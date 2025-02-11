Nicole Carroll and Preserving the Heart of CrossFit (EP. 001)
In this episode of The CrossFit Podcast, Nicole Carroll sits down with Denise Thomas to reflect on her 20-year journey — from how she discovered CrossFit in 2004 and the lessons she’s learned over two decades, to why she believes CrossFit is more relevant now than ever.
Topics Covered:Nicole’s fitness journey and introduction to CrossFitThe evolution of her role within CrossFitThe importance of preserving CrossFit's foundational principlesThe relevance of CrossFit today
Resources and Media Mentioned:CrossFit Level 1 Certificate CourseCrossFit for Health Summit – Own Your HealthNicole’s Jedi Knight SpeechMagic of CrossFit - Content and Resources for Affiliates
Community Highlight:This week, we recognize Keefa Hawkins of CrossFit Iconz in Lilburn, Georgia, for her work with Next Steps Fitness and Rehabilitation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting disabled veterans. Next Steps provides free CrossFit classes, nutrition guidance, and social support to help veterans rediscover their strength, resilience, and sense of community.
To learn more and support Next Steps, visit vetsteps.org
The CrossFit Podcast Trailer
Welcome to the CrossFit Podcast, hosted by CrossFit Seminar Staff veteran Denise Thomas.
Each episode features a conversation with a leader or legend within the CrossFit community sharing their experiences as practitioners of the CrossFit methodology, and first-hand witnesses to the power of CrossFit to create health and change lives in lasting and profound ways.
We’ll also sit down with guests from outside the community whose work in the academic or clinical space adds a valuable perspective to our discussions and collective understanding.
Along the way, we’ll unpack core elements of CrossFit’s identity that set us apart in our industry.
The CrossFit Podcast offers you the opportunity to listen to conversations between subject matter experts, long-standing affiliate owners, coaches and athletes, and pioneers in the charitable space. We’ll cover a variety of topics, including:
Lifestyle intervention and chronic disease
Accountability and agency
The role of the CrossFit coach
Mental health and CrossFit
The value of doing hard things
Paying it forward and the spirit of service
Subscribe to gain regular insights from the most thoughtful and experienced voices on health and fitness in the CrossFit community and beyond.