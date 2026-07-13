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- Hey everyone, it’s Ryan.
I know many of you are patiently waiting for Episode 6 of A Morel Dilemma, and it is coming next week. I genuinely cannot wait for you to hear this one.
But it is actually available right now for supporter members. You can go to www.thepoisonlab.com/support and get every single episode right now for as little as $1 a month. And full disclosure, I only get about half of that. It does not go to profit. It just helps repay some of the very real costs of making this show: the interviews, editing, sound design, hosting, and the absurd amount of time that went into producing it.
So if you have been enjoying the series, becoming a supporter is an incredible way to help make work like this possible. And if you are already supporting the show, thank you. Truly. It helps more than you know. And for everyone else listening, thank you for being here and for sharing the series.
But for today, I wanted to give everyone a small glimpse into the supporter bonus episodes that have been available to members throughout the series. See the episode here
https://the-poison-lab.captivate.fm/episode/a-morel-dilemma-preview-supporting-member-bonus-episodes
A Morel Dilemma
Support the show
Review the show where ever your listening
Get Messages from Toxo (Join the Newsletter!)
Join as a supporting member
Ad free episodes
Bonus content and early access
Discounts and give aways on GOTA PICCEM Mushroom card game
The GOTTA PICCEM Poisonous Mushroom Game!
The Poisonus Fungus Amongus Children's Book!
Full book reading (6 minutes!)
Tox trinkets (Rep the show at home!)
Reach the show
Email: Toxtalk1@gmail.com
More Show Resources
Ryan's Medical Games and Resources
Show Website
- This preview features the opening conversations from two supporting member bonus episodes in The Poison Lab outbreak series.
First, we head to Ontario, where a mass aconite poisoning unfolded after a restaurant spice was contaminated with one of the most dangerous plant toxins in the world. Then we travel to Australia, where the poppy seed supply was contaminated with thebaine, triggering seizures and severe poisonings across the country.
These are the kinds of outbreak stories that show how quickly a routine exposure can become a public health emergency, and how clinicians, poison centers, laboratories, and public health teams work together to figure out what went wrong.
A Morel Dilemma Bonus Radio Co-Broadcast: Ryan Feldman on WTMJ Conversations — Morels, Mushroom Poisoning, and the Story Behind A Morel Dilemma06/28/2026 | 36 mins.In this bonus episode of A Morel Dilemma, Ryan shares his recent interview on WTMJ Conversations with Libby Collins.
The conversation goes behind the scenes of the series and explores why Ryan spent two years investigating the 2023 Bozeman, Montana morel mushroom outbreak, one of the strangest poisoning outbreaks in recent history. Ryan discusses how the outbreak challenged long-held assumptions about morels, why mushroom poisonings are not all the same, and how public health investigators work through uncertainty when people become seriously ill from a shared exposure.
The episode also covers mushroom foraging safety, the difference between true and false morels, why raw or undercooked morels can be dangerous, and what Wisconsin poison center toxicologists commonly see during mushroom season. Ryan also talks about broader poisoning outbreaks, including vape-associated lung injury, contaminated synthetic cannabinoids, pediatric exploratory ingestions, THC edibles, and other toxicology problems that show up far more often than mushrooms.
This is a good episode for anyone who wants a more conversational introduction to A Morel Dilemma, the public health stakes behind poisoning outbreaks, and the strange world of mushroom toxicology.
Topics covered include:
Why foraging is becoming more popular
Why you should never eat a mushroom unless you are 100% sure of its identification
True morels vs. false morels
Why morels should never be eaten raw or undercooked
The Bozeman morel mushroom outbreak
How investigators think through foodborne poisoning mysteries
Mushroom poisonings seen by poison centers in Wisconsin
Death caps, destroying angels, and amatoxin poisoning
Pediatric poisoning risks, including laundry pods, THC edibles, and household chemicals
Why poisoning outbreaks are difficult to recognize and investigate
What A Morel Dilemma is really trying to uncover
You can learn more about the series at ThePoisonLab.com or TheMorelDilemma.com.
A Morel Dilemma
Support the show
Review the show where ever your listening
Get Messages from Toxo (Join the Newsletter!)
Join as a supporting member
Ad free episodes
Bonus content and early access
Discounts and give aways on GOTA PICCEM Mushroom card game
The GOTTA PICCEM Poisonous Mushroom Game!
The Poisonus Fungus Amongus Children's Book!
Full book reading (6 minutes!)
Tox trinkets (Rep the show at home!)
Reach the show
Email: Toxtalk1@gmail.com
More Show Resources
Ryan's Medical Games and Resources
Show Website
- When someone eats a mushroom and starts to feel sick, the first instinct is often to figure out exactly what mushroom it was. But mushroom identification is harder, riskier, and more specialized than most people realize.
In this bonus episode of A Morel Dilemma, we look at what actually happens after a possible mushroom exposure: who to call, why online apps and social media can be dangerous, and how poison centers work with trained mycologists and mushroom identification experts when the stakes are high.
Because in a mushroom emergency, the answer is not to keep scrolling. It is to call the Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.
- The Bozeman outbreak was the first loud signal, but it was not the only one.
After the CDC report, toxicologists in other countries started looking back through their own poison center data and found something unsettling: more patients with severe illness after eating morels, including cases of shock, gastrointestinal bleeding, and death. And it did not stop there.
In Episode 6 of A Morel Dilemma, we follow that signal beyond Montana and ask whether this was truly an isolated outbreak, or whether morels have been causing severe poisonings for years without anyone recognizing the pattern. We also meet the researchers now trying to answer the harder question: if morels are responsible, what exactly is happening inside this mushroom?
The mystery is no longer confined to one restaurant. It is starting to spread.
Select referecnces:
Dr. Vodovar's Study
Swiss Poison Center Study
Peter Dayton
A Morel Dilemma
Support the show
Review the show where ever your listening
Get Messages from Toxo (Join the Newsletter!)
Join as a supporting member
Ad free episodes
Bonus content and early access
Discounts and give aways on GOTA PICCEM Mushroom card game
The GOTTA PICCEM Poisonous Mushroom Game!
The Poisonus Fungus Amongus Children's Book!
Full book reading (6 minutes!)
Tox trinkets (Rep the show at home!)
Reach the show
Email: Toxtalk1@gmail.com
More Show Resources
Ryan's Medical Games and Resources
Show Website
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About The Poison Lab
Dive into the captivating world of poisons with The Poison Lab! Hosted by Clinical Toxicologist Ryan Feldman (@EMPoisonPharmD), who has over a decade of managing poisoning and drug overdose via poison centers and in the emergency department. Also occasional co-hosted by his robo cohost Toxo! (@LabPoison). This show unpacks the fascinating history, cutting-edge science, and life-saving medical management of toxins from around the globe. From stories of those impacted to expert insights from pioneers in poisoning treatment, each episode brings you closer to understanding the poisons that lurk in plain sight. Explore episodes, med videos, games, and more at thepoisonlab.com—every poison has a story to tell!Podcast website
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