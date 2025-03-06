Niko McCarty on Building Asimov Press and Writing for Ambitious Readers

In this episode of The Orthogonal Bet, host Samuel Arbesman speaks with Niko McCarty, the founding editor of Asimov Press. With a background in biology and science journalism, McCarty now leads Asimov Press, a publication dedicated to deep, thoughtful articles at the frontiers of biology and its history.Arbesman, a longtime admirer of McCarty’s writing, was eager to explore his insights for many reasons. As the builder of a new press and a curator of compelling scientific narratives, McCarty has a unique perspective on science journalism. But beyond that, he also has his finger on the pulse of the future of biology itself.Their conversation delves into McCarty’s journey into science journalism and how his newsletter became a transformative force in his career. They discuss his vision for Asimov Press, the reasoning behind publishing science fiction short stories alongside rigorous scientific writing, and the press’s expansion into print publishing—offering a glimpse into how McCarty envisions the future of science communication.When it comes to biology, Niko provides so much wisdom into how to think about the cutting-edge in biology and biotech. They explore the levers that create biological progress, and Niko’s vision of the future in biology. Produced by ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Christopher Gates⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Music by Suno ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠