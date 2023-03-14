The Girl in the Blue Mustang The Girl in the Blue Mustang
When 18-year-old Michelle O’Keefe is found murdered in her shiny new blue Mustang in a California park and ride, investigators encounter a confusing crime scene...
When 18-year-old Michelle O'Keefe is found murdered in her shiny new blue Mustang in a California park and ride, investigators encounter a confusing crime scene...
6 - Finding John Doe
A big decision. New theories. And a mystery man revealed.
5 - Revelations
An attorney and his son undertake a new review of the evidence in Michelle’s murder and get a surprise opportunity to make their case to prosecutors.
4 - One Buzz. Then Another.
After three trials, a verdict. But a Dateline viewer could change everything…
3 - Like a Voice from the Grave
A retired sheriff’s deputy sees Michelle O’Keefe’s smiling face on a billboard and asks to join the investigation.
2 - The Man Who Knew Too Much
Police investigating Michelle O’Keefe’s murder encounter a talkative witness. Maybe too talkative.
When 18-year-old Michelle O’Keefe is found murdered in her shiny new blue Mustang in a California park and ride, investigators encounter a confusing crime scene and a witness who seems to know too much. In Dateline’s latest original podcast series, Keith Morrison takes us to the High Desert outside Los Angeles for a story featuring twists, turns and a sharp-eyed Dateline viewer who steers the case in an entirely new direction.
