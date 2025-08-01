Minnesota Twins future after a trade deadline blood bath
Minnesota Twins feedback post trade deadline; What should Twins fans be excited about after nuking the roster; Why does Carlos Correa not want to be moved to third base; What's the future of the Twins front office and ownership beyond the 2025 season; Who should the Twins be watching for the rest of the season and more on the SKOR North Twins Show.
BONUS: Minnesota Twins NUKE 40% of their roster at MLB Trade Deadline
LIVE SHOW: Minnesota Twins trade Carlos Correa and 40% of the roster at MLB Trade Deadline
The Minnesota Twins are trading Carlos Correa to the Houston Astros; Correa and other Twins players have also been traded by the deadline; Why the Twins are blowing up the roster; Looking back at Correa's tenure with the Twins; The details of what the Twins are taking back for Correa; What does this mean for other core Twins players like Royce Lewis, Joe Ryan and more; Plus, Willi Castro, Louie Varland, Joe Ryan and Ty France have all been traded. A live reaction in the final 2 hours leading up to the MLB trade deadline!
DOOGIE: Assessing Minnesota Twins return for Jhoan Duran and Harrison Bader
Minnesota Twins TRADE Jhoan Duran to Philadelphia Phillies
About The SKOR North Twins Show - A Minnesota Twins Podcast
Entertaining and insightful discussions about the Minnesota Twins! Featuring SKOR North personalities Phil Mackey (former Minnesota Twins beat writer), Judd Zulgad (enjoyer of 1987 and 1991 Minnesota Twins World Championship teams), Declan Goff (current SKOR North Minnesota Twins reporter) and Trevor Plouffe (Jomboy Media and former Minnesota Twin). Sometimes we recklessly speculate about Minnesota Twins trades. Welcome to the club.