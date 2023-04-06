Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cade Media
Welcome to The Wild Ones podcast, hosted by YouTubers and long-time bike friends Francis Cade and Jimmi Nicholls.This is the show where we chat about all things... More
  • Ep 1: Why Are We All So Obsessed With Bike Weight?
    This week Francis and Jimmi reveal the secret the pros don't tell you about their bikes, react to the eye-wateringly expensive new Campagnolo groupset, debate if bike weight really matters, rate your bikes and much, much more.Here's a full rundown of the episode:00:00 Intro00:31 Francis’ Boozy Greece Trip01:02 Jimmi’s Fitness Struggles02:32 Mark Cavendish Retirement Reaction05:38 Geraint Thomas Has A New Look!09:46 New Campagnolo Costs HOW MUCH?!14:38 Is The Cycling Industry Dying?20:50 New Specialized Allez: Our Verdict28:05 Netflix’s New Tour De France Show33:23 What The Pros Don’t Tell You About Their Bikes…39:44 F**k Up Of The Week45:06 Why Are We All So Obsessed With Bike Weight? (The Big Question)58:32 Is Marketing To Blame For Our Obsession With Weight?01:03:54 What Happens to All Our Bikes After We’re Done Filming01:05:00 The Weirdest Thing We’ve Seen On a Bike Ride01:08:51 Do We Ever Argue?01:11:10 Storytime: A Bikepacking Tyre Nightmare! 01:14:49 Rate My Ride!01:30:06 Good News: The Team Helping Men With Their Mental Health01:34:18 GoodbyeRate My Ride: Pictures of this week’s bikesRich Mich’s £10 tip bike https://www.instagram.com/p/CsRdjyDIlG7/Phil’s Mash All-Road ‘vintage’ gravel bike https://twitter.com/TheWildOnesPod/status/1663966602822336523Tom’s Tarmac Tourer https://www.instagram.com/p/Csbi2fdoNIn/If you’d like us to rate your bike or would like to send in a question or story, email us at [email protected] also talked about a fantastic charity called Stand Tall Wales. If you’d like to find out more about their work or to donate, head to: https://standtallwales.co.uk/Thanks and see you next time. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/31/2023
    1:35:14

Welcome to The Wild Ones podcast, hosted by YouTubers and long-time bike friends Francis Cade and Jimmi Nicholls.


This is the show where we chat about all things cycling. Each episode, we’ll be discussing the latest news from the cycling world, sharing our views on some controversial topics, revealing behind the scenes secrets from our YouTube channel – Cade Media – and throwing it over to you, the listeners, to tell us what you really want to talk about when it comes to bikes. We hope you enjoy!


Get involved and send us your stuff to [email protected]



