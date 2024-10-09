The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast

Episode 64: Alex Clark - Fast Food, Birth Control, Drug Addictions, Big Food, Big Pharma, Kelloggs
This is our first ever live episode recorded from the 2024 Wise Traditions conference. In this episode, we sat down with Alex Clark of the Culture Apothecary podcast and dug deep into her transformative health journey, what she still struggles with, her why for creating Cultural Apothecary, and the impact she has as a young health and wellness influencer.
Culture Apothecary
Paul Saladino x Alex Clark episode
Senate Health Round Table Discussion
--------
1:02:00
Episode 63: Behind the Mic: Senate Health Hearing, Siete Chips, and Podcast Changes
Join just Corey and I as we share our personal thoughts about the Senate Health Hearing and the Siete Chips merger with Pepsi. In addition, tell us your thoughts about the new podcast intro and our title. We want to hear your thoughts in the reviews or instagram DM’s. These episodes are personal, fun, and an opportunity to hang out with us while folding your laundry!
Senate Health Round Table Discussion
Casey and Calley Means on Rogan
--------
1:19:05
Episode 62: Baby Talk with Liz from Homegrown Education
Liz, Corey, and Christine sat down and had a casual conversation about Liz’s fourth pregnancy. They discussed birth stories, prenatal supplements, exercising while pregnant, postpartum and of course baby essentials for the minimalist mama. This episode will feel like you are chatting with Liz, Corey, and Christine at the kitchen table, you won’t want to miss the practicality and intimacy of the conversation!
Books Mentioned:
Ina May's Guide to Childbirth
Lily Nichols Books
Resources:
Birthright Supplement (use code: nourishthelittles for 15% off)
Ancestral Minerals
Baby and Me 2 Supplement
Kelsey Moore
Podcast Episodes:
Food Education and Food Freedom with Liz Haselmayer on MAM
Starting Solids with Baby on MAM
Nordic Parenting on Homegrown Education
Real Food for Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy on MAM
Connect with Liz and Homegrown Education
Haselmayer Goods
Homegrown Education
Real Food Framework
Homegrown Education Substack
--------
1:45:58
Episode 61: The Truth about Raw Milk with Mark McAfee
In this episode we talked all about raw milk with one of the original pioneers and advocates of the raw milk movement. MarK McAfee is the owner of Raw Farms, the largest raw milk dairy in the world! He shared about the history of pasteurization, what it does to raw milk, the benefits of raw milk, questions to ask your dairy farmers, where to find raw milk, and soo much more. This episode is jam packed with information and Mark expertly walks the listener through all the controversy surrounding this sacred food.
Books Mentioned:
Raw Milk Revolution
The Makers Diet
Resources Mentioned:
School of Lunch
Weston A. Price Foundation
Price Pottenger
Real Milk
WAPF Raw Milk Baby Formula
Raw Milk Institute
Cornucopia Institute
Connect with Mark:
Raw Farm USA
--------
1:43:07
Episode 60: Know your rights with the Crunchy Legal Lady
In this episode, Julie, the Crunchy Legal Lady gives valuable legal information regarding corporate research, bodily autonomy laws, and va x ine exemption laws. She dives deep into the history of va x ines and explains how it affects us today. You won’t want to miss this episode and make sure to share it with your family and friends!
Disclaimer: nothing in this episode is legal advice for the listener. The conversations presented in this show are simply for informational purposes only.
Connect with Julie:
Crunchy Legal Lady
Crunchy Legal Lady