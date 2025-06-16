89. Being shady about the Love Island USA S7 Cast Reveal & the Summer House S9 Reunion Part One

Welcome to the eighty ninth episode of our podcast! We are diving into the first part of the Summer House reunion and again we were slightly underwhelmed! There were moments of gold and flashes of light but much like the set...we were ready to say goodnight. We then get into the new cast of Love Island USA and we are intrigued! Hope you enjoy :)Chapters (00:00:00) Intro Yapping (00:04:54) Reunion Thoughts(00:09:27) Paige(00:13:53) Ciara & West (00:22:57) Imrul(00:30:03) Jesse & Lexi(00:46:09) Reunion Looks & Part 2(00:53:57) Love Island Trailer Reaction(01:01:25) Patreon!