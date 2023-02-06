Giro d’Italia Big-Picture Debrief & Unbound Gravel Preview

Spencer Martin of the Beyond the Peloton Newsletter & Andrew Vontz of the Choose the Hard Way Podcast break down the final weekend of the Giro d'Italia, and give their big-picture takeaways, before discussing how the major June stage races (Dauphine & Suisse) can tell us which major contenders will end up at the Tour de France. They finish up by discussing this weekend's unofficial gravel world championships, Kansas' Unbound Gravel event, and what the stacked start list means for the future of the rapidly evolving discipline.