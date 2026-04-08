During the late 1800s the crosscut saw reigned supreme as the tool of choice in America's western forests, but by the 1950s the crosscut had been almost completely replaced by the chainsaw.



As these traditional tools disappeared, so also did much of the knowledge, skills, and lore that surrounded them. Today, vintage crosscut saws are being picked up once again by land managers and trail crews and used as the most appropriate tool to manage wilderness in parks like Lassen Volcanic and other public lands.