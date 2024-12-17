Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe Lisa Fischer Said Podcast
Listen to The Lisa Fischer Said Podcast in the App
Listen to The Lisa Fischer Said Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Lisa Fischer Said Podcast

Podcast The Lisa Fischer Said Podcast
Lisa Fischer
Lisa Fischer has always had aspirations she’d be somebody. And she was. In high school, she peaked early and reached the pinnacle of achievements when she won M...
Health & WellnessLeisure

Available Episodes

5 of 223
  • Lisa Talks Intermittent Fasting with Laurie Lewis
    Lisa talks to an intermittent fasting rockstar who lost 50 pounds with intermittent fasting and has kept it off. Laurie Lewis is a fasting coach and author of fastforwardwellness.com.     LAURIE’S WEBSITE:  https://fastforwardwellness.com/     FACEBOOK:  https://www.facebook.com/FastForwardWellness     INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/fast_forward_wellness/     YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN8uj15I9u-0AzqDQSNWejw     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.ralstonfamilyfarms.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.akelscarpetone.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://marlsgate.com     LISA’S LINKS:     Lisa Fischer Said Academy:  https://lisafischersaid.com/academy/     Website:  lisafischersaid.com     For more information on group intermittent fasting  coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     For more information on one-on-one or group health coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     Podcast produced by clantoncreative.com
    --------  
    1:01:49
  • Lisa Talks to Two Inspiring Content Creators
    Lisa talks to Lora McLaughlin Peterson @lorafied and @positivelycathy, two women are providing great content on social media.     LORA’S WEBSITE: https://lorafied.com/     LORA’S FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LORAfied     LORA’S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/lorafied/     CATHY’S INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/positivelycathy/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.davidsburgers.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://osteostrong501.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.shopstudiowest.com/     LISA’S LINKS:     Lisa Fischer Said Academy:  https://lisafischersaid.com/academy/     Website:  lisafischersaid.com     For more information on group intermittent fasting  coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     For more information on one-on-one or group health coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     Podcast produced by clantoncreative.com
    --------  
    57:49
  • Lisa Talks to Light Expert Carrie Bennett
    Lisa talks to light expert Carrie Bennett of Carriebwellness.com and why you should be wearing those silly orange lenses the minute the sun sets every day and so much more.     WEBSITE:  https://www.carriebwellness.com/     INSTAGRAM:  https://www.instagram.com/carriebwellness/     YOUTUBE:  https://www.youtube.com/@carriebwellness     PODCAST:  https://open.spotify.com/show/76vcaZiWKZjiztn5jSJxLk     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.ralstonfamilyfarms.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.akelscarpetone.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://marlsgate.com     LISA’S LINKS:     Lisa Fischer Said Academy:  https://lisafischersaid.com/academy/     Website:  lisafischersaid.com     For more information on group intermittent fasting  coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     For more information on one-on-one or group health coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     Podcast produced by clantoncreative.com
    --------  
    51:40
  • Lisa & Natalie Sanderson Jones Talk About What They’re Watching
    Lisa sits down with Natalie Sanderson Jones to discuss all of the crazy and not so crazy things they are watching this fall.     Follow Natalie and Put Your Books Down on social media:     Put Your Books Down Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/put-your-books-down/id1630463592     Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/putyourbooksdown     Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/putyourbooksdown/     Natalie on IG:  https://www.instagram.com/nataliesanderson/     Lasercare Skin Clinic: https://www.lasercareskinclinic.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.davidsburgers.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://osteostrong501.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.shopstudiowest.com/     LISA’S LINKS:     Lisa Fischer Said Academy:  https://lisafischersaid.com/academy/     Website:  lisafischersaid.com     For more information on group intermittent fasting  coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     For more information on one-on-one or group health coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     Podcast produced by clantoncreative.com
    --------  
    56:21
  • Lisa Talks About Clearing the Toxins with Dr. Kourtney Chichilitti
    Lisa talks to a former pharmacist who is helping folks clear the toxins and overcome anxiety, depression, endometriosis and so much more.     WEBSITE: https://wellness-solutions.co/     INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/drkourtneychichilitti/     FACEBOOK:  https://www.facebook.com/kourtney.chichilitti     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.ralstonfamilyfarms.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://www.akelscarpetone.com/     EPISODE SPONSOR:  https://marlsgate.com     LISA’S LINKS:     Lisa Fischer Said Academy:  https://lisafischersaid.com/academy/     Website:  lisafischersaid.com     For more information on group intermittent fasting  coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     For more information on one-on-one or group health coaching with Lisa, email [email protected]     Podcast produced by clantoncreative.com
    --------  
    50:30

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The Lisa Fischer Said Podcast

Lisa Fischer has always had aspirations she’d be somebody. And she was. In high school, she peaked early and reached the pinnacle of achievements when she won Most Talkative for her high school yearbook. She has lived up to that title with her long storied career in radio and tv broadcasting since shoulder pads were in style (1986). Lisa is a certified health coach, multi-podcast host, a journalist and future TikTok sensation. Her greatest accomplishments? Married to the same man since 1988, mom of three and grandmother to two.
Podcast website

Listen to The Lisa Fischer Said Podcast, 10% Happier with Dan Harris and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Lisa Fischer Said Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/19/2024 - 4:15:02 AM