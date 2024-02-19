Dude Perfect on their path to Billion-Dollar YouTube Brand

In this episode of The Colin and Samir Show, we sit down with the creators of Dude Perfect to explore their $100M raise, their ambitious plans to scale, and why they turned down a full buyout. From hiring their first CEO to building new ventures like Dude Perfect World and their family-friendly app, the team reveals how they're transitioning from YouTube creators to a billion-dollar media brand. Plus, we dive into their content strategy, scaling challenges, and what the next chapter holds for YouTube's most iconic group.