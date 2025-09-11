Powered by RND
Kathy Chastain
  • Headed To Hell TRB #28 Terry Boucher
    Send us a textWhat makes a child who loves church, Bible quizzing, and picking out ties for Sunday service turn to witchcraft, drugs, and crime? Terry Boucher's testimony is a harrowing journey through the darkest valleys of human experience and a powerful reminder that no one is beyond redemption.Terry's descent began with seemingly innocent choices at age 12—smoking cigarettes with a neighborhood friend and listening to heavy metal music. Like a slow-moving current pulling a swimmer away from shore, these small decisions gradually altered his heart and mind. Soon he found himself disrupting Sunday school classes, creating voodoo dolls, and eventually praying directly to Satan in a backyard ritual inspired by the movie "The Craft." The spiritual doors he opened led to increasingly destructive behaviors and supernatural experiences that science might label as hallucinations but Terry recognized as encounters with darkness.His criminal record grew to include over 70 voluntary surrenders to authorities, not counting involuntary arrests. Terry survived being stabbed 14 times by his own brother during a drug-fueled fight and a car accident that claimed his friend's life. Even these brushes with death didn't deter him.Listen to the full episode to hear how God has delivered him and called him take the gospel into the prison system.Visit Amazon to pick up a copy of Terry's book, "From Darkness to Light" or click on the link https://a.co/d/6jsRXunSupport the showFollow us on Insta & Facebook: The Redeemed Backslider Partner with us : https://www.theredeemedbackslider.org Kathy has two books out and they can be found on Amazon or Barnes & Noble online: Redeem California, With God it IS Possible: God of the Impossible: 30-Prayers for the Redemption and Restoration of California
    1:35:01
  • The Hardship of Grief TRB #27 Keri Rodriguez
    Send us a textSeptember 1st was National Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. As such, we dedicate the episode to the thousands of children around the world who have suffered and died of childhood cancer.Grief has a way of reshaping our lives in ways we never imagined. For Keri Rodriguez, the unthinkable happened when her granddaughter Everly was diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer at just 16 months old. What followed was a harrowing journey through hospital stays, treatments, moments of hope, and ultimately heartbreak when Everly passed away before her third birthday.This raw conversation explores the intersection of profound loss and spiritual faith. Keri candidly shares how she proclaimed to everyone – even skeptical medical staff – that God would heal her granddaughter. When healing didn't come in the expected form, she faced the question that haunts many believers: Why didn't God heal Everly when we know He could have?Listen to hear the entire conversation.Support the showFollow us on Insta & Facebook: The Redeemed Backslider Partner with us : https://www.theredeemedbackslider.org Kathy has two books out and they can be found on Amazon or Barnes & Noble online: Redeem California, With God it IS Possible: God of the Impossible: 30-Prayers for the Redemption and Restoration of California
    1:14:03
  • Spiritual Bypass THB #26 Dr. Peridot Gilbert-Reed
    Send us a textHave you ever been told to "just pray more" when facing depression? Or heard "God has a plan" when grieving, leaving you feeling worse instead of comforted? You're not alone, and there's a name for this phenomenon: spiritual bypass.In this eye-opening conversation, Dr. Peridot Gilbert-Reed shares her groundbreaking research on how Christians use scripture and religious language to avoid processing psychological pain. While often well-intentioned, this practice prevents genuine healing and can leave lasting wounds. As a licensed professional counselor with a Ph.D. focused on spiritual abuse and spiritual bypass, Dr. Gilbert-Reed brings both professional expertise and personal experience to this sensitive topic.We explore the difference between healthy faith and harmful avoidance, examining how phrases like "do not be anxious about anything" can be weaponized against vulnerable people. Dr. Gilbert-Reed explains how spiritual bypass occurs most commonly in three contexts: home, church settings, and ministry workplaces, and she provides practical guidance for recognizing when it's happening to you.To reach Dr. Reed, you can visit her website at www.peridotreed.comSupport the showFollow us on Insta & Facebook: The Redeemed Backslider Partner with us : https://www.theredeemedbackslider.org Kathy has two books out and they can be found on Amazon or Barnes & Noble online: Redeem California, With God it IS Possible: God of the Impossible: 30-Prayers for the Redemption and Restoration of California
    1:37:23
  • Freedom From the P-word TRB# 25 Breanna Arango
    Send us a textPornography addiction among Christian women remains one of the most hidden yet prevalent struggles in our churches today. In this vulnerable conversation, Brianna Arango breaks the silence by sharing her journey from secret addiction to complete freedom.Brianna's story begins with accidental exposure to pornography at just seven years old, creating neural pathways she would return to as a teenager during times of emotional distress. Despite being actively involved in her church—playing in the praise team and attending regularly—she maintained a secret addiction that created significant spiritual separation. What makes her testimony particularly powerful is her insight that despite repeatedly asking God to take away her addiction, she wasn't truly surrendering it: "I realized I wasn't letting it go... it was just such a security that I couldn't let go."The conversation takes a surprising turn when Brianna reveals the critical moment that gave her hope—overhearing a friend mention someone who had overcome pornography addiction. This simple revelation that she wasn't alone gave her the courage to confide in someone. Through accountability, practical safeguards, and immersion in Scripture, she began her eight-month journey toward freedom.Support the showFollow us on Insta & Facebook: The Redeemed Backslider Partner with us : https://www.theredeemedbackslider.org Kathy has two books out and they can be found on Amazon or Barnes & Noble online: Redeem California, With God it IS Possible: God of the Impossible: 30-Prayers for the Redemption and Restoration of California
    1:08:36
  • Drugs, Affairs, Forgiveness TRB #24 Tom Lyman
    Send us a textTom Lyman's testimony isn't just another recovery story—it's a raw journey through the paradox of growing up in church while harboring secret addictions that nearly destroyed everything he loved.From his sheltered beginnings in a tiny church school with just one classmate to the depths of cocaine addiction and infidelity while still attending services every Sunday, Tom's story strips away the façade many maintain in religious environments. "I was that guy on the pew," he reveals, describing how for twelve years he maintained a perfect Christian appearance while spiraling through pornography, substance abuse, and multiple affairs.The most devastating part? His wife Lana stood by him through countless broken promises until that Thanksgiving night in 2021 when she finally said, "I love the real you. This isn't you, and I'm done." That moment—sitting alone outside while hearing his family laughing inside—became the crucible for authentic transformation.Listen for more of how God has redeemed the broken pieces.You can find Tom on  "The JOY HOUR Show"https://watch.osn.tv/or email him at:[email protected] Support the showFollow us on Insta & Facebook: The Redeemed Backslider Partner with us : https://www.theredeemedbackslider.org Kathy has two books out and they can be found on Amazon or Barnes & Noble online: Redeem California, With God it IS Possible: God of the Impossible: 30-Prayers for the Redemption and Restoration of California
“Welcome to The Redeemed Backslider—with your host, Kathy Chastain, Christian-based psychotherapist and a redeemed backslider. This podcast dedicated to those who have wandered but are ready to return to the life-changing power of grace and the freedom found in Jesus.In Luke 4:18, Jesus proclaimed: ‘The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because He has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.’This is the heart of our message. Whether you’re wrestling with regret, despair, seeking freedom from spiritual chains, or longing to see the light of God’s love again, you’re not alone. Here, we share testimonies, biblical truths, and encouragement to remind you that no one is too far gone for God’s redemption.This is your invitation to find healing, hope, and restoration in Jesus. Welcome to The Redeemed Backslider—where grace is greater than your past and your future is abundant when God redeems your story.”https://www.buzzsprout.com/2446178/subscribe
