A podcast about how to build a career in filmmaking. No Film School shares the latest opportunities and trends for anyone working in film and TV. We break news ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 634
How To Salvage a Toxic Production and the Death of the Movie Star
Are the best movie stars only the older ones? What’s the difference between celebrities of the past compared to today’s stars? What are some effective strategies you can use to navigate a troubled production?
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine, Jason Hellerman, GG Hawkins, and Yaro Altunin discuss:
Flaws from NRG’s recent study on who the biggest movie stars are
Getting fatigued from frequently released franchise movies
Why direct access to newer movie stars makes them more relatable and less mysterious
The old ‘four quadrant’ movie model
Micro-targeting different types of audiences
Why Heaven’s Gate is not a horrible movie
Reasons to hire slowly and fire quickly
Figuring out how your team prefers to receive feedback
Sharing takeaways from a successful short film production
Being the ‘glue guy’ who rallies everyone together
Memorable Quotes
“Some people are famous enough to be known even in the Amazon rainforest.” [12:30]
“The demographics of the world are so much more complicated.” [23:23]
“No matter how you problem-solve on projects big or small, you have to keep morale up.” [30:59]
“Most troubled productions are personality conflicts.” [33:15]
Mentioned Resources:
Are Old Movie Stars the Only Actors that Matter?
Heaven’s Gate
Find No Film School everywhere:
On the Web
https://nofilmschool.com/
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/nofilmschool
Twitter
https://twitter.com/nofilmschool
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/nofilmschool
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/nofilmschool
Send us an email with questions or feedback: [email protected]!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/4/2023
47:53
Puberty and Filmmaking—Not So Different! ‘Are You There God?’ Director Kelly Fremon Craig
Kelly Fremon Craig is a writer and director who has earned awards and nominations for her first feature, The Edge of Seventeen. Her second feature, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, is based on the very famous Judy Blume novel of the same name. A main theme of this film is what it’s like to undergo the complicated process of puberty, which is ironically similar to Craig’s experience with the screenwriting process.
In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and director Kelly Fremon Craig, discuss:
How this film brought a sense of relief from embarrassment
Why the worst place to create from is a place of self-consciousness
Accepting the complicated emotions that arise during the writing process
Trying to render the truth of an experience
Letting kid actors give their authentic reactions on camera
Giving actors the freedom to play and create on set
How she decided to shoot a very specific scene in the film
Figuring out how to shoot more intimate moments without crossing the line
Why directors need to get different versions of a shot
Watching all the different takes and pulling out the nuggets
What Kelly hopes this film will inspire viewers to do
Memorable Quotes
“I felt such a crushing pressure not to screw it up.” [5:44]
“I love creating a set, an atmosphere on set, where everybody feels safe to try even their wildest ideas.” [16:54]
“I like that ‘fly on the wall’ style of shooting where you feel like you’re eavesdropping.” [24:12]
“Every single different version is a different tool in your toolbelt.” [26:54]
“It’s treasure hunting on set. You’re just looking for little diamonds.” [29:04]
Mentioned Resources:
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
The Edge of Seventeen
Find No Film School everywhere:
On the Web
https://nofilmschool.com/
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/nofilmschool
Twitter
https://twitter.com/nofilmschool
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/nofilmschool
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/nofilmschool
Send us an email with questions or feedback: [email protected]!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/28/2023
35:39
Golden Elevator to Indie Film? Plus, Rolling Calls
How can a truly independent film find success at the large film festivals? How does one manage to get well-known actors to star in your film? The answer is simple, yet takes effort. You need to get in the mix!
In today’s episode, No Film School’s Charles Haine and GG Hawkins discuss:
The truth about getting an indie feature made
Golden elevator films versus free-range films
Big actors starring in small, independent films
Hustling your network and constantly building connections
Thinking strategically about certain relationships you have in the industry
Learning how to accept “no” and still maintain a professional relationship
Steps an emerging producer should follow to grow their career
Rolling Calls - what are they?
Memorable Quotes
“Everybody that gets into Sundance knows each other.” [4:27]
“There are a lot of people who want to appear to be a filmmaker.” [26:06]
“I hate to say it, but it depends upon how big your bank account is.”[27:20]
“Rolling calls is an art and a science.” [35:33]
Mentioned Resources:
Mynette Louie on Mastodon
Filmmaker Magazine article
Episode with Matt Smuckler
How to Get a World-Famous Actor in your Short Film
SKYWATCH (a Sci-Fi Short Film)
Find No Film School everywhere:
On the Web
https://nofilmschool.com/
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/nofilmschool
Twitter
https://twitter.com/nofilmschool
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/nofilmschool
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/nofilmschool
Send us an email with questions or feedback: [email protected]!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/27/2023
44:52
'Chevalier' Director Stephen Williams on Big Breaks Outside of Hollywood
Stephen Williams is a producer, director, and writer who has worked on popular TV shows such as Lost, Undercovers, and Watchmen. He recently directed, Chevalier, a film based on the true story of one of France’s most important composers. Chevalier is about the journey of understanding oneself better, through the trials and tribulations that life sends one’s way.
In this episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and director Stephen Williams, discuss:
Growing up in Jamaica and skipping class to go to the movie theater
Starting as a PA in a production house in Toronto, Canada
Moving to Hawaii to produce and direct episodes of Lost
Comparing the role of producer to the role of director
A scene in Chevalier, that was like a rap battle, but with violins
Selecting collaborators behind the camera with the same care you cast the performers
An example of how his collaborators saved him from making a mistake
Thinking about the impact his career has on his family
How to tell a narrative story about a real person
Identifying and connecting to the journey of the main character
You can watch Chevalier in theaters on April 21, 2023.
Memorable Quotes
“Literally on a Friday I was pushing a broom as a PA, and on a Monday, I was a director at this company.” [9:00]
“I just didn’t find anything that really warranted me stopping what I was doing, until I read Chevalier.” [19:25]
“I want everyone to feel free…completely free to bring all of themselves to the table.” [28:18]
“My working life is really important to me, but it pales in comparison to my family life.” [34:52]
“Not everything has to be factually true…It just has to be essentially true.” [42:44]
Mentioned Resources:
Chevalier trailer
More of Stephen’s work
Find No Film School everywhere:
On the Web
https://nofilmschool.com/
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/nofilmschool
Twitter
https://twitter.com/nofilmschool
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/nofilmschool
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/nofilmschool
Send us an email with questions or feedback: [email protected]!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/21/2023
52:57
Day 2 of NAB 2023: Innovation, Battle Testing Camera to Cloud
It’s Day 2 of NAB 2023, and Tech Editor Yaroslav Altunin and NAB host Raafi Rivero sit down to share more details about the conference. Joining the episode are special guests, Haeleigh Royall and Indeana Underhill of Cinematography for Actors, and producer Ian McClellan of Coco Butter Family. We all agree the one word that comes to mind when describing NAB 2023 is “innovation.”
In today’s episode, we discuss:
Recognizing the need for imagination with the rise of virtual production
Seeing NAB from the perspective of a newbie
Speaking to Stefan Karle from DoPchoice about their accessible gear
How OWC is accommodating workflow solutions
Being impressed by Sennheiser’s wireless microphone
Meeting the CEO of the companies that you love at NAB
The issues we had filming NAB on Day 1
Collaborating with people that aren’t in your same physical location
Filmic’s 106 bit color reader
Lexar’s amazing new memory card
The benefits to automatic transcription now offered by Adobe Premiere Pro
Being inspired by every booth we visited
Memorable Quotes
“For virtual production, you have to be even more imaginative. You have to be able to sink yourself deeper into a world.” [9:31]
“The cloud is so integrated into these products…before it was kind of a whisper and now it’s more of a shout.” [11:26]
“Green screen doesn’t exist anymore. It doesn’t have to.” [15:53]
“They could start editing a clip that you’re not done shooting, and they can be in different parts of the world.” [38:32]
“Everyone is innovating in their direction of interest, and there’s still infinite potential.” [45:23]
Mentioned Resources:
Lexar
DoP Choice
OWC
Sennheiser
Lemo Connectors
Filmic
Lexar’s Professional CFexpress Type B Card GOLD Series
Adobe Premiere Pro
Pixotope
No Film School Coverage of NAB 2023
Connect With the Guests & Hosts:
Cinematography for Actors
Coco Butter Family
Ian’s Instagram
Yaro’s Instagram
Raafi’s Instagram
Find No Film School everywhere:
On the Web
https://nofilmschool.com/
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/nofilmschool
Twitter
https://twitter.com/nofilmschool
YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/user/nofilmschool
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/nofilmschool
Send us an email with questions or feedback: [email protected]!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
A podcast about how to build a career in filmmaking. No Film School shares the latest opportunities and trends for anyone working in film and TV. We break news on cameras, lighting, and apps. We interview leaders in screenwriting, directing, cinematography, editing, and producing. And we answer your questions! We are dedicated to sharing knowledge with filmmakers around the globe, “no film school” required.