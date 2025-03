Episode 276: Screen Fast 2025, plus Wicked the Book

Lent is a season of fasting, which makes it a perfect time to participate in the Plugged In 2025 Screen Fast! The Plugged In team encourages you to look at your family's screen habits and see where you might be able to cut back. Paul Asay then speaks with Bob Hoose about the non-family-friendly book version of Wicked on which the popular musical is based. Click here to get your copy of Plugged In’s terrific book Becoming a Screen-Savvy Family! Connect with us! www.ThePluggedInShow.com Connect on Facebook Find us on Instagram EMAIL: [email protected] PHONE: 800-A-FAMILY (800-262-3459) Read the full review: · Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West Sign Up for the 2025 Screen Fast: · Join us for the Plugged In Screen Fast! The Plugged In Tech Guide Focus on the Family with Jim Daly Episode: How Your Family Can Manage Technology Well Part 1 How You Can Make Wise Entertainment Choices for Your Family Donate Now! We'd love to hear from you! Visit our Homepage to leave us a voicemail. If you've listened to any of our podcasts, please give us your feedback.