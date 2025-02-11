The CrossFit Podcast Trailer

Welcome to the CrossFit Podcast, hosted by CrossFit Seminar Staff veteran Denise Thomas. Each episode features a conversation with a leader or legend within the CrossFit community sharing their experiences as practitioners of the CrossFit methodology, and first-hand witnesses to the power of CrossFit to create health and change lives in lasting and profound ways. We’ll also sit down with guests from outside the community whose work in the academic or clinical space adds a valuable perspective to our discussions and collective understanding. Along the way, we’ll unpack core elements of CrossFit’s identity that set us apart in our industry. The CrossFit Podcast offers you the opportunity to listen to conversations between subject matter experts, long-standing affiliate owners, coaches and athletes, and pioneers in the charitable space. We’ll cover a variety of topics, including: Lifestyle intervention and chronic disease Accountability and agency The role of the CrossFit coach Mental health and CrossFit The value of doing hard things Paying it forward and the spirit of service Subscribe to gain regular insights from the most thoughtful and experienced voices on health and fitness in the CrossFit community and beyond.