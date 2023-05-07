You’ve landed on THE BOOKSHELF with Jennifer Morrison. As a kid, you could always find me in the library, in awe of stories bigger than me and the Chicago subur...

In our very first podcast episode, Jennifer Morrison discusses the novel "I Will Die in a Foreign Land" with author Kalani Pickhart, recipient of the 2022 New York Public Library's Young Lions Fiction Award. Join Jennifer in conversation with Kalani as she delves into her process as a writer and what inspired her to create what has become one of Jennifer's favorite novels—and the perfect subject for our inaugural episode of The Bookshelf with Jennifer Morrison.

You’ve landed on THE BOOKSHELF with Jennifer Morrison. As a kid, you could always find me in the library, in awe of stories bigger than me and the Chicago suburb I lived in. Reading is the central resource for all of my creative endeavours. On ONCE UPON A TIME, reading between camera set ups, authors seemed like untouchable gods. Now, I have the honor of sitting down with them to unpack just how human they are and how that results in their creations as we explore their lives, processes and inspirations. So, welcome to my bookshelf. Season 1 of THE BOOKSHELF is brought to you by APARTMENT 3C.