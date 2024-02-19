YouTube Creators, Try Spotter Studio Free: https://partner.spotterstudio.com/colinandsamir
Today we're joined by Linus Sebastian, founder of Linus Tech Tips and Linus Media Group. He has been a staple in the YouTube tech scene for 16 years. What began as a corporate task creating videos for a computer store has evolved into a media empire with 16 million subscribers. Linus shared the highs and lows of scaling his business, from nearly running out of money during the channel’s infancy to becoming a leader in the creator economy.
--------
2:12:16
Jake Shane: from TikTok to Hollywood
On this episode of The Colin and Samir Show, we interview internet personality Jake Shane about his success on TikTok, bringing his short-form audience to YouTube, and what's next for Jake Shane.
--------
1:14:40
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek on the Future of Podcasts
On this episode the Colin and Samir Show, we sit down with Spotify CEO and Founder Daniel Ek. We talk through Spotify's recent announcements on podcast monetization, discovery and data, and Daniel's vision for the future of video on Spotify.
--------
58:05
Dude Perfect on their path to Billion-Dollar YouTube Brand
Try Spotter Studio FREE for 60 days: https://partner.spotterstudio.com/colinandsamir
In this episode of The Colin and Samir Show, we sit down with the creators of Dude Perfect to explore their $100M raise, their ambitious plans to scale, and why they turned down a full buyout. From hiring their first CEO to building new ventures like Dude Perfect World and their family-friendly app, the team reveals how they’re transitioning from YouTube creators to a billion-dollar media brand. Plus, we dive into their content strategy, scaling challenges, and what the next chapter holds for YouTube's most iconic group.
--------
1:21:08
How YouTube Podcasts Decided the 2024 Election
A media analysis and discussion about the 2024 U.S. Election largely being called "The Podcast Election."
00:00 Trump vs Harris, by the numbers
05:02 Available Time Spent is the key
07:43 Media Comparison, Trump vs Harris
11:16 How Media & Politics Have Evolved
13:43 Presidential Podcast Teams
16:49 What's Next?
23:44 Takeaways for Creators
Hey, We’re Colin and Samir, YouTube creators and podcasters that break down the latest news in the creator economy from a creator's perspective. We have a long history building communities and brands through digital content. New episodes of The Colin and Samir show go live every Monday on Spotify and YouTube.com/ColinandSamir.