The Great Retirement Debate with Ed Slott & Jeffrey Levine
The Great Retirement Debate with Ed Slott & Jeffrey Levine

The Great Retirement Debate with Ed Slott & Jeffrey Levine
On the Great Retirement Debate, financial heavyweights Ed Slott, of Ed Slott and Company, and Jeffrey Levine, of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, go head to head di...
EducationSelf-ImprovementBusinessInvestingBusinessManagement

  • S3 Ep7: GRD035: Should I Aim for a Zero Percent Tax Rate in Retirement?
    In this episode of The Great Retirement Debate, Ed Slott and Jeff Levine discuss whether or not you should aim for a zero percent tax rate in retirement. 
    --------  
    15:18
  • S3 Ep6: GRD034: How Big of a Deal Is the 529 To Roth Rollover?
    In this episode of The Great Retirement Debate, Ed Slott and Jeff Levine debate whether or not the 529 to Roth IRA rollover is worthwhile. 
    --------  
    20:14
  • S3 Ep5: GRD033: Should I Change Financial Advisors When I Retire?
    In this episode of The Great Retirement Debate, Ed Slott and Jeff Levine discuss whether or not it is a wise choice to change financial advisors upon retirement. 
    --------  
    19:08
  • S3 Ep4: GRD032: Should I Invest Differently in My IRA vs My Roth IRA
    In this episode of The Great Retirement Debate, Ed Slott and Jeff Levine discuss whether or not you should invest differently between your traditional IRA and Roth accounts. 
    --------  
    18:02
  • S3 Ep3: GRD031: Should You Fix Missed RMDs?
    In this episode of The Great Retirement Debate, Ed Slott and Jeff Levine discuss whether or not it’s worthwhile to fix missed required minimum distributions and what the next best options are. 
    --------  
    18:26

About The Great Retirement Debate with Ed Slott & Jeffrey Levine

On the Great Retirement Debate, financial heavyweights Ed Slott, of Ed Slott and Company, and Jeffrey Levine, of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, go head to head discussing critical topics in the retirement landscape. Their end goal is to provide the good, bad and necessary information to make informed decisions. Each episode is a knockout of information leaving you, the consumer, the real winner. Tune in for new episodes every other Thursday! Action Rock by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/motivational-background-music/ Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/ Creative Commons CC BY 3.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
