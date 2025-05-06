1: "A Most Awful Magnificent Spectacle" - Fires on Nantucket

Welcome to our first episode "A Most Awful Magnificent Spectacle" - Fires on Nantucket. This month we are talking about fire. We will build up to the Great Fire of 1846; along the way we will see stories of community collaboration, histories of explosive new ideas, and tales of easily avoidably tragedy. Later in this show we will be joined by fire captain Nate Barber and talk about the most historic fire in recent memory, the Veranda House fire of 2022.