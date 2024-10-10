Introducing: Business Dad

Hi Dungeoncast fans! This week, we wanted to offer you a taste of another show on the Realm network that we think you'll appreciate -- please enjoy this clip from Business dad, which features a conversation between Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and actor Rainn Wilson about the power of D&D as a parenting tool. Why You Should Play Dungeons and Dragons with Your Kids with Rainn Wilson: Alexis sits down with Rainn Wilson to talk about having a child during his meteoric rise to fame, playing Dungeons and Dragons with his son, and his emphasis on rewarding positive character traits. You may recognize Rainn from his roles in TV and film, including playing Dwight Schrute in THE OFFICE, the Peacock Travel series RAINN WILSON AND THE GEOGRAPHY OF BLISS and AMC's thriller DARK WINDS, Or you may have heard one of his several podcasts, including: "Radio Rental", "Metaphysical Milkshake", and his newest show, "Soul Boom". For more, listen to Business Dad wherever you get your podcasts!