COFFEE CLUB: a running podcast about nothing

Dr. Megan & David Roche: High Carb, Bicarb, Zone 2, Vo2, Ketones, Heat training, Health + more!!

Hey everyone, on this episode we dive deep into the running performance revolution with our amazing guests, coaches David Roche and Megan Roche from the SWAP podcast! We were blown away exploring the science behind extreme high-carb fueling (David takes 150g/hour?!), heat training adaptation, bicarb use, and the truth about ketones for recovery. David and Megan share their coaching philosophy, help us debunk some common training myths about VO2 max and zone 2, and give incredible insight into the ultra running world, including David's Leadville record and his prep for Western States. Enjoy and make sure to check out their podcast (below)!Special Guest: SWAP Podcast Dr. Megan Roche MD PhD David Roche