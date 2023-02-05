The Successionistas: A Succession Podcast

An unofficial podcast analysing the best show about the worst people. Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya dive deep into every episode of the hit HBO show Successio... More
4.06 Living+
The Roys discover eternal life. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 6 of Succession, "Living+" Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season.
5/2/2023
1:12:02
4.05 Kill List
The Roys go to Norway. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 5 of Succession, "Kill List" Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season.
4/25/2023
1:07:23
4.04 Honeymoon States
The Roys find an addendum, in pencil, with a question mark. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 3 of Succession, “Connor's Wedding”Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season.
4/18/2023
59:21
4.03 Connor's Wedding
The Roys go on a boat and nothing bad happens. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 3 of Succession, “Connor's Wedding”Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season.
4/11/2023
1:15:48
4.02 Rehearsal
The Roys discuss capacious bags. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 2 of Succession, “Rehearsal”Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season.