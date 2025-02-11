Powered by RND
PodcastsHealth & WellnessThe CrossFit Podcast
Listen to The CrossFit Podcast in the App
Listen to The CrossFit Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The CrossFit Podcast

Podcast The CrossFit Podcast
CrossFit LLC
Podcasts from CrossFit LLC
Health & Wellness

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Nicole Carroll and Preserving the Heart of CrossFit (EP. 001)
    In this episode of The CrossFit Podcast, Nicole Carroll sits down with Denise Thomas to reflect on her 20-year journey — from how she discovered CrossFit in 2004 and the lessons she’s learned over two decades, to why she believes CrossFit is more relevant now than ever. Topics Covered:Nicole’s fitness journey and introduction to CrossFitThe evolution of her role within CrossFitThe importance of preserving CrossFit's foundational principlesThe relevance of CrossFit today Resources and Media Mentioned:CrossFit Level 1 Certificate CourseCrossFit for Health Summit – Own Your HealthNicole’s Jedi Knight SpeechMagic of CrossFit - Content and Resources for Affiliates Community Highlight:This week, we recognize Keefa Hawkins of CrossFit Iconz in Lilburn, Georgia, for her work with Next Steps Fitness and Rehabilitation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting disabled veterans. Next Steps provides free CrossFit classes, nutrition guidance, and social support to help veterans rediscover their strength, resilience, and sense of community. To learn more and support Next Steps, visit vetsteps.org Know someone you think deserves to be highlighted? Nominate them here!
    --------  
    1:09:40
  • The CrossFit Podcast Trailer
    Welcome to the CrossFit Podcast, hosted by CrossFit Seminar Staff veteran Denise Thomas. Each episode features a conversation with a leader or legend within the CrossFit community sharing their experiences as practitioners of the CrossFit methodology, and first-hand witnesses to the power of CrossFit to create health and change lives in lasting and profound ways. We’ll also sit down with guests from outside the community whose work in the academic or clinical space adds a valuable perspective to our discussions and collective understanding. Along the way, we’ll unpack core elements of CrossFit’s identity that set us apart in our industry. The CrossFit Podcast offers you the opportunity to listen to conversations between subject matter experts, long-standing affiliate owners, coaches and athletes, and pioneers in the charitable space. We’ll cover a variety of topics, including: Lifestyle intervention and chronic disease Accountability and agency The role of the CrossFit coach Mental health and CrossFit The value of doing hard things Paying it forward and the spirit of service Subscribe to gain regular insights from the most thoughtful and experienced voices on health and fitness in the CrossFit community and beyond.
    --------  
    2:19

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About The CrossFit Podcast

Podcasts from CrossFit LLC
Podcast website

Listen to The CrossFit Podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/12/2025 - 10:13:07 PM