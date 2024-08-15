FLASHBACK! Sales People: What NOT to do and what TO do to sell to Fraud professionals with Cambria Valente
**This is a Flashback to the most popular episode of 2023 with new and improved audio! The topic is more relevant than ever before!**
It's a new year with new sales goals and it's right before conference season so the sales managers are hunting and we're all in their sights!
Jordan shares his big lists of what doesn't work and what works in our unique industry. Cambria is back to give her opinion from her sales past on Jordan's list and help us all understand why certain things are done the way they are. Jordan has shared a similar list in the past that is no longer available so it was time to update the list and put it out on Fraud Boxer! Hope everyone gets some value out of this conversation and it is helpful to the new sales folks entering our space.
Cambria Valente - https://www.linkedin.com/in/cambria-hobbs/
Fraud Boxer is also proudly presented by Sardine. I’ve been saying since I started that the best fraud tools are tools created by fraud people. Well, with sardine, you get something created by the fraud squad for the fraud squad. From KYC to onboarding fraud and payment fraud, with over 4,000 signals like device, email, and telco, to AML monitoring. They have a rule builder custom ML models and ship new features weekly. They understand that fraud rates are increasing and fraud budgets aren't. With Sardine, you get a team that isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and jump in with you on those big investigations. You’re not just buying one of the best tools but the whole team behind it!
Challenges in the auto lending space with Andrew Austin from Carmax!
On this episode of Fraud Boxer presented by Spec we shed light on the complexities and challenges faced by the automotive and lending industries, particularly in relation to fraud detection and prevention. Andrew Austin from Carmax discusses his background in the military and his eventual transition to the automotive and lending sectors, and the evolution of fraud prevention strategies in the digital age. The discussion touches on various topics, including the role of identity verification (IDV), the challenges of ACH fraud in the auto industry, and the importance of thorough financial validation and risk assessment when extending credit to customers.
Andrew shares insightful perspectives on the need for stronger identity verification measures, the potential of tokenized identity for enhanced security, and the significance of addressing fraudulent practices in lending and auto industries. He discusses the nuances of income misrepresentation and the prevalence of fraudulent documentation in lending processes, highlighting the need for more robust risk assessment and validation measures.
The discussion brings to light the need for a holistic approach to fraud prevention and the significance of innovative technologies such as biometric authentication and pass keys.
The insightful discussion provides valuable insights for industry professionals, policymakers, and consumers, emphasizing the importance of staying ahead of evolving fraud tactics and investing in robust identity verification and risk assessment processes. The themes explored in the conversation hold relevance in the current landscape of digital security and financial risk management, making it imperative for industry stakeholders to prioritize effective fraud prevention strategies.
Andrew Austin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/awaustin/
We are loving having Spec as our Q4 Sponsor! Their patented no-code orchestration platform has been a complete game changer for how we approach fraud and authentication. They give fraud fighters (and marketing and security teams!) full coverage and visibility into the entire customer journey with the ability to collect data, deploy in any tech stack and connect to any solution to answer their attacks such as calling 3rd party APIs, building logic and workflows, all with the ability to take action anywhere in the entire customer journey! With constant moving targets it's nice to have a product that moves it's aim with you!
BONUS: Bros Talkin’ Fraud and Jordan's rant about SEON trademarking ”Fraud Fighter”!
In this BONUS episode we discuss the the current state of the industry. We discuss our work in fraud prevention, industry events they have attended, and recent trending topics. We talk about the book Brian and writing and the new community series he is starting and the challenges of building that community. This episodes includes (mostly Jordan's) thoughts around the recent controversy surrounding the use of the term "fraud fighter" and the trademarking of that term by SEON and the actions they've taken since. In the end we give a glimpse into our personal lives, including hobbies and family moments. Buckle up, this one is going to make some waves!
Brian Davis: https://www.linkedin.com/in/briandavis21/
https://www.thehouseoffraud.com/
Alexander Hall: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alexander-hall-ddc/
https://disputedefenseconsulting.com/
We are loving having Spec as our Q4 Sponsor! Their patented no-code orchestration platform has been a complete game changer for how we approach fraud and authentication. They give fraud fighters (and marketing and security teams!) full coverage and visibility into the entire customer journey with the ability to collect data, deploy in any tech stack and connect to any solution to answer their attacks such as calling 3rd party APIs, building logic and workflows, all with the ability to take action anywhere in the entire customer journey! With constant moving targets it's nice to have a product that moves it's aim with you!
Katie McCarthy former Braintree/Paypal and KPIs expert!
Today I am joined by Katie McCarthy (Ex Paypal/Braintree and Pagos)! In this episode we dive deep into the world of key performance indicators (KPIs) in the payments and fundraising industry. Join us in a dynamic conversation exploring the critical role of KPIs in various business segments. From chargeback rates to approval rates and vendor performance, we dissect the importance of measuring and analyzing these metrics for optimal business performance.
But it doesn't stop there – our discussion takes a fascinating turn into the realm of decline codes, shedding light on their significance and the ripple effect they can have on overall business operations. The impact of false positives is also explored, adding a layer of complexity to the conversation.
Delving into the nonprofit sector, our speakers draw connections between KPIs and the psychology of donor behavior. Uncover the nuances of tracking metrics in the nonprofit world and understand how KPIs play a pivotal role in steering decisions.
Join us as we explore the broader context of analytics and decision-making in business, understanding how these themes are instrumental in navigating the intricate dynamics of today's competitive landscape. Tune in for a compelling discussion that illuminates the critical role of KPIs in shaping business strategies and optimizing performance.
Katie McCarthy - https://www.linkedin.com/in/mccarthykatelyn/
I am so happy to have our great partner Spec back as the Q4 Sponsor! Their patented no-code orchestration platform has been a complete game changer for how we approach fraud and authentication. They give fraud fighters (and marketing and security teams!) full coverage and visibility into the entire customer journey with the ability to collect data, deploy in any tech stack and connect to any solution to answer their attacks such as calling 3rd party APIs, building logic and workflows, all with the ability to take action anywhere in the entire customer journey! With constant moving targets it's nice to have a product that moves it's aim with you!
Learnings from the Justt 2023 Chargeback Pulse Report with Roenen Ben-Ami from Justt and Jenny Nilsson from Ticketmaster
We have a big one today! In this episode I sit down with Justt's co-founder Roenen Ben-Ami to go over their recently released 2023 Chargeback Pulse Report that is full of super interesting numbers and insights!
Jenny Nilsson from Ticketmaster joins us as we go over all the numbers from the report and discuss the massive shift in the chargeback behaviors in the post-COVID world. With a focus on collaboration, training, and the effect of Visa's new regulations, the discussion sheds light on the impact of chargeback management within companies, emphasizing the need for streamlined processes and updated training.
Link to the report:
https://9049155.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/hubfs/9049155/Merchant%20Survey%202023/Justt%202023%20Chargeback%20Pulse.pdf
Links to the guests:
Roenen Ben-Ami - https://www.linkedin.com/in/roenen-ben-ami-24540b127/
Jenny Nilsson - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jenny-t-nilsson/
About Justt:
"Justt is dedicated to helping merchants navigate the complex and costly system for credit card disputes. The company’s smart technology and in-house expertise successfully resolve chargebacks for merchants, automatically reuniting them with their revenue. Justt’s proprietary technology pulls the best arguments to build merchants’ most compelling defense and optimizes results through machine learning."
I'm so happy to have our great partner Spec back as the Q4 sponsor! Their patented no-code orchestration platform has been a complete game changer for how we approach fraud and authentication. They give fraud fighters (and marketing and security teams!) full coverage and visibility into the entire customer journey with the ability to collect data, deploy in any tech stack and connect to any solution to answer their attacks such as calling 3rd party APIs, building logic and workflows, all with the ability to take action anywhere in the entire customer journey! With constant moving targets it's nice to have a product that moves it's aim with you!
Fraud Boxer is a podcast dedicated to fraud prevention, payments, and cybersecurity professionals and their industry. Jordan Harris hosts conversations, with his co-hosts Cambria Valente on ”Fraud Focus” and Jacqueline Chilton on ”Payments Corner,” on relevant topics for people in the industry and interview guests from merchants and solution providers to provide insights into a constantly evolving technical space!