Headed To Hell TRB #28 Terry Boucher

What makes a child who loves church, Bible quizzing, and picking out ties for Sunday service turn to witchcraft, drugs, and crime? Terry Boucher's testimony is a harrowing journey through the darkest valleys of human experience and a powerful reminder that no one is beyond redemption.Terry's descent began with seemingly innocent choices at age 12—smoking cigarettes with a neighborhood friend and listening to heavy metal music. Like a slow-moving current pulling a swimmer away from shore, these small decisions gradually altered his heart and mind. Soon he found himself disrupting Sunday school classes, creating voodoo dolls, and eventually praying directly to Satan in a backyard ritual inspired by the movie "The Craft." The spiritual doors he opened led to increasingly destructive behaviors and supernatural experiences that science might label as hallucinations but Terry recognized as encounters with darkness.His criminal record grew to include over 70 voluntary surrenders to authorities, not counting involuntary arrests. Terry survived being stabbed 14 times by his own brother during a drug-fueled fight and a car accident that claimed his friend's life. Even these brushes with death didn't deter him.Listen to the full episode to hear how God has delivered him and called him take the gospel into the prison system.