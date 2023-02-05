Hot Topic: Self-Sabotage

Episode #74 In today's episode, Terri and Nadia discuss the Hot Topic of Self-Sabotage. Their conversation covers some theories about why we ALL self-sabotage and then how we can come to understand our unique reasons and learn ways to address these underlying causes. Lastly, Nadia answers one of your questions: Women like me are constantly told, "Women should not fast." It was recently suggested to me to eat complex carbs and starchy vegetables a week before my cycle starts and my body will thank me for it. I'm curious why it's said that women need carbs but men do not. [35:58] Books mentioned in this episode: When Food is Comfort by Julie Simon Never Binge Again by Glen Livingstone This book is available FREE here: https://neverbingeagain.com/ Brain Over Binge by Kathryn Hansen Rational Recovery by Jack Trimpey Stop Self-Sabotage by Judy Ho The Self-Sabotage Behaviour Workbook by Candice Seti