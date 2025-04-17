COFFEE CLUB: a running podcast about nothing

Dr. Megan & David Roche: High Carb, Bicarb, Zone 2, Vo2, Ketones, Heat training, Health + more!!
Dr. Megan & David Roche: High Carb, Bicarb, Zone 2, Vo2, Ketones, Heat training, Health + more!!

Hey everyone, on this episode we dive deep into the running performance revolution with our amazing guests, coaches David Roche and Megan Roche from the SWAP podcast! We were blown away exploring the science behind extreme high-carb fueling (David takes 150g/hour?!), heat training adaptation, bicarb use, and the truth about ketones for recovery. David and Megan share their coaching philosophy, help us debunk some common training myths about VO2 max and zone 2, and give incredible insight into the ultra running world, including David's Leadville record and his prep for Western States. Enjoy and make sure to check out their podcast (below)!

Special Guest: SWAP Podcast: https://swaprunning.com/podcast Dr. Megan Roche MD PhD: https://www.instagram.com/drmeganroche/ David Roche: https://www.instagram.com/mountainroche/
2:01:46
Where is Joey Berriatua going? Leaving Tinman, Sports Marketing, & Grand Slam Track
Where is Joey Berriatua going? Leaving Tinman, Sports Marketing, & Grand Slam Track

Special Guest: Joey Berriatua: https://www.instagram.com/joeyberriatua/

0:00 Welcome Joey Bags & Ham Beans Throwback 3:18 Joey's 357 Newsletter & Tinman Elite Update 7:01 Navigating Sponsorships: Personal Brand vs. Team Umbrella 9:59 Reflecting on Tinman: A Business Decision 14:56 Diving into Sports Marketing & The Influencer Dynamic 22:19 Authenticity, Storytelling & Brand Partnerships (Red Bull, Clayton Young) 31:33 Applying Marketing Insights to Joey's Sponsor Search 38:08 Grand Slam Recap: First Impressions (Drip Check, Bibs, "Teammates") 48:56 Grand Slam Format Critique: Length, Pacing & Event Pairings 59:07 Grand Slam Deep Dive: 3k/5k Issues & Grant Fisher's Strategy 1:07:15 Grand Slam: The Money Talk & Empty Stands 1:12:38 Kit Releases: Hits & Misses 1:16:45 Grand Slam Standouts: Wanyonyi & 800/1500 Dynamics 1:25:56 Joey's Upcoming Steeplechase Season & Diamond League Chat 1:28:21 Final Thoughts & Wrapping Up
1:29:22
DYLAN JACOBS IS SLAMMING + 5th in the WORLD, Racing Jakob, OAC scratches the TEN, Maurie Plant Meet!
DYLAN JACOBS IS SLAMMING + 5th in the WORLD, Racing Jakob, OAC scratches the TEN, Maurie Plant Meet!

0:00 Intro 0:54 World Indoors Recap: 5th Place & First Team USA Experience 2:52 China Adventures: Becoming a Local Legend 5:04 World Indoors 3k Race Deep Dive 7:37 Preview: Inaugural Grand Slam in Jamaica 12:47 Grand Slam: Betting, Predictions & Prize Money Talk 17:12 Analyzing the Stacked Grand Slam Fields 21:49 Does the Grand Slam Distance Format Work? 32:42 Dylan's Goals: Racing, Tanning & The "Drip Check" 37:18 Maurie Plant Meet: Aussie Athletics is BUZZING 46:13 Seth O'Donnell: 5k Rockstar Physio vs Ky Robinson 56:16 "The Ten" 10k: Standards & The MOST CHAOTIC Start Ever?! 1:08:23 Battle Royale & OAC Fight Night Hypotheticals 1:12:08 Throwback: College Boxing Stories 1:14:00 Outro & Final Thoughts 

Special Guest: Dylan Jacobs: https://www.instagram.com/dylan_jacobs24/
1:14:56
World Indoor Championships: Did Jakob Just FLEX On Everyone?
World Indoor Championships: Did Jakob Just FLEX On Everyone?

0:00 Intro 0:20 George is Back from the Dead 1:50 The Sickness Saga 7:37 Immune System Mysteries 11:59 World Indoors Recap 16:58 1500m Heats 23:37 1500m Finals & Celebrations 25:40 3K Thrill: Ky and Dylan shine 37:12 Oceania Medal Count 43:56 Maurie Plant Preview 50:42 Matthew Richtman: Marathon Maverick 55:04 Woody's Half Marathon Debut 56:53 Jamaica Grand Slam
57:56
A different kind of episode...
A different kind of episode...

Chapters: 0:00 Intro 0:22 Morg Updates 3:32 What is Morgan's chess rating? 5:53 What do you think of the high school scene? + College recruiting 11:52 Relationship troubles... 14:17 Bad training partners + feet pics 19:40 Morgan & Sinta's Love Story 20:49 Track & Field training cards 22:39 Buildup to marathon mileage without getting hurt 26:35 How pro runners plan their season's specific races 31:57 Dathan Ritzenhein 34:41 Advice for a high school runner to PR and run in college 39:17 Wavelights and Mario's meet money 41:57 Working with sports psychologists 47:23 2:00 Marathon, 12:35: how do you stay motivated? 51:34 Length and girth measurements 52:16 Adapting to altitude training camp at 7000 ft 58:02 The key to ramping back up mileage after injury 1:00:31 Favorite trail and favorite dream running spot 1:03:22 The 4 most important workouts for breaking 17:00 5k?? 1:05:25 THE FINAL QUESTION