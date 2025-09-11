Send us a textTom Lyman's testimony isn't just another recovery story—it's a raw journey through the paradox of growing up in church while harboring secret addictions that nearly destroyed everything he loved.From his sheltered beginnings in a tiny church school with just one classmate to the depths of cocaine addiction and infidelity while still attending services every Sunday, Tom's story strips away the façade many maintain in religious environments. "I was that guy on the pew," he reveals, describing how for twelve years he maintained a perfect Christian appearance while spiraling through pornography, substance abuse, and multiple affairs.The most devastating part? His wife Lana stood by him through countless broken promises until that Thanksgiving night in 2021 when she finally said, "I love the real you. This isn't you, and I'm done." That moment—sitting alone outside while hearing his family laughing inside—became the crucible for authentic transformation.Listen for more of how God has redeemed the broken pieces.You can find Tom on "The JOY HOUR Show"https://watch.osn.tv/or email him at:[email protected]
