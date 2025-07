Guest: Scott Reynolds

Send the show a text message!Join Renae as she continues her journey to document the story of the FANS of the Dave Matthews Band. Each week Renae brings on a different DMB fan to share their journey with the band.This week, Scott Reynolds joins the show to share his unique fan perspective. As a musician, Scott shares his love for the guitar, how he learned to play his style of music and passing down fandom to his children. Scott shares an intimate look into what growing up as a Reynolds looks like and how his uncle, Tim Reynolds of the Dave Matthews Band, passed down his love for the electric guitar. #fanlife #thespacebetween_pod #podcast #DMB #davematthewsband Support the show