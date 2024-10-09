Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast
Listen to The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast in the App
Listen to The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast

Podcast The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast
Corey Dunn and Christine Muldoon
Bringing ancestral food, cooking, eating, and living to the everyday, modern mom.
More
Health & WellnessNutritionKids & FamilyParentingHealth & WellnessAlternative Health

Available Episodes

5 of 65
  • Episode 64: Alex Clark - Fast Food, Birth Control, Drug Addictions, Big Food, Big Pharma, Kelloggs
    This is our first ever live episode recorded from the 2024 Wise Traditions conference. In this episode, we sat down with Alex Clark of the Culture Apothecary podcast and dug deep into her transformative health journey, what she still struggles with, her why for creating Cultural Apothecary, and the impact she has as a young health and wellness influencer.    Culture Apothecary Paul Saladino x Alex Clark episode  Senate Health Round Table Discussion
    --------  
    1:02:00
  • Episode 63: Behind the Mic: Senate Health Hearing, Siete Chips, and Podcast Changes
    Join just Corey and I as we share our personal thoughts about the Senate Health Hearing and the Siete Chips merger with Pepsi. In addition, tell us your thoughts about the new podcast intro and our title. We want to hear your thoughts in the reviews or instagram DM’s. These episodes are personal, fun, and an opportunity to hang out with us while folding your laundry!    Senate Health Round Table Discussion Casey and Calley Means on Rogan
    --------  
    1:19:05
  • Episode 62: Baby Talk with Liz from Homegrown Education
    Liz, Corey, and Christine sat down and had a casual conversation about Liz’s fourth pregnancy. They discussed birth stories, prenatal supplements, exercising while pregnant, postpartum and of course baby essentials for the minimalist mama. This episode will feel like you are chatting with Liz, Corey, and Christine at the kitchen table, you won’t want to miss the practicality and intimacy of the conversation!    Books Mentioned:  Ina May's Guide to Childbirth Lily Nichols Books   Resources: Birthright Supplement (use code: nourishthelittles for 15% off) Ancestral Minerals Baby and Me 2 Supplement Kelsey Moore   Podcast Episodes: Food Education and Food Freedom with Liz Haselmayer on MAM  Starting Solids with Baby on MAM Nordic Parenting on Homegrown Education Real Food for Gestational Diabetes and Pregnancy on MAM   Connect with Liz and Homegrown Education  Haselmayer Goods  Homegrown Education  Real Food Framework Homegrown Education Substack
    --------  
    1:45:58
  • Episode 61: The Truth about Raw Milk with Mark McAfee
    In this episode we talked all about raw milk with one of the original pioneers and advocates of the raw milk movement. MarK McAfee is the owner of Raw Farms, the largest raw milk dairy in the world! He shared about the history of pasteurization, what it does to raw milk, the benefits of raw milk, questions to ask your dairy farmers, where to find raw milk, and soo much more. This episode is jam packed with information and Mark expertly walks the listener through all the controversy surrounding this sacred food.    Books Mentioned: Raw Milk Revolution  The Makers Diet   Resources Mentioned: School of Lunch Weston A. Price Foundation  Price Pottenger  Real Milk WAPF Raw Milk Baby Formula Raw Milk Institute Cornucopia Institute   Connect with Mark: Raw Farm USA
    --------  
    1:43:07
  • Episode 60: Know your rights with the Crunchy Legal Lady
    In this episode, Julie, the Crunchy Legal Lady gives valuable legal information regarding corporate research, bodily autonomy laws, and va x ine exemption laws. She dives deep into the history of va x ines and explains how it affects us today. You won’t want to miss this episode and make sure to share it with your family and friends!    Disclaimer: nothing in this episode is legal advice for the listener. The conversations presented in this show are simply for informational purposes only.  Connect with Julie: Crunchy Legal Lady Crunchy Legal Lady
    --------  
    1:55:13

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast

Bringing ancestral food, cooking, eating, and living to the everyday, modern mom.
Podcast website

Listen to The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast, Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:22:22 AM