In this unforgettable memoir, Sarah LaBrie opens her novel "No One Gets to Fall Apart" with a devastating phone call from her grandmother—her mother was found on the side of the road, in the midst of a psychotic episode brought on by schizophrenia. Despite the incredulous journey that follows to discover the history of mental health in her family while juggling her own struggles, Sarah remains incredibly optimistic leaving Jennifer to ask just how she does it. Find out how the failure of one of Sarah's novels ultimately led her to find and pursue her true desire and why we should, too in this memorable episode of The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison.

The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison - Ep. 26: "No One Gets to Fall Apart" by Sarah LaBrie

In this memorable episode of The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison, Jennifer has the incredible opportunity to chat with world-renowned author, Danielle Steel, on her newest novel “A Mother’s Love”. Danielle and Jennifer discuss her astounding career including publishing 218 books internationally, her writing process, and what is behind Danielle's technique that makes each of her characters unique, relatable and leaves readers feeling happy and fulfilled with each and every one of her stories.

In this memorable episode of The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison, Jennifer has the incredible opportunity to chat with world-renowned author, Danielle Steel, on her newest novel “A Mother’s Love”. Danielle and Jennifer discuss her astounding career including publishing 218 books internationally, her writing process, and what is behind Danielle's technique that makes each of her characters unique, relatable and leaves readers feeling happy and fulfilled with each and every one of her stories.

This one is for the true book lovers out there...in this unique episode we discuss our book of the month "The Land of Milk and Honey" by C Pam Zhang with Executive Editor Caroline Bleeke at Flatiron Books. Caroline takes us on a behind the scenes journey into the world of Publishing. What exactly does an Editor do? When do they decide one of the many stories they read needs to be shared with the world? What does a career path look like for an Editor? Jennifer and Caroline dive into all of these questions and more in this episode of The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison.

The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison - Ep. 28: "The Land of Milk and Honey" with Editor Caroline Bleeke

In our season 3 finale of The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison, this episode with author E.J. Koh is truly, poetry in motion. Koh joins Jennifer to discuss her novel, "The Liberators", winner of the 2024 New York Public Library's Young Lions Fiction Award. Though it is a novel covering dark themes spanning several generations through historical tragic events, E.J. continuously manages to find light within the darkness, giving the audience a story that Jennifer finds delicate and "smooth as silk". E.J. discusses her family's influence in writing her memoir and novels, her ambition to write 1,000 love letters, and how her process of writing ultimately lends as a conduit for her real passion—making a connection with humanity.

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About The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison

About The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison

About The Bookshelf of Jennifer Morrison