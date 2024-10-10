Powered by RND
All year round, Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing discuss all things Ravens. They hang out with players, front-office members and other timely guests who drop in.
  • Legends 1-on-1: Jonathan Ogden & Ronnie Stanley
    Ravens Hall of Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden sits down with Ravens All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to talk about playing one of the game's toughest positions.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    24:00
  • Reaction to Ravens' Dominant Christmas Win vs. Texans
    Team insiders Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing break down the Ravens' updated playoff outlook, the defense's sparkling shutout, Lamar Jackson's newest record-setting chapter, a run game that couldn't be stopped, and more from the 31-2 Christmas win in Houston.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    25:16
  • Why Isn't Marlon Humphrey in DPOY Conversation? Film Breakdown vs. Steelers & Previewing the Texans
    Team insiders Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing break down the film from the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Steelers, including the offensive line's strong day, some crafty play-calling, Justin Tucker turning a corner, and Marlon Humphrey's DPOY candidacy. Plus, they look forward to the Ravens' big Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    30:19
  • Reaction to Ravens' Big Win Over Steelers
    Team insiders Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing discuss the updated playoff outlook, how the Ravens got over their Steelers woes, Marlon Humphrey's huge pick-six, Lamar Jackson's three-touchdown day, Derrick Henry's punishing attack, more defensive standouts, Justin Tucker's perfect game, and more.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    27:10
  • Game Preview: How the Ravens Beat the Steelers
    Team insiders Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing get you ready for the huge AFC North showdown at M&T Bank Stadium, talking about what Lamar Jackson and the offense need to do against Pittsburgh's stingy defense, and how Baltimore's defense can slow the Steelers.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    29:57

About The Ravens Lounge

All year round, Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing discuss all things Ravens. They hang out with players, front-office members and other timely guests who drop in. This lounge is dry, but the banter is not. Have a comment or suggestion? Email the show at [email protected].
