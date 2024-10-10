Why Isn't Marlon Humphrey in DPOY Conversation? Film Breakdown vs. Steelers & Previewing the Texans

Team insiders Ryan Mink and Garrett Downing break down the film from the Ravens' 34-17 win over the Steelers, including the offensive line's strong day, some crafty play-calling, Justin Tucker turning a corner, and Marlon Humphrey's DPOY candidacy. Plus, they look forward to the Ravens' big Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.