02: History of the Marathon: How Did We Get Here?

In this second episode of The Consistently Good Podcast, I break down why the marathon owns such a deep place in my heart. From its roots in ancient Greece to today's start lines packed with every kind of runner, the marathon tells a story of grit, culture, and community.I cover the barriers and breakthroughs—how coaching, fueling, and even politics have shaped the race. From the first Olympic marathons to the rise of women's competition and iconic performances that defined eras, these moments show why 26.2 miles continues to inspire.CHAPTERS:00:00 Introduction to the Marathon and Cultural Significance01:52 Why I Love Coaching the Marathon07:36 Economic Impact of Marathons12:24 Historical Origins of the Marathon15:41 Early Olympic Marathons27:04 The 1904 St. Louis Marathon30:16 The Standardization of the Marathon Distance41:30 The Fight for Women's Marathon Inclusion44:02 Progression of Marathon Records51:03 The 1984 Olympics: A Seminal Moment01:04:32 American Marathon Renaissance in 200401:08:57 Modern Marathon Records and Controversies01:16:51 The Transformative Power of Marathoning