Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Nick Godfrey, Senior Director and Head of Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Guest: Don Callahan, Executive Partner at Bridge Growth Partners and Google Cloud Advisory Board Member Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub
--------
20:40
EP2 Christian Karam on the Use of AI
Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Alicja Cade, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Guest: Christian Karam, Strategic Advisor and Investor Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub Guidance for Boards of Directors on How to Address AI Risk
--------
18:16
EP1 Karenann Terrell on Cyber Risk as a Business Risk
Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Alicja Cade, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Guest: Karenann Terrell, Board Member, Technology Advisor, Former Chief Digital and Technology Officer and Google Cloud Advisory Board Member Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub
--------
20:48
EP0 Introducing The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom with David and Alicja
Hosts: David Homovich, Customer Advocacy Lead, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Alicja Cade, Director, Office of the CISO, Google Cloud Resources: Board of Directors Insights Hub Cloud Security Podcast by Google
The Cyber-Savvy Boardroom, a Google Cloud Office of the CISO podcast, offers monthly 15-20 minute episodes featuring security leaders, board members, and thought leaders. Hosted by David Homovich and rotating Office of the CISO members, experts share insights for strategic clarity and improved organizational security. Guests include board members, Google Cloud/Google executives, Office of the CISO Board Insights team members, board advisors, and industry thought leaders.