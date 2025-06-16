93. Being shady about Love Island USA S7 Episodes 9 & 10
Welcome to the ninety third episode of our podcast! We are covering episodes 9 & 10 of Love Island USA S7. Three new bombshells have entered the villa and they are shaking things UP!!! Hope you enjoy :)Chapters(00:00:00) Yapping about our Saturdays (00:03:40) Initial thoughts on episodes(00:04:40) Episode 9 - Jeremiah & Huda cont… (00:08:22) Chelley, Ace & Austin “Love Triangle”(00:13:01) Hibachi Breakfast(00:19:10) Jeremiah & Huda, Amaya & Austin(00:21:12) Huda tells Nic she’s a mom(00:25:49) Nic & Jeremiah debrief(00:28:16) Chelley & Austin, Hannah & Charlie(00:31:07) Leather & Lace Party(00:36:46) Enter the Bombshells(00:40:13) Episode 9 Closing Thoughts(00:41:40) Episode 10 - Getting to know the bombshells (00:44:11) Pepe & Hannah, Nic & Iris(00:48:07) Huda & Jeremiah Argument #1(00:56:21) Olandria & Jalen, Amaya & Pepe, Iris & Jeremiah(01:02:12) Sharing Location Drama(01:03:35) Breakfast Gate Starts…(01:07:30) Ace & Chelley Yoga Date(01:08:21) Huda & Jeremiah Argument #2(01:18:27) Iris & Jeremiah, Pepe & Sierra, Taylor & Olandria, Iris & Ace(01:24:57) Amaya…the voice of reason?(01:29:29) Nic & Iris, Pepe & Sierra, Olandria & Jalen, Ace & Iris(01:34:53) Hannah & Pepe(01:36:53) The Recoupling Vote(01:39:33) Closing Thoughts
--------
1:43:06
92. Being shady about Love Island USA S7 Episodes 5 through 8
Welcome to the ninety second episode of our podcast! This season of Love Island USA is truly taking off and we are LOVING it. The mask fell off of some people in this batch of episodes and we were shook! Hope you enjoy :)Chapters(00:00:00) Intro (00:03:23) Aftersun (00:11:50) Ep 6 evening chats featuring Huda, Olandria & Ace(00:24:22) Morning chats ft Austin, Chelley & Amaya(00:39:40) Recoupling!(00:57:34) Ep 7 Ace’s Rules, Nic’s Secret & A Date!(01:39:47) Date Return, Friends Island, Cierra Investigates (01:51:22) Ep 8 Amaya Crashes Out, Huda Spirals, Austin Tries(02:18:50) Pucker or Pie Game & Aftermath(02:36:35) Final Thoughts, Predictions, Hopes
--------
2:49:30
91. Being shady about Love Island USA S7 Episodes 1 through 4
Welcome to the ninety first episode of our podcast! Love Island USA is back and we are so excited to dive into this season!!! This episode is extra long because we are covering all the episodes that aired so far so buckle up. Hope you enjoy :) Chapters(00:00:00) Watch Party Highlights (00:04:44) Ep 1 - Meet the Cast(00:29:27) First Coupling(00:34:58) Couples Connect(00:47:54) Huda & Jeremiah Chat(00:54:16) Blindfold Game(01:02:10) Ep 2 - The Hideaway(01:10:22) Yulissa’s Exit (01:13:44) Jeremiah Possessive?(01:19:15) Islander Chats(01:31:13) Jeremiah Performative? (01:39:04) Charlie & Ciara Couple Up(01:44:34) Ep 3 - Huda Cries, Nick Avoids, Taylor Confronts(02:05:45) State Your Case(02:14:17) Ep 4 - Huda’s Secret(02:18:21) Huda Worries, Nicks Choice, Charlie’s Sad(02:25:51) 4 Bases Game & Aftermath(02:35:36) Nick’s Torn, Hannah Mingles (02:40:36) Predictions & Hopes
--------
2:49:57
90. Being shady about the Summer House S9 Reunion Part Two
Welcome to the ninetieth episode of our podcast! We are sadly closing the Summer House chapter of the podcast :( this reunion was low key underwhelming and it didn't help that Paige announced her departure after it aired. Hope you enjoy :)Chapters(00:00:00) Yapping about our lack of sleep(00:10:20) Maggie’s Money Journey(00:15:02) Maggie needs to go on Big Brother(00:19:03) SH Reunion Pt. 2 Initial Thoughts(00:20:50) Paige DeSorbo is leaving Summer House + future of the show(00:25:02) Birthday Gate cont…(00:36:20) Lindsay & Carl(00:41:15) Gabby’s Moment & Carl’s Tooth Trauma(00:44:06) Amanda & Kyle(00:52:27) Daphne(00:53:26) Spritz Drama(00:55:28) Craig the Wedding Crasher(00:57:40) Paige(01:03:32) Closing Thoughts
--------
1:08:23
89. Being shady about the Love Island USA S7 Cast Reveal & the Summer House S9 Reunion Part One
Welcome to the eighty ninth episode of our podcast! We are diving into the first part of the Summer House reunion and again we were slightly underwhelmed! There were moments of gold and flashes of light but much like the set...we were ready to say goodnight. We then get into the new cast of Love Island USA and we are intrigued! Hope you enjoy :)Chapters (00:00:00) Intro Yapping (00:04:54) Reunion Thoughts(00:09:27) Paige(00:13:53) Ciara & West (00:22:57) Imrul(00:30:03) Jesse & Lexi(00:46:09) Reunion Looks & Part 2(00:53:57) Love Island Trailer Reaction(01:01:25) Patreon!