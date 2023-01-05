Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Black Effect and iHeartPodcasts
Hip Hop legends Scarface and Willie D bring you the highly anticipated Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast. Reminiscent of their previous works as artists, they’re bring... More
Available Episodes

  • The Judge Joe Stephens Episode
    Willie D sits down with former NBA player turned presiding judge Joe Stephens to discuss his early beginnings, passing the bar, the NBA and much more. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below. Be sure to subscribe, rate, comment and share. Follow @getoboysreloadedpodcast @williedlive @jstephens1973See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    1:05:16
  • The Return of Deric Muhammad Episode
    Deric Muhammad returns to the show discussing solutions of many of the problems in underserved community also and how the youth can apply these solutions to their lives. His new book "New Rules" is now available at www.truthtrafficker.com. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below. Be sure to subscribe, rate, comment and share. Follow @getoboysreloadedpodcast @williedlive @dericmuhammadSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/24/2023
    1:04:51
  • The Terry Grossman Episode
    Willie D sits down with comedian Terry Grossman to discuss his journey, the emergence of social media comedians, his inspirations, the business and much more. Tune in and join the conversation in the socials below. Be sure to subscribe, rate, comment and share. Follow @getoboysreloadedpodcast @itswilliedyall @comediangrossmanSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/17/2023
    1:04:25
  • The Paul Wall Episode
    The "People's Champ" Paul Wall stops by GBR and talks about his journey, lifestyle changes, longevity, plans for the future and much much more. Tune in  and join the conversation in the socials below. Be sure to subscribe, rate, comment and share. Follow @getoboysreloadedpodcast @itswilliedyall @paulwallbabySee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/10/2023
    1:03:54
  • The Beat King Episode
    Willie D chops it up with producer/rapper BeatKing about his journey, early and late successes, his creative process and much more.  Tune in  and join the conversation in the socials below. Be sure to subscribe, rate, comment and share. Follow @getoboysreloadedpodcast @itswilliedyall @clubgodzillaSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/3/2023
    1:08:30

About Geto Boys Reloaded

Hip Hop legends Scarface and Willie D bring you the highly anticipated Geto Boys Reloaded Podcast. Reminiscent of their previous works as artists, they’re bringing forth compelling and thought-provoking conversations highlighting music, entertainment, social issues and awareness to name a few. New episodes dropping each and every Monday.
