The Plugged In Show

Focus on the Family
Join Focus on the Family's media and culture analysts for lighthearted reviews for parents and conversation about entertainment, pop culture and technology. Thr...
  • Episode 278: How to Have a Family Movie Night. Plus, Christian March Movie Mayhem!
    Your family may love a good movie night together…so how can you get the most out of it? The Plugged In team offers some tips on choosing the right movie, starting great conversations, and even shining a light on God’s truth. Paul Asay then speaks with Bret Eckelberry about the fun Plugged In event Christian March Movie Mayhem! Click here to get your copy of the great Plugged In book Beoming a Screen-Savvy Family today! Connect with us! www.ThePluggedInShow.com Connect on Facebook Find us on Instagram EMAIL: [email protected] PHONE: 800-A-FAMILY (800-262-3459) Read the full review: Million Dollar Baby Check out the Plugged In Blog! Presenting Plugged In’s Family Movie Nights Discussion Guide Vote in the Christian Movie Madness Bracket! Christian Movie Madness The Plugged In Tech Guide Focus on the Family with Jim Daly Episode: How Your Family Can Manage Technology Well Part 1 How You Can Make Wise Entertainment Choices for Your Family Donate Now! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    45:54
  • Episode 277: House of David. Plus, an After Screen Fast Strategy
    Amazon Prime’s new show House of David portrays the life of this larger-than-life king! The Plugged In team’s Kennedy Unthank interviews Michael Iskander and Martyn Ford, the actors who play David and Goliath, as well as the creator and executive producer of the series, Jon Erwin. Paul Asay then chats with Emily Tsiao and Jonathan McKee about ways to curb your family’s screen time. Connect with us! www.ThePluggedInShow.com Connect on Facebook Find us on Instagram EMAIL: [email protected] PHONE: 800-A-FAMILY (800-262-3459) Read the full review: · House of David Check out the Plugged In Blog: · The Bible Goes to Hollywood: Seven Movies and Shows Based on Biblical Stories The Plugged In Tech Guide Focus on the Family with Jim Daly Episode: How Your Family Can Manage Technology Well Part 1 How You Can Make Wise Entertainment Choices for Your Family Donate Now! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    46:09
  • Episode 276: Screen Fast 2025, plus Wicked the Book
    Lent is a season of fasting, which makes it a perfect time to participate in the Plugged In 2025 Screen Fast! The Plugged In team encourages you to look at your family's screen habits and see where you might be able to cut back. Paul Asay then speaks with Bob Hoose about the non-family-friendly book version of Wicked on which the popular musical is based. Click here to get your copy of Plugged In’s terrific book Becoming a Screen-Savvy Family! Connect with us! www.ThePluggedInShow.com Connect on Facebook Find us on Instagram EMAIL: [email protected] PHONE: 800-A-FAMILY (800-262-3459) Read the full review: · Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West Sign Up for the 2025 Screen Fast: · Join us for the Plugged In Screen Fast! The Plugged In Tech Guide Focus on the Family with Jim Daly Episode: How Your Family Can Manage Technology Well Part 1 How You Can Make Wise Entertainment Choices for Your Family Donate Now! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    36:57
  • Episode 275: The 2025 Plugged In Movie Awards!
    Every spring brings entertainment award season, which means it’s time for the Plugged In Movie Awards! The Plugged In team reveals their 2025 picks for last year’s movies in four different categories: Kids, Teens, Adults, and Christian. You’ll discover some great movies your family may enjoy together! Connect with us! www.ThePluggedInShow.com Connect on Facebook Find us on Instagram EMAIL: [email protected] PHONE: 800-A-FAMILY (800-262-3459) Read the full review: · Out of My Mind · Juror #2 · Everything Everywhere All at Once · Deadpool and Wolverine · Nosferatu · Sing Sing Check out the Plugged In Blog and the Plugged In Movie Award Categories: · Best Movies for Kids 2025 · Best Movies for Teens 2025 · Best Movies for Adults 2025 · Best Christian Movies 2025 The Plugged In Tech Guide Focus on the Family with Jim Daly Episode: How Your Family Can Manage Technology Well Part 1 How You Can Make Wise Entertainment Choices for Your Family Donate Now! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    1:01:22
  • Episode 274: Biopics and The Unbreakable Boy
    Biographical movies – also known as biopics – comprise a unique genre in the film industry. The Plugged In team looks at what makes these movies so compelling and how they sometimes take artistic liberties with the facts. Adam Holz then speaks with Paul Asay about the new based-on-a-true-story movie The Unbreakable Boy. Click here to get your copy of the great Plugged In book Becoming a Screen-Savvy Family today! Connect with us! www.ThePluggedInShow.com Connect on Facebook Find us on Instagram EMAIL: [email protected] PHONE: 800-A-FAMILY (800-262-3459) Read the full review: · A Beautiful Mind · Remember the Titans · Heroes · Better Man · Hidden Figures · The Imitation Game · Selma · Reagan · Oppenheimer · Bonhoeffer · Hamilton · Shazam · American Underdog · Wonder · The Unbreakable Boy The Plugged In Tech Guide Focus on the Family with Jim Daly Episode: How Your Family Can Manage Technology Well Part 1 How You Can Make Wise Entertainment Choices for Your Family Donate Now! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.
    44:21

About The Plugged In Show

Join Focus on the Family's media and culture analysts for lighthearted reviews for parents and conversation about entertainment, pop culture and technology. Through this 30-minute podcast from Focus on the Family, you'll hear practical information from a Biblical worldview to help guide decisions about what to watch, listen and visit. And connect to a ton of related Christian resources and articles.
