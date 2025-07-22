Powered by RND
The Stay Sharp Podcast
The Stay Sharp Podcast

Whitley Sharp
Sports
The Stay Sharp Podcast
Available Episodes

  • Episode 6: Kacey Gartner - Columbia River Circuit Director
    This episode with WPRA Circuit Director Kacey Gartner is exactly why we started this podcast! We got a chance to talk with Kacey while in Cheney, WA and we talked all things rodeo and Columbia River Circuit! We chat highs and lows, setting goals and accomplishing them, physical and mental pain and fatigue, what it means to be a circuit director, and so much more! We hope you enjoy!
    59:37
  • Episode 5: Tricia Aldridge
    This week Whitley got to sit down with Tricia Aldridge of Red Hot Barrel Horses! Tricia and Whitley talk about the "Rodeo Road", taking care of their athletes, dealing with the ups and downs of rodeoing, and so much more! If you know Tricia and Whitley, you know this conversation is open, honest, and high energy! We hope you enjoy!
    59:26
  • Episode 4: Me, Myself, and I - Stories from the Road with Whitley Sharp
    Your host, Whitley Sharp, had a chance to sit down in a quiet trailer and talk about the past few months as she has hit the "Rodeo Road". From driving and entering, to asking for help and learning to be flexible, she covers it all! This is a real and honest look at what it means to rodeo, we hope you enjoy!
    31:13
  • Episode 3: Burning Questions with Dr. Jared Sharp
    The Sharp Sports Medicine team including your host Whitley Sharp and Dr. Jared Sharp are bringing you a new segment where they cover "Burning Questions" about equine sports medicine that they receive regularly and maybe even some questions that our listeners have sent in - We hope you enjoy!
    31:54
  • Episode 2: Hayle Gibson Stillwell
    Welcome to The Stay Sharp Podcast - "Where Real Conversations Happen". Our host Whitley Sharp got the chance to chat with Hayle Gibson Stillwell and talk about her incredible start to the 2025 season! They talked about the horses in Hayle's trailer, utilizing a mentor, and picking a horse that fits your style, plus so much more! Thanks for listening in and we hope you enjoy!
    42:19

About The Stay Sharp Podcast

The Stay Sharp Podcast - Where Real Conversations Happen! Hosted by Whitley Sharp, The Stay Sharp Podcast focuses on the Rodeo industry and the athletes, companies, and fans that make up this amazing sport!
