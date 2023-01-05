Hip Hop legends Scarface and Willie D bring you the highly anticipated Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast. Reminiscent of their previous works as artists, they’re bring... More
The Judge Joe Stephens Episode
Willie D sits down with former NBA player turned presiding judge Joe Stephens to discuss his early beginnings, passing the bar, the NBA and much more. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below.
5/1/2023
The Return of Deric Muhammad Episode
Deric Muhammad returns to the show discussing solutions of many of the problems in underserved community also and how the youth can apply these solutions to their lives. His new book "New Rules" is now available at www.truthtrafficker.com. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below.
4/24/2023
The Terry Grossman Episode
Willie D sits down with comedian Terry Grossman to discuss his journey, the emergence of social media comedians, his inspirations, the business and much more. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below.
4/17/2023
The Paul Wall Episode
The "People's Champ" Paul Wall stops by GBR and talks about his journey, lifestyle changes, longevity, plans for the future and much much more. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below.
4/10/2023
The Beat King Episode
Willie D chops it up with producer/rapper BeatKing about his journey, early and late successes, his creative process and much more.
