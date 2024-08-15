FLASHBACK! Sales People: What NOT to do and what TO do to sell to Fraud professionals with Cambria Valente

**This is a Flashback to the most popular episode of 2023 with new and improved audio! The topic is more relevant than ever before!** It's a new year with new sales goals and it's right before conference season so the sales managers are hunting and we're all in their sights! Jordan shares his big lists of what doesn't work and what works in our unique industry. Cambria is back to give her opinion from her sales past on Jordan's list and help us all understand why certain things are done the way they are. Jordan has shared a similar list in the past that is no longer available so it was time to update the list and put it out on Fraud Boxer! Hope everyone gets some value out of this conversation and it is helpful to the new sales folks entering our space. Cambria Valente - https://www.linkedin.com/in/cambria-hobbs/ ---------------- Fraud Boxer is also proudly presented by Sardine. I’ve been saying since I started that the best fraud tools are tools created by fraud people. Well, with sardine, you get something created by the fraud squad for the fraud squad. From KYC to onboarding fraud and payment fraud, with over 4,000 signals like device, email, and telco, to AML monitoring. They have a rule builder custom ML models and ship new features weekly. They understand that fraud rates are increasing and fraud budgets aren't. With Sardine, you get a team that isn’t afraid to roll up their sleeves and jump in with you on those big investigations. You’re not just buying one of the best tools but the whole team behind it! Please give them a warm welcome by visiting www.sardine.ai today to learn more!