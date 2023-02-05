The Successionistas: A Succession Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Anna Bogutskaya & Mike Muncer
An unofficial podcast analysing the best show about the worst people. Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya dive deep into every episode of the hit HBO show Successio... More
TV & FilmTV Reviews
An unofficial podcast analysing the best show about the worst people. Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya dive deep into every episode of the hit HBO show Successio... More

  • 4.06 Living+
    The Roys discover eternal life. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 6 of Succession, "Living+" Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season. 
    5/2/2023
    1:12:02
  • 4.05 Kill List
    The Roys go to Norway. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 5 of Succession, "Kill List" Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season. 
    4/25/2023
    1:07:23
  • 4.04 Honeymoon States
    The Roys find an addendum, in pencil, with a question mark. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 3 of Succession, “Connor's Wedding”Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season. 
    4/18/2023
    59:21
  • 4.03 Connor's Wedding
    The Roys go on a boat and nothing bad happens. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 3 of Succession, “Connor's Wedding”Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season. 
    4/11/2023
    1:15:48
  • 4.02 Rehearsal
    The Roys discuss capacious bags. Mike and Anna recap season 4 episode 2 of Succession, “Rehearsal”Hosted by Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya.The Successionistas will recap each season of Succession and every every episode of the fourth and final season. 
    4/4/2023
    1:05:37

About The Successionistas: A Succession Podcast

An unofficial podcast analysing the best show about the worst people. Mike Muncer and Anna Bogutskaya dive deep into every episode of the hit HBO show Succession.
