, traveling, self improvement, laughter ,comedy, politics, fa the soul, if u like to keep it real this is the show to watch and listen to.the host are JOSH VS JUVIE AND QUEEN  E  u will laugh and cry with them it's just to keep it real 
Podcast website
Society & Culture

Listen to The trapp talk podcast, The Ezra Klein Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The trapp talk podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.3 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/1/2025 - 10:48:19 PM