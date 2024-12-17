Lisa talks to an intermittent fasting rockstar who lost 50 pounds with intermittent fasting and has kept it off. Laurie Lewis is a fasting coach and author of fastforwardwellness.com. LAURIE’S WEBSITE: https://fastforwardwellness.com/ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/FastForwardWellness INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/fast_forward_wellness/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN8uj15I9u-0AzqDQSNWejw EPISODE SPONSOR: https://www.ralstonfamilyfarms.com/ EPISODE SPONSOR: https://www.akelscarpetone.com/ EPISODE SPONSOR: https://marlsgate.com LISA’S LINKS: Lisa Fischer Said Academy: https://lisafischersaid.com/academy/ Website: lisafischersaid.com For more information on group intermittent fasting coaching with Lisa, email [email protected] For more information on one-on-one or group health coaching with Lisa, email [email protected] Podcast produced by clantoncreative.com
1:01:49
Lisa Talks to Two Inspiring Content Creators
Lisa talks to Lora McLaughlin Peterson @lorafied and @positivelycathy, two women are providing great content on social media. LORA'S WEBSITE: https://lorafied.com/ LORA'S FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/LORAfied LORA'S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/lorafied/ CATHY'S INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/positivelycathy/
57:49
Lisa Talks to Light Expert Carrie Bennett
Lisa talks to light expert Carrie Bennett of Carriebwellness.com and why you should be wearing those silly orange lenses the minute the sun sets every day and so much more. WEBSITE: https://www.carriebwellness.com/ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/carriebwellness/ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/@carriebwellness PODCAST: https://open.spotify.com/show/76vcaZiWKZjiztn5jSJxLk
51:40
Lisa & Natalie Sanderson Jones Talk About What They’re Watching
Lisa sits down with Natalie Sanderson Jones to discuss all of the crazy and not so crazy things they are watching this fall. Follow Natalie and Put Your Books Down on social media: Put Your Books Down Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/put-your-books-down/id1630463592 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/putyourbooksdown Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/putyourbooksdown/ Natalie on IG: https://www.instagram.com/nataliesanderson/ Lasercare Skin Clinic: https://www.lasercareskinclinic.com/
56:21
Lisa Talks About Clearing the Toxins with Dr. Kourtney Chichilitti
Lisa talks to a former pharmacist who is helping folks clear the toxins and overcome anxiety, depression, endometriosis and so much more. WEBSITE: https://wellness-solutions.co/ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/drkourtneychichilitti/ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/kourtney.chichilitti
Lisa Fischer has always had aspirations she’d be somebody. And she was. In high school, she peaked early and reached the pinnacle of achievements when she won Most Talkative for her high school yearbook. She has lived up to that title with her long storied career in radio and tv broadcasting since shoulder pads were in style (1986). Lisa is a certified health coach, multi-podcast host, a journalist and future TikTok sensation. Her greatest accomplishments? Married to the same man since 1988, mom of three and grandmother to two.