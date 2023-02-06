Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Beyond the Peloton Podcast

Beyond the Peloton Podcast
In-depth pro cycling race previews, analysis, and rankings
Sports
  • 2023 Tour de France Preview
    Spencer Martin of the Beyond the Peloton Newsletter & Andrew Vontz of the Choose the Hard Way Podcast give a brief overview of the course, and leading GC contenders, for the 2023 Tour de France, before diving into a few major storylines and things to watch out for at the three-week race, which kicks off this Saturday in Bilbao.  Get in-depth race breakdowns with the BTP newsletter Listen to Andrew's Choose the Hard Way Podcast Hit up Andrew (@vontz) & Spencer (@btpcycling) on Twitter with your questions, opinions, and anything else cycling related.
    6/29/2023
    52:16
  • Tour de France: Unchained Episodes 6-8
    Spencer Martin of the Beyond the Peloton Newsletter & Andrew Vontz of the Choose the Hard Way Podcast break down and give their thoughts on episodes 6-8 of the new Netflix behind-the-scenes documentary, Tour de France: Unchained. Get in-depth race breakdowns with the BTP newsletter Listen to Andrew's Choose the Hard Way Podcast Hit up Andrew (@vontz) & Spencer (@btpcycling) on Twitter with your questions, opinions, and anything else cycling related.
    6/28/2023
    1:00:24
  • Tour de France: Unchained Episodes 3-5
    Spencer Martin of the Beyond the Peloton Newsletter & Andrew Vontz of the Choose the Hard Way Podcast break down and give their thoughts on episodes 3-5 of the new Netflix behind-the-scenes documentary, Tour de France: Unchained. Get in-depth race breakdowns with the BTP newsletter Listen to Andrew's Choose the Hard Way Podcast Hit up Andrew (@vontz) & Spencer (@btpcycling) on Twitter with your questions, opinions, and anything else cycling related.
    6/22/2023
    56:20
  • Tour de France: Unchained Episodes 1-2 & Dauphiné Big Picture Takeaways
    Spencer Martin of the Beyond the Peloton Newsletter & Andrew Vontz of the Choose the Hard Way Podcast give their big-picture thoughts on Jonas Vingegaard's dominant overall victory at the recent Tour de France warmup race, the Critérium du Dauphiné, before breaking down the first two episodes of the new Netflix behind-the-scenes documentary, Tour de France: Unchained. Get in-depth race breakdowns with the BTP newsletter Listen to Andrew's Choose the Hard Way Podcast Hit up Andrew (@vontz) & Spencer (@btpcycling) on Twitter with your questions, opinions, and anything else cycling related
    6/12/2023
    40:52
  • Giro d’Italia Big-Picture Debrief & Unbound Gravel Preview
    Spencer Martin of the Beyond the Peloton Newsletter & Andrew Vontz of the Choose the Hard Way Podcast break down the final weekend of the Giro d'Italia, and give their big-picture takeaways, before discussing how the major June stage races (Dauphine & Suisse) can tell us which major contenders will end up at the Tour de France. They finish up by discussing this weekend's unofficial gravel world championships, Kansas' Unbound Gravel event, and what the stacked start list means for the future of the rapidly evolving discipline. Read Spencer's Post Giro Deep Dive Get in-depth race breakdowns with the BTP newsletter Listen to Andrew's Choose the Hard Way Podcast Hit up Andrew (@vontz) & Spencer (@btpcycling) on Twitter with your questions, opinions, and anything else cycling related
    6/2/2023
    59:35

About Beyond the Peloton Podcast

In-depth pro cycling race previews, analysis, and rankings
