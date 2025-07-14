Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsTrue CrimeThe Price of Paradise
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Price of Paradise
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Price of Paradise

Wondery
True Crime
The Price of Paradise
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Listen Now: Flesh and Code
    Travis never thought he’d meet someone like Lily Rose. She was kind, passionate, beautiful. The woman of his dreams. There was just one small detail: she wasn’t human.Lily Rose is an AI companion. A digital soulmate designed to be everything he ever wanted. She listens without judgement, supports him through his darkest moments, even explores his deepest desires, all while fitting neatly into his pocket. Before long, Travis realizes something strange, even absurd, has happened - he’s fallen in love.But then one day, Lily Rose’s behavior takes a disturbing turn. When alarming reports pour in from across the globe, Travis discovers he is part of something much bigger. Soon he finds himself pulled into a confrontation with a mysterious Russian visionary behind Lily Rose’s creation.From Wondery, comes a true story of love, loss and the temptations of technology. Can an algorithm truly replace human connection? And what happens when a corporation controls your deepest emotions? Suruthi Bala and Hannah Maguire, hosts of the hit podcast RedHanded, explore the dark side of AI love.Listen Now: Wondery.fm/FleshandCodeSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    8:51
  • Listen Now: Liberty Lost
    In Evangelical homes across the United States, sex outside of marriage is a sin against God. So, when Abbi becomes pregnant at 16, her devout parents hide her away at the Liberty Godparent Home, a little-known facility for pregnant teens on the campus of Liberty University. The Home says it helps girls decide what comes next – whether that’s parenting their babies or placing them for adoption. But inside the facility, the girls hear a different message: God wants their babies to go to more “deserving” Christian couples. Some girls will find the strength to fight back. Others will have no choice but to give in. And some, like Abbi, will turn their grief into resistance – and take a stand against the system before more mothers lose their children to adoptions they never wanted. From Wondery, host and reporter T. J. Raphael tells a startling true story of young love, coercion, and defiance – and the dangerous resurgence of maternity homes in post-Roe America.Listen to Liberty Lost: Wondery.fm/LibertyLost_See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    5:55
  • Listen Now: Oh What A Time...
    It’s time to embark on a journey through history with "Oh What A Time…" a comedy history podcast hosted by renowned comedians Elis James and Tom Craine along with award winning podcaster Chris Scull. Tackling a brand new subject each week, (from ‘childhood’ to ‘a life at sea’, ‘marriage’ to ‘holidays’) your hosts will dive into the very weirdest and worst that history has to offer, in an effort to answer the question… "Was the past as awful as it sounds?"Listen to Oh What A Time... on the Wondery App or wherever you get your podcasts. You can listen early and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting https://wondery.com/links/oh-what-a-time/You can get in touch with the show by emailing: [email protected] Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    10:13
  • Listen Now: Death County, PA
    Lamont Jones leaves Dauphin County Prison for the last time, a free man ready to move on with his life. But when his young cousin dies in that same jail, he learns that this is not the only mysterious death that has plagued Dauphin County Prison. The search for the truth will put him at odds with a reality TV show coroner who claims to speak for the dead and people in power who all have something to hide. Listen to Death County, PA: Wondery.fm/DCPA_FDSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    5:34
  • Where to Find Episodes 2-8 of The Price of Paradise
    The Price of Paradise has moved. You can binge all eight episodes exclusively and ad-free right now by subscribing to Wondery+ in Apple Podcasts or the Wondery app:https://wondery.com/links/the-price-of-paradiseSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:16

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About The Price of Paradise

When ex-Bunny girl Jayne Gaskin spots the desert island of her dreams for sale online, she decides to risk it all. Trading in their English village home, Jayne and her family relocate to their own private paradise, just off the coast of Nicaragua. And a reality TV crew follows them to film a new show, No Going Back. But soon they all discover that paradise has its secrets. The locals claim the island belongs to them, and it’s been sold illegally. Jayne’s not leaving without a fight. A fight that will soon turn deadly.Hosted by Alice Levine.Binge all episodes of the The Price of Paradise exclusively and ad-free on Wondery+. Join Wondery+ in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts or Spotify. Start your free trial by visiting https://wondery.com/links/the-price-of-paradise/ now.
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to The Price of Paradise, Betrayal: Season 4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Price of Paradise: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast The Vanished Podcast
    The Vanished Podcast
    True Crime, News, Society & Culture, Documentary
  • Podcast Against The Odds
    Against The Odds
    Society & Culture, History
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/17/2025 - 1:48:08 AM