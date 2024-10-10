Introducing: Critical Role & Sagas of Sundry (Goblin Mode)
Hi Dungeoncast fans! Allow us to introduce you to the world of Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode, the newest actual play series from Geek & Sundry!
When a band of “heroes” ransack their lair, three monstrous minions—two skeletons (Danielle Radford and Dan Casey) and a goblin (Jason Nguyen)—find themselves left behind and on their own. Led by gamemaster Amy Vorpahl, this hilarious and heartwarming story follows their quest to survive, escape the dungeon, and maybe even rewrite their destinies.
Whether you’re a die-hard RPG fan or just love a good underdog story, this first episode is the perfect way to jump into the chaos.
You can listen to Sagas of Sundry: Goblin Mode now, wherever you get your podcasts!
Introducing: D&D Legends and Lore (The Legend of Zariel)
Hey guys, check out William Stark and Omar Timsah's brand new show!
NEW SHOW: We are D&D Legends and Lore, the series that presents narrative driven, zoomed-in perspectives on stories that D&D’s decades of lore has to offer. Join us as we venture from the deepest pit of the Nine Hells to the enchanted forest of Arvandor telling tales both wondrous and terrible.
Follow us as we explore the archangel Zariel and her struggle as she is caught between the forces of law and chaos, good and evil, and the very nature of the cosmos.
Introducing: Business Dad
Hi Dungeoncast fans! This week, we wanted to offer you a taste of another show on the Realm network that we think you'll appreciate -- please enjoy this clip from Business dad, which features a conversation between Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and actor Rainn Wilson about the power of D&D as a parenting tool.
Why You Should Play Dungeons and Dragons with Your Kids with Rainn Wilson:
Alexis sits down with Rainn Wilson to talk about having a child during his meteoric rise to fame, playing Dungeons and Dragons with his son, and his emphasis on rewarding positive character traits. You may recognize Rainn from his roles in TV and film, including playing Dwight Schrute in THE OFFICE, the Peacock Travel series RAINN WILSON AND THE GEOGRAPHY OF BLISS and AMC’s thriller DARK WINDS, Or you may have heard one of his several podcasts, including: "Radio Rental", "Metaphysical Milkshake", and his newest show, "Soul Boom".
For more, listen to Business Dad wherever you get your podcasts!
Deities & Demigods: Eilistraee - The Dungeoncast Ep.406
William and Brian peer once more into the realm of the gods, specifically back into the Elven pantheon of the Forgotten Realms. Learn all about the history, domains, and whims of the Elven Goddess Eilistraee on the final episode of The Dungeoncast!
Please consider donating to the Palestinian Children's Relief Fund
Our D&D Liveplay, Superquest Saga
Dungeoncast Merch
A Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition podcast where co-hosts, Will and Brian, explore all things D&D including lore, game mechanics, character creation, and lots of other creative concepts. Join in on conversation about the world's most popular tabletop role playing game in a casual, educational, and humorous conversation in an inclusive setting. Together we'll delve into the endless possibilities and unforeseen challenges of role playing, creating characters, and dungeon mastering. New episodes of The Dungeoncast will air every Monday on YouTube, iTunes or anywhere else podcasts can be found!
