Pocket Psychiatry: A Carlat Podcast
Clear, engaging, and practical updates on clinical psychiatry. Hosted by Chris Aiken, MD, and Kellie Newsome, PMHNP. Earn CME for listening at www.thecarla...
  • When Bipolar and ADHD Overlap: Diagnosis
    You’ll never be 100% sure if a patient has bipolar, ADHD, or both, but we’ll get you as close as we can.CME: Take the CME Post-Test for this EpisodePublished On: 11/18/2024Duration: 17 minutes, 24 secondsChris Aiken and Kellie Newsome, PMHNP have disclosed no relevant financial or other interests in any commercial companies pertaining to this educational activity.
    17:23
  • Precision in Psychiatry: Diagnosing, Treating, and Differentiating Core Psychiatric Conditions
    Today, we delve into the complicated world of psychiatric diagnoses and their impact on treatment.﻿CME: Take the CME Post-Test for this EpisodePublished On: 11/11/2024Duration: 34 minutes, 20 secondsMark L. Ruffalo, MSW, DPsa and Nassir Ghaemi, MD, MPH, have disclosed no relevant financial or other interests in any commercial companies pertaining to this educational activity.
    34:19
  • Psychopharm Secrets: What Patients Won’t Tell You
    How to assess med response when the patient reports is a poor guide: long-term mood stabilizers, sleep meds, and rapid cycling.CME: Take the CME Post-Test for this EpisodePublished On: 11/04/2024Duration: 18 minutes, 12 secondsChris Aiken and Kellie Newsome, PMHNP have disclosed no relevant financial or other interests in any commercial companies pertaining to this educational activity.
    18:11
  • Top 10 Findings: Alcohol, ADHD, and Antipsychotics
    A new med combo for alcohol use disorder, antipsychotic dose reduction in schizophrenia, and two new tips for using stimulants in ADHD.CME: Take the CME Post-Test for this EpisodePublished On: 10/28/2024Duration: 24 minutes, 12 secondsChris Aiken and Kellie Newsome, PMHNP have disclosed no relevant financial or other interests in any commercial companies pertaining to this educational activity.
    24:11
  • Top 10 Findings: Lithium, Lumateperone, and Lavender
    New studies change how we think about lithium and weight gain, and updates on lumateperone, lavender, and esketamine in depressionCME: Take the CME Post-Test for this EpisodePublished On: 10/21/2024Duration: 24 minutes, 43 secondsChris Aiken and Kellie Newsome, PMHNP have disclosed no relevant financial or other interests in any commercial companies pertaining to this educational activity.
    24:42

About The Carlat Psychiatry Podcast

Clear, engaging, and practical updates on clinical psychiatry. Hosted by Chris Aiken, MD, and Kellie Newsome, PMHNP. Earn CME for listening at www.thecarlatreport.com/podcastcme
