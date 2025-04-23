Powered by RND
Podcasts: The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom
The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom
The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom

David Homovich
Technology, Business, Management
The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom
  • EP3 Don Callahan on Emerging Technology
    Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud  Nick Godfrey,  Senior Director and Head of Office of the CISO, Google Cloud  Guest:  Don Callahan, Executive Partner at Bridge Growth Partners and Google Cloud Advisory Board Member  Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub  
    20:40
  • EP2 Christian Karam on the Use of AI
    Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud  Alicja Cade, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud  Guest:  Christian Karam, Strategic Advisor and Investor Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub Guidance for Boards of Directors on How to Address AI Risk  
    18:16
  • EP1 Karenann Terrell on Cyber Risk as a Business Risk
    Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud  Alicja Cade, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud  Guest:  Karenann Terrell, Board Member, Technology Advisor, Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer and Google Cloud Advisory Board Member Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub
    20:48
  • EP0 Introducing The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom with David and Alicja
    Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Alicja Cade, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub Cloud Security Podcast by Google
    9:45

About The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom

The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom, a Google Cloud Office of the CISO podcast, offers monthly 15-20 minute episodes featuring security leaders, board members, and thought leaders. Hosted by David Homovich and rotating Office of the CISO members, experts share insights for strategic clarity and improved organizational security. Guests include board members, Google Cloud/Google executives, Office of the CISO Board Insights team members, board advisors, and industry thought leaders.
Technology, Business, Management

