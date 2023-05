Puberty and Filmmaking—Not So Different! ‘Are You There God?’ Director Kelly Fremon Craig

Kelly Fremon Craig is a writer and director who has earned awards and nominations for her first feature, The Edge of Seventeen. Her second feature, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, is based on the very famous Judy Blume novel of the same name. A main theme of this film is what it's like to undergo the complicated process of puberty, which is ironically similar to Craig's experience with the screenwriting process. In this episode, No Film School's GG Hawkins and director Kelly Fremon Craig, discuss: How this film brought a sense of relief from embarrassment Why the worst place to create from is a place of self-consciousness Accepting the complicated emotions that arise during the writing process Trying to render the truth of an experience Letting kid actors give their authentic reactions on camera Giving actors the freedom to play and create on set How she decided to shoot a very specific scene in the film Figuring out how to shoot more intimate moments without crossing the line Why directors need to get different versions of a shot Watching all the different takes and pulling out the nuggets What Kelly hopes this film will inspire viewers to do Memorable Quotes "I felt such a crushing pressure not to screw it up." [5:44] "I love creating a set, an atmosphere on set, where everybody feels safe to try even their wildest ideas." [16:54] "I like that 'fly on the wall' style of shooting where you feel like you're eavesdropping." [24:12] "Every single different version is a different tool in your toolbelt." [26:54] "It's treasure hunting on set. You're just looking for little diamonds." [29:04] Mentioned Resources: Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret The Edge of Seventeen