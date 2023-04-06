About The Wild Ones

Welcome to The Wild Ones podcast, hosted by YouTubers and long-time bike friends Francis Cade and Jimmi Nicholls.

This is the show where we chat about all things cycling. Each episode, we’ll be discussing the latest news from the cycling world, sharing our views on some controversial topics, revealing behind the scenes secrets from our YouTube channel – Cade Media – and throwing it over to you, the listeners, to tell us what you really want to talk about when it comes to bikes. We hope you enjoy!

Get involved and send us your stuff to [email protected]





