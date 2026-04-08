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The Lavocast

Lassen Volcanic National Park
Government
The Lavocast
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2 episodes

  • The Lavocast

    Episode 1: The Crosscut Saw

    01/29/2020 | 25 mins.
    During the late 1800s the crosscut saw reigned supreme as the tool of choice in America's western forests, but by the 1950s the crosscut had been almost completely replaced by the chainsaw.

    As these traditional tools disappeared, so also did much of the knowledge, skills, and lore that surrounded them. Today, vintage crosscut saws are being picked up once again by land managers and trail crews and used as the most appropriate tool to manage wilderness in parks like Lassen Volcanic and other public lands.
  • The Lavocast

    Episode 0: Alpha Codes

    12/02/2018 | 3 mins.
    Did you know that every unit in the National Park system has a unique four-letter acronym called an "alpha code?" Listen to Episode 0 of The Lavocast to learn how you can figure out the code for your favorite park!
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