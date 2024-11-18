You’ll never be 100% sure if a patient has bipolar, ADHD, or both, but we’ll get you as close as we can.CME: Take the CME Post-Test for this EpisodePublished On: 11/18/2024Duration: 17 minutes, 24 secondsChris Aiken and Kellie Newsome, PMHNP have disclosed no relevant financial or other interests in any commercial companies pertaining to this educational activity.
Precision in Psychiatry: Diagnosing, Treating, and Differentiating Core Psychiatric Conditions
Today, we delve into the complicated world of psychiatric diagnoses and their impact on treatment.
Published On: 11/11/2024
Duration: 34 minutes, 20 seconds
Psychopharm Secrets: What Patients Won’t Tell You
How to assess med response when the patient reports is a poor guide: long-term mood stabilizers, sleep meds, and rapid cycling.
Published On: 11/04/2024
Duration: 18 minutes, 12 seconds
Top 10 Findings: Alcohol, ADHD, and Antipsychotics
A new med combo for alcohol use disorder, antipsychotic dose reduction in schizophrenia, and two new tips for using stimulants in ADHD.
Published On: 10/28/2024
Duration: 24 minutes, 12 seconds
Top 10 Findings: Lithium, Lumateperone, and Lavender
New studies change how we think about lithium and weight gain, and updates on lumateperone, lavender, and esketamine in depression
Published On: 10/21/2024
Duration: 24 minutes, 43 seconds