The PosCast with Joe Posnanski & Michael Schur
The PosCast with Joe Posnanski & Michael Schur
Joe Posnanski
Sports
Baseball
Latest episode
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Emergency Mayhem
Joe and Mike continue their mission of overreacting to every ‘emergency’ across Major League Baseball—and some unrelated sports for good measure. And as always, some meaningless things!
--------
1:05:55
--------
1:05:55
About The PosCast with Joe Posnanski & Michael Schur
A sort of sports show but not really. Filled with meaninglessness. Hosted by Joe Posnanski and Michael Schur.
Podcast website
Sports
Baseball
