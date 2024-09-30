Powered by RND
The Deep 3 Podcast

Podcast The Deep 3 Podcast
Isaac Gutierrez
The show that will keep you up to speed on all things NBA news and analysis, while also being incredibly unserious along the way. Equal parts advanced stats and...
SportsBasketball

Available Episodes

5 of 174
  • Luka Doncic Is a Laker: Reacting To The Biggest Trade In NBA History
    Luka Doncic has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers!! Emergency podcast! Check out the TD3 merch: https://the-deep-3-shop.fourthwall.com/ Listen on Spotify!: https://open.spotify.com/show/3elbbqVumwqz8wlIdknsLW Listen on Apple Podcasts!: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-deep-3-podcast/id1657940794 Follow us on TikTok!: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedeepthree Follow us on Instagram!: https://www.instagram.com/thedeep3podcast/ Isaac's twitter: https://twitter.com/byisaacg Mo's twitter: https://twitter.com/Mojo99_ Donnavan's twitter: https://twitter.com/Dsmoot3D Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    57:05
  • We Ranked The NBA Players Under The Most Pressure | Ep. 126
    These NBA players have a lot to prove in 2025! #nba Check out the TD3 merch: https://the-deep-3-shop.fourthwall.com/ Listen on Spotify!: https://open.spotify.com/show/3elbbqVumwqz8wlIdknsLW Listen on Apple Podcasts!: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-deep-3-podcast/id1657940794 Follow us on TikTok!: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedeepthree Follow us on Instagram!: https://www.instagram.com/thedeep3podcast/ Isaac's twitter: https://twitter.com/byisaacg Mo's twitter: https://twitter.com/Mojo99_ Donnavan's twitter: https://twitter.com/Dsmoot3D 0:00- Intro 2:13- 10. Ja Morant 22:48- 9. Trae Young 36:08- 8. Tyrese Haliburton 43:08- 7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 50:30- 6. Jimmy Butler 58:08- 5. Karl Anthony Towns 1:04:36- 4. Devin Booker 1:09:15- 3. Giannis Antetokounmpo 1:18:33- 2. Donovan Mitchell 1:27:30- 1. Jalen Green 1:41:40- tiktok time Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:29:18
  • Reacting To Your Best NBA Trade Deadline Ideas | TD3 Live
    Reacting to chat's NBA trade ideas! #nba Support the stream: https://streamlabs.com/thedeep3pod Today we react to all the latest NBA news! Check out the TD3 merch: https://the-deep-3-shop.fourthwall.com/ Join the TD3 discord!: https://discord.gg/RUkjpMPp7E Listen on Spotify!: https://open.spotify.com/show/3elbbqVumwqz8wlIdknsLW Listen on Apple Podcasts!: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-deep-3-podcast/id1657940794 Follow us on TikTok!: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedeepthree Follow us on Instagram!: https://www.instagram.com/thedeep3podcast/ Isaac's twitter: https://twitter.com/byisaacg Muhamed's twitter: https://twitter.com/Mojo99_ Donnavan's twitter: https://twitter.com/Dsmoot3D Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:13:53
  • We Gave 1 Hot Take For Every NBA Team | Ep. 125
    1 hot take for every team across the NBA! #nba Check out the TD3 merch: https://the-deep-3-shop.fourthwall.com/ Listen on Spotify!: https://open.spotify.com/show/3elbbqVumwqz8wlIdknsLW Listen on Apple Podcasts!: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-deep-3-podcast/id1657940794 Follow us on TikTok!: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedeepthree Follow us on Instagram!: https://www.instagram.com/thedeep3podcast/ Isaac's twitter: https://twitter.com/byisaacg Mo's twitter: https://twitter.com/Mojo99_ Donnavan's twitter: https://twitter.com/Dsmoot3D 0:00- Intro 1:12- Mo-ment of the week: Suns trade picks 8:40- Suns 14:30- Nuggets 22:50- Thunder 29:05- Heat 35:18- Hornets 42:45- Pacers 45:50- Warriors 53:45- Rockets 57:26- 76ers 1:04:08- Pistons 1:12:45- Magic 1:18:26- Wizards 1:21:07- Clippers & Pelicans 1:28:18- Jazz 1:32:10- Hawks  1:33:12- Timberwolves 1:39:25- Spurs 1:42:08- Nets 1:45:17- Lakers 1:51:06- Cavs 1:55:55- Lightning round (everyone else) 2:03:50- tiktok time Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:55:01
  • We Put Every NBA Contender In A Tier List | Ep. 124
    tier listing every NBA contender! #nba Check out the TD3 merch: https://the-deep-3-shop.fourthwall.com/ Listen on Spotify!: https://open.spotify.com/show/3elbbqVumwqz8wlIdknsLW Listen on Apple Podcasts!: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-deep-3-podcast/id1657940794 Follow us on TikTok!: https://www.tiktok.com/@thedeepthree Follow us on Instagram!: https://www.instagram.com/thedeep3podcast/ Isaac's twitter: https://twitter.com/byisaacg Mo's twitter: https://twitter.com/Mojo99_ Donnavan's twitter: https://twitter.com/Dsmoot3D 0:00- Intro 3:00- Shai MVP Talks 14:18- Thunder 20:25- Cavs 28:08- Celtics 38:46- Lakers 43:15- Bucks 50:10- Nuggets 1:01:06- Knicks 1:07:22- Rockets 1:17:35- Suns 1:20:48- Warriors 1:23:15- Timberwolves 1:29:55- Mavs 1:34:10- Grizzlies 1:39:00- Clippers & Magic ARGUMENT (DON ENRAGED!!!!!) 1:47:55- tiktok time Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    2:54:33

About The Deep 3 Podcast

The show that will keep you up to speed on all things NBA news and analysis, while also being incredibly unserious along the way. Equal parts advanced stats and vibe enthusiasts. Some might say the most substantive nonsense in basketball.
