s3/e12 Running & Your Immune System with Dr. Yasmin Mohseni, PhD (@doctor.yas_)

Learn about your IMMUNE SYSTEM and how endurance running affects it! Immunologist Dr. Yasmin Mohseni, PhD, joins the show this week to talk about running and our immune systems, including... The basics of what our immune system is and what it does Is exercise good for our immune system? Why? What's going on when we feel like we're "getting sick" after a very hard run or a very hard race; are we actually getting sick? ARE we more likely to get sick after a hard workout or race (the "open window" hypothesis)? "Immune-boosting" things & what we can actually do Stress & the immune system Running when sick/COVID & the recovery timeline and more! 🕶️🦩This episode is sponsored by GOODR SUNGLASSES! Every pair comes with a 1-Year Warranty and 30-day FREE returns. 100% satisfaction guaranteed (plus Goodr is 100% Carbon Neutral company + 1% for the planet 🌎) Get FREE SHIPPING on your next order of sunglasses & support the show using code RUNEXP at www.goodr.com! 🕶️ -- Yasmin Mohseni, PhD, an immunologist specializing in the research and clinical translation of immunotherapies, develops strategies to produce cell and gene therapy products. Her groundbreaking work focuses on engineering the immune system that applies to cancer, autoimmunity, and solid organ transplant rejection. Her most recent work involves developing and manufacturing immunotherapy for different cancers. On Instagram and TikTok, she has found purpose in sharing and explaining the science of immunology and the latest research to the everyday person! https://www.instagram.com/doctor.yas_ -- Looking for guidance in your training? Not sure what do to or when do to it? Want SPECIFIC advice for your training or to learn EXACTLY what YOU should do to reach your goals? Check out the MANY training plans available including 5k, 10k, half marathon, marathon, base-building, and speed base plans for beginner to experienced runners! Book a "Call A Coach" consult! 30- and 60-minute calls available with Coach Elisabeth to get YOUR specific questions & help you chart a path forward! Get more from your marathon or half marathon training with Group Coaching or TrainingPLUS programs! 1:1 Run Coaching spaces are available; learn more at the link in bio!