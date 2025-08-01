The SKOR North Twins Show - A Minnesota Twins Podcast

LIVE SHOW: Minnesota Twins trade Carlos Correa and 40% of the roster at MLB Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Twins are trading Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros; Correa and other Twins players have also been traded by the deadline; Why the Twins are blowing up the roster; Looking back at Correa's tenure with the Twins; The details of what the Twins are taking back for Correa; What does this mean for other core Twins players like Royce Lewis, Joe Ryan and more; Plus, Willi Castro, Louie Varland, Joe Ryan and Ty France have all been traded. A live reaction in the final 2 hours leading up to the MLB trade deadline!