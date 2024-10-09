About The Great Retirement Debate with Ed Slott & Jeffrey Levine
On the Great Retirement Debate, financial heavyweights Ed Slott, of Ed Slott and Company, and Jeffrey Levine, of Buckingham Strategic Wealth, go head to head discussing critical topics in the retirement landscape. Their end goal is to provide the good, bad and necessary information to make informed decisions. Each episode is a knockout of information leaving you, the consumer, the real winner.
Tune in for new episodes every other Thursday!
Action Rock by LesFM | https://lesfm.net/motivational-background-music/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons CC BY 3.0
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/