Hey everyone, it’s Ryan.

I know many of you are patiently waiting for Episode 6 of A Morel Dilemma, and it is coming next week. I genuinely cannot wait for you to hear this one.

But it is actually available right now for supporter members. You can go to www.thepoisonlab.com/support and get every single episode right now for as little as $1 a month. And full disclosure, I only get about half of that. It does not go to profit. It just helps repay some of the very real costs of making this show: the interviews, editing, sound design, hosting, and the absurd amount of time that went into producing it.

So if you have been enjoying the series, becoming a supporter is an incredible way to help make work like this possible. And if you are already supporting the show, thank you. Truly. It helps more than you know. And for everyone else listening, thank you for being here and for sharing the series.

But for today, I wanted to give everyone a small glimpse into the supporter bonus episodes that have been available to members throughout the series. See the episode here

https://the-poison-lab.captivate.fm/episode/a-morel-dilemma-preview-supporting-member-bonus-episodes

A Morel Dilemma

Support the show

Review the show where ever your listening

Get Messages from Toxo (Join the Newsletter!)

Join as a supporting member

Ad free episodes

Bonus content and early access

Discounts and give aways on GOTA PICCEM Mushroom card game



The GOTTA PICCEM Poisonous Mushroom Game!

The Poisonus Fungus Amongus Children's Book!

Full book reading (6 minutes!)



Tox trinkets (Rep the show at home!)

Reach the show

Email: Toxtalk1@gmail.com



More Show Resources

Ryan's Medical Games and Resources

Show Website