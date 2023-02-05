The Fasting Method Podcast is your source for the science of intermittent fasting, offering the best advice and most compelling insight on what it takes to lose... More
Available Episodes
5 of 78
Book Launch: "The Essential Guide to Intermittent Fasting for Women" by Megan Ramos
Episode #77: In today’s episode, Terri, Megan, and Nadia have some exciting news!!! Megan’s new book, The Essential Guide to Intermittent Fasting For Women, is coming soon! Tune in as they talk about Megan's motivation for writing this book and how it differs from but compliments Nadia's book, The PCOS Plan, and why having both will arm you with all the knowledge you need for fasting success. Megan's book is coming to a book store near you June 6, but you can pre-order it now from your local store or online retailers like Amazon. Pre-order from Amazon US here: https://www.amazon.com/Essential-Guide-Intermittent-Fasting-Women/dp/1771645415/ Learn More About Our Community: https://www.thefastingmethod.com Join our FREE Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/TFMNetwork Watch Us On YouTube: https://bit.ly/TFMYouTube Follow Us on Instagram: @fastingmethod This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional care by a doctor or other qualified medical professional. You should always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before doing any fasting, changing your diet, taking or adjusting any medication or supplements, or adopting any treatment for a health problem. The use of any other products or services purchased by you as a result of this podcast does not create a healthcare provider-patient relationship between you and any of the experts affiliated with this podcast. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
5/2/2023
29:46
Fasting Q&A: Metabolic Rate, High Blood Glucose, Constipation, Osteoporosis, and More
Episode #76 In this Fasting Q&A episode, Megan answers your fasting questions: 1. Does intermittent fasting decrease metabolic rate? [01:46] 2. I'm doing daily 16/8 fasting and have done several 42-48 hr fasts but my glucose is still high. What am I doing wrong? [03:35] 3. Is 80 years old too late to start intermittent fasting for type 2 diabetes reversal? [05:21] 4. I've been constipated since starting fasting. What can I do about it? [06:09] 5. I have osteoporosis and when I search fasting sites it says I shouldn’t do it. Can you advise me? [10:00] 6. How safe is time restricted eating during pregnancy? [11:25] Learn More About Our Community: https://www.thefastingmethod.com Join our FREE Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/TFMNetwork Watch Us On YouTube: https://bit.ly/TFMYouTube Follow Us on Instagram: @fastingmethod This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional care by a doctor or other qualified medical professional. You should always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before doing any fasting, changing your diet, taking or adjusting any medication or supplements, or adopting any treatment for a health problem. The use of any other products or services purchased by you as a result of this podcast does not create a healthcare provider-patient relationship between you and any of the experts affiliated with this podcast. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
4/25/2023
16:08
Hot Topic: Navigating Vacations, Holidays, and Family Gatherings
Episode #75 In today’s episode, Megan and Terri discuss one of the biggest challenges that most of us have face in changing our eating and fasting lifestyle—how to navigate vacations, holidays, and family gatherings. They share their clinical wisdom and what they have seen work for themselves and their client and Community members. Learn More About Our Community: https://www.thefastingmethod.com Join our FREE Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/TFMNetwork Watch Us On YouTube: https://bit.ly/TFMYouTube Follow Us on Instagram: @fastingmethod This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional care by a doctor or other qualified medical professional. You should always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before doing any fasting, changing your diet, taking or adjusting any medication or supplements, or adopting any treatment for a health problem. The use of any other products or services purchased by you as a result of this podcast does not create a healthcare provider-patient relationship between you and any of the experts affiliated with this podcast. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
4/18/2023
31:30
Hot Topic: Self-Sabotage
Episode #74 In today’s episode, Terri and Nadia discuss the Hot Topic of Self-Sabotage. Their conversation covers some theories about why we ALL self-sabotage and then how we can come to understand our unique reasons and learn ways to address these underlying causes. Lastly, Nadia answers one of your questions: Women like me are constantly told, “Women should not fast.” It was recently suggested to me to eat complex carbs and starchy vegetables a week before my cycle starts and my body will thank me for it. I'm curious why it's said that women need carbs but men do not. [35:58] Books mentioned in this episode: When Food is Comfort by Julie Simon Never Binge Again by Glen Livingstone This book is available FREE here: https://neverbingeagain.com/ Brain Over Binge by Kathryn Hansen Rational Recovery by Jack Trimpey Stop Self-Sabotage by Judy Ho The Self-Sabotage Behaviour Workbook by Candice Seti Learn More About Our Community: https://www.thefastingmethod.com Join our FREE Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/TFMNetwork Watch Us On YouTube: https://bit.ly/TFMYouTube Follow Us on Instagram: @fastingmethod This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional care by a doctor or other qualified medical professional. You should always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before doing any fasting, changing your diet, taking or adjusting any medication or supplements, or adopting any treatment for a health problem. The use of any other products or services purchased by you as a result of this podcast does not create a healthcare provider-patient relationship between you and any of the experts affiliated with this podcast. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
4/11/2023
43:58
Hot Topic: Who Should Not Do Therapeutic Fasting
Episode #73 In this Episode, Megan, Terri and Nadia talked about Therapeutic Fasting and who shouldn’t fast. First, they tackle the demographics of who shouldn’t fast, for obvious reasons: Pregnant women Breastfeeding women Children Then, some medical conditions are an absolute contraindication for therapeutic fasting, such as: Uncontrolled thyroid conditions and flare-ups Certain chronic and acute “adrenal concerns” Eating disorders Learn More About Our Community: https://www.thefastingmethod.com Join our FREE Facebook Group: https://bit.ly/TFMNetwork Watch Us On YouTube: https://bit.ly/TFMYouTube Follow Us on Instagram: @fastingmethod This podcast is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional care by a doctor or other qualified medical professional. You should always speak with your physician or other healthcare professional before doing any fasting, changing your diet, taking or adjusting any medication or supplements, or adopting any treatment for a health problem. The use of any other products or services purchased by you as a result of this podcast does not create a healthcare provider-patient relationship between you and any of the experts affiliated with this podcast. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
The Fasting Method Podcast is your source for the science of intermittent fasting, offering the best advice and most compelling insight on what it takes to lose the weight for good.
Co-hosted by world-leading fasting experts, Megan Ramos, Nadia Pateguana, N.D., and Terri Lance, Ph.D., each episode takes a deep dive on a range of hot topics, and answers listeners' questions about fasting.