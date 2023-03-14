Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Girl in the Blue Mustang

Podcast The Girl in the Blue Mustang
NBC News
True Crime
Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • 6 - Finding John Doe
    A big decision. New theories. And a mystery man revealed. 
    4/11/2023
    36:49
  • 5 - Revelations
    An attorney and his son undertake a new review of the evidence in Michelle’s murder and get a surprise opportunity to make their case to prosecutors.
    4/4/2023
    30:59
  • 4 - One Buzz. Then Another.
    After three trials, a verdict. But a Dateline viewer could change everything…
    3/28/2023
    35:34
  • 3 - Like a Voice from the Grave
    A retired sheriff’s deputy sees Michelle O’Keefe’s smiling face on a billboard and asks to join the investigation.
    3/21/2023
    37:06
  • 2 - The Man Who Knew Too Much
    Police investigating Michelle O’Keefe’s murder encounter a talkative witness. Maybe too talkative.
    3/14/2023
    32:35

About The Girl in the Blue Mustang

When 18-year-old Michelle O’Keefe is found murdered in her shiny new blue Mustang in a California park and ride, investigators encounter a confusing crime scene and a witness who seems to know too much. In Dateline’s latest original podcast series, Keith Morrison takes us to the High Desert outside Los Angeles for a story featuring twists, turns and a sharp-eyed Dateline viewer who steers the case in an entirely new direction. Follow now to get the latest episodes of The Girl in the Blue Mustang each week completely free, or subscribe to Dateline Premium on Apple Podcasts for early access and ad-free listening: apple.co/datelinepremium
