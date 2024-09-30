Luka Doncic Is a Laker: Reacting To The Biggest Trade In NBA History
Luka Doncic has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers!! Emergency podcast!
--------
57:05
We Ranked The NBA Players Under The Most Pressure | Ep. 126
These NBA players have a lot to prove in 2025! #nba
0:00- Intro
2:13- 10. Ja Morant
22:48- 9. Trae Young
36:08- 8. Tyrese Haliburton
43:08- 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
50:30- 6. Jimmy Butler
58:08- 5. Karl Anthony Towns
1:04:36- 4. Devin Booker
1:09:15- 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
1:18:33- 2. Donovan Mitchell
1:27:30- 1. Jalen Green
1:41:40- tiktok time
--------
2:29:18
Reacting To Your Best NBA Trade Deadline Ideas | TD3 Live
Reacting to chat's NBA trade ideas! #nba
Today we react to all the latest NBA news!
--------
1:13:53
We Gave 1 Hot Take For Every NBA Team | Ep. 125
1 hot take for every team across the NBA! #nba
0:00- Intro
1:12- Mo-ment of the week: Suns trade picks
8:40- Suns
14:30- Nuggets
22:50- Thunder
29:05- Heat
35:18- Hornets
42:45- Pacers
45:50- Warriors
53:45- Rockets
57:26- 76ers
1:04:08- Pistons
1:12:45- Magic
1:18:26- Wizards
1:21:07- Clippers & Pelicans
1:28:18- Jazz
1:32:10- Hawks
1:33:12- Timberwolves
1:39:25- Spurs
1:42:08- Nets
1:45:17- Lakers
1:51:06- Cavs
1:55:55- Lightning round (everyone else)
2:03:50- tiktok time
--------
2:55:01
We Put Every NBA Contender In A Tier List | Ep. 124
tier listing every NBA contender! #nba
0:00- Intro
3:00- Shai MVP Talks
14:18- Thunder
20:25- Cavs
28:08- Celtics
38:46- Lakers
43:15- Bucks
50:10- Nuggets
1:01:06- Knicks
1:07:22- Rockets
1:17:35- Suns
1:20:48- Warriors
1:23:15- Timberwolves
1:29:55- Mavs
1:34:10- Grizzlies
1:39:00- Clippers & Magic ARGUMENT (DON ENRAGED!!!!!)
1:47:55- tiktok time
The show that will keep you up to speed on all things NBA news and analysis, while also being incredibly unserious along the way. Equal parts advanced stats and vibe enthusiasts. Some might say the most substantive nonsense in basketball.