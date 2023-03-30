New episodes now on THURSDAYS! Welcome to Running Explained, where ALL your running questions are answered! For new AND experienced runners, from training to ra... More
s3/e15 Becoming a Six Star Finisher with Ashley Mateo (@ashleymateo)
What do you get when you run all six of the Abbott World Major Marathons: Berlin, Chicago, London, New York, Boston, and Tokyo? You get a special medal and a place on the short list of runners who have accomplished such a feat! Marathoner, journalist, and coach Ashley Mateo (@ashleymateo) joins the show to talk about her Six Star journey!
What does it mean to run these 6 races?
The logistics of running a major marathon (sometimes in a different country)
Goal setting when you're running a huge race
The pressure we put on ourselves to perform a certain way when the stage is big
The differences in the different courses
What you can - and cannot - control on race day
and more!
Ashley Mateo is an award-winning journalist whose writing has appeared in outlets including The Wall Street Journal, TIME, Runner's World, Women's Running, Men's Journal, Health, Women's Health, and more. She's also a 13x marathoner and an RRCA- and UESCA-certified running coach based in Denver.
4/27/2023
1:02:03
s3/e14 The Boston Marathon Recap
Coach Elisabeth recaps running the 127th Boston Marathon this past Patriots Day! Learn about... the uphills, the downhills, the good, the bad, and the ugly of running a quad-shredding course like this one!
4/20/2023
1:08:20
s3/e13 Ultra Training on a Limited Schedule with Coach Kelly Vigil (@moremilesmorefun)
Ultramarathons are a big commitment… can you still train for one with limited availability? Coach Kelly Vigil (@moremilesmorefun) is here to talk about her experience training for a 50k on top of being a full-time working mom of 3 kids under 5!
-The importance of base-building
-Finding the time; what does that look like?
-Time on feet vs specific distance targets
-Learning to be flexible!
-What worked well & what she’ll change for next time
-And more!
Kelly is a mom to three, runner, & run coach. She has run 26 half marathons, 7 marathons, and 2ultramarathons. When she isn't running, she is running after her kids that are 4 & under, working full-time in fundraising, organizing virtual races for charity, and coaching all levels of runners. Since she started running 10 years ago, she's run through her three pregnancies and postpartum stages, injuries/setbacks, and more. She likes to have fun and loves the running community!
4/13/2023
1:11:57
s3/e12 Running & Your Immune System with Dr. Yasmin Mohseni, PhD (@doctor.yas_)
Learn about your IMMUNE SYSTEM and how endurance running affects it! Immunologist Dr. Yasmin Mohseni, PhD, joins the show this week to talk about running and our immune systems, including...
The basics of what our immune system is and what it does
Is exercise good for our immune system? Why?
What's going on when we feel like we're "getting sick" after a very hard run or a very hard race; are we actually getting sick?
ARE we more likely to get sick after a hard workout or race (the "open window" hypothesis)?
"Immune-boosting" things & what we can actually do
Stress & the immune system
Running when sick/COVID & the recovery timeline
and more!
Yasmin Mohseni, PhD, an immunologist specializing in the research and clinical translation of immunotherapies, develops strategies to produce cell and gene therapy products. Her groundbreaking work focuses on engineering the immune system that applies to cancer, autoimmunity, and solid organ transplant rejection. Her most recent work involves developing and manufacturing immunotherapy for different cancers. On Instagram and TikTok, she has found purpose in sharing and explaining the science of immunology and the latest research to the everyday person!
https://www.instagram.com/doctor.yas_
4/6/2023
53:14
s3/e11 Understanding Discipline & Motivation with Coach Elisabeth
What IS discipline and how do we cultivate it? Do you struggle to stay "motivated" and be consistent? Do you believe that discipline is about sacrifice, denial, and rigidly inflexible scheduling? Coach Elisabeth explores the concepts of discipline, motivation, and willpower in this solo episode!
Discipline & willpower are often associated with self-denial, with struggle, with sacrifice, but that's the wrong way to approach behavior change. Self-discipline is the ability to manage your thoughts, emotions, or behavior in the face of temptation in order to achieve a specific goal, and what your GOAL is and WHY you’re doing it feed into your ability to be consistent in working towards that goal. Learn about extrinsic vs intrinsic motivation, process vs outcome goals, and how our available resources impact our ability to be consistent in the long term!
Elisabeth Scott is the founder and head coach of Running Explained. She is on a mission to help runners of all abilities and experience levels become better, smarter, and faster runners. Find her at www.runningexplained.co, on Instagram at @runningexplained, and every Thursday on new episodes of the top-rated The Running Explained Podcast, available on all major platforms.
