155 - “This Store Makes More Than Walmart, Whole Foods, or Costco” | Trader Joe’s Secret Strategy
Jon (JonDavids.com) delves into the inspiring story of Joe Coulombe, the founder of Trader Joe's, who transformed his struggling convenience store into a massively successful cultural icon. Today Trader Joe's makes more sales per square foot than Walmart, Whole Foods, or Costco.
13:27
154 - Codie Sanchez | “The Richest Guy On Your Street Probably Did This” | Business, Money, and More
Jon (JonDavids.com) chats with Codie Sanchez about her journey from corporate finance to becoming an entrepreneur and author. Codie shares insights on buying businesses, overcoming failures, and the power of attention as leverage in today's market.
45:18
153 - This Homemade Tortilla Business Just Sold for $1.2B | Siete Foods
Jon (JonDavids.com) explores the story of Veronica and Miguel Garza, co-founders of Siete Foods. Learn how they started from a kitchen recipe to dominating stores nationwide, leveraging community support and smart financing strategies.
18:18
152 - This Guy Sold 30K Cars, But He's No Car Salesman | The Story of BaT
Jon (JonDavids.com) tells us about the rise of Randy Nonnenberg. Hear about his story and how he went from blogging from his living room and turned into a billion-dollar marketplace for cars.
17:47
151 - “I Built A $40M Portfolio With Zero Investors” | Isaac Olowolafe
Jon (JonDavids.com) sits down with Isaac Olowolafe, a real estate entrepreneur turned tech investor. Hear Isaac's amazing story of his growth through the industry and how he went from buying apartments to founding a real estate empire, and so much more.
How do you take your company from your dorm room to $100M, in just a few years? How do you make $25K a month off TikTok? How do you turn a $1M investment into a $1B payoff?
Join entrepreneur and investor Jon Davids as he deconstructs success with the creators, innovators, and disruptors who are making it happen.