In this episode, Jeff goes straight into the world of running and endurance sports, tackling commonly held beliefs and separating fact from fiction. From the 80/20 and 10% rules to hydration myths and the best running shoes, Jeff brings science and evidence-based insights to help you improve your performance and training. This one promises to provide laughs, valuable knowledge, and help you become a better runner.CHAPTERS:00:00 Welcome02:15 The 80/20 Rule in Training07:11 The 10% Rule: A Guide, Not a Law13:06 Breathing Techniques:15:45 The Dangers of Overhydration27:24 Choosing the Right Running Shoe34:10 Debunking the Myth: Running and Knee Health43:28 Hydration Myths: Coffee, Tea, and Water52:55 Training Volume: Does High Mileage Cause Injuries?57:53 The Secret to a Strong Finish: Speed Work vs. Aerobic Fitness01:01:48 Everyone is a Runner: Embracing the Runner Within
02: History of the Marathon: How Did We Get Here?
In this second episode of The Consistently Good Podcast, I break down why the marathon owns such a deep place in my heart. From its roots in ancient Greece to today's start lines packed with every kind of runner, the marathon tells a story of grit, culture, and community.I cover the barriers and breakthroughs—how coaching, fueling, and even politics have shaped the race. From the first Olympic marathons to the rise of women's competition and iconic performances that defined eras, these moments show why 26.2 miles continues to inspire.CHAPTERS:00:00 Introduction to the Marathon and Cultural Significance01:52 Why I Love Coaching the Marathon07:36 Economic Impact of Marathons12:24 Historical Origins of the Marathon15:41 Early Olympic Marathons27:04 The 1904 St. Louis Marathon30:16 The Standardization of the Marathon Distance41:30 The Fight for Women's Marathon Inclusion44:02 Progression of Marathon Records51:03 The 1984 Olympics: A Seminal Moment01:04:32 American Marathon Renaissance in 200401:08:57 Modern Marathon Records and Controversies01:16:51 The Transformative Power of Marathoning
01: Why Consistency Outlasts Greatness | Nick Bare
On the debut of The Consistently Good Podcast, I sit down with my friend Nick Bare to talk about what it really takes to build something that lasts. From turning a small supplement company into a world-class fitness brand, Nick shares the lessons that shaped him—servant leadership, humility, and the daily discipline of gratitude and trust in relationships, parenting, and business.This conversation sets the tone for why staying consistently good beats chasing the occasional flash of greatness.CHAPTERS:00:00 Welcome to the Consistently Good Podcast01:41 Fatherhood and Servant Leadership04:28 The Essence of True Leadership11:26 The Importance of Vision17:53 The Marathon Journey: From 3:24 to 2:3933:34 Defining Success Beyond Achievements47:24 The Essence of Trust in Coaching51:41 Humility and Accountability in Training53:47 Balancing Ambition and Life Responsibilities58:39 The Power of Delegation and Team Trust01:05:18 The Importance of Loyalty and Trust01:10:12 The Symbiotic Nature of Mentorship01:21:56 Gratitude and Acknowledging Support
Season 1 Trailer
Season 1 kicks off on 9.24.25It's not about being great once—it's about being consistently good. Hosted by Jeff Cunningham—BPN Coach, Bat City Running Coach, and former elite runner—The Consistently Good Podcast is built for athletes chasing more than finish lines. This is where endurance meets resilience, mindset drives performance, and training transforms into a way of life. From proven coaching strategies and performance breakthroughs to raw conversations on leadership, family, and faith, Jeff delivers the tools and stories that fuel long-term growth. Backed by the "Go One More" ethos, each episode is designed to help you build consistency, push past limits, and stay relentless in every arena of life.
Something New Is Coming
It’s not about being great once—it’s about being consistently good. Season 1 kicks off 9.24.25
It’s not about being great once—it’s about being consistently good.
Hosted by Jeff Cunningham—BPN and Bat City Running Coach—The Consistently Good Podcast is built for athletes chasing more than finish lines. From proven coaching strategies and performance breakthroughs to raw conversations on leadership, family, and faith, Jeff delivers the tools and stories that fuel long-term growth.
Backed by the “Go One More” ethos, each episode is designed to help build consistency, push past limits, and stay relentless in every arena of life.