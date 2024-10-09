The Modern Ancestral Mamas Podcast

Episode 61: The Truth about Raw Milk with Mark McAfee

In this episode we talked all about raw milk with one of the original pioneers and advocates of the raw milk movement. MarK McAfee is the owner of Raw Farms, the largest raw milk dairy in the world! He shared about the history of pasteurization, what it does to raw milk, the benefits of raw milk, questions to ask your dairy farmers, where to find raw milk, and soo much more. This episode is jam packed with information and Mark expertly walks the listener through all the controversy surrounding this sacred food. Books Mentioned: Raw Milk Revolution The Makers Diet Resources Mentioned: School of Lunch Weston A. Price Foundation Price Pottenger Real Milk WAPF Raw Milk Baby Formula Raw Milk Institute Cornucopia Institute Connect with Mark: Raw Farm USA