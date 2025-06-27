Nick Mohammed Pitches a Violent Christmas Horror Film!

We're excited to be visited by Nick Mohammed! And Nick's subgenre is… Everybody's Home for the Holidays. Join Nick as he pitches one of the most unnecessarily violent Christmas films you're ever likely to hear. The Big Pitch with Jimmy Carr is a brand new comedy podcast where each week a different celebrity guest pitches an idea for a film based on one of the SUPER niche sub-genres on Netflix. From 'Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s' to 'Australian Dysfunctional Family Comedies Starring A Strong Female Lead', our celebrity guests will pitch their wacky plot, their dream cast, the marketing stunts, and everything in between. By the end of every episode, Jimmy Carr, Comedian by night / "Netflix Executive" by day, will decide whether the pitch is greenlit or condemned to development hell! Listen on all podcast platforms and watch on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube Channel. The Big Pitch is a co-production by Netflix and BBC Studios Audio. Jimmy Carr is an award-winning stand-up comedian and writer, touring his brand-new show JIMMY CARR: LAUGHS FUNNY throughout the USA from May to November this year, as well as across the UK and Europe, before hitting Australia and New Zealand in early 2026.