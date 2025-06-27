Nick Mohammed Pitches a Violent Christmas Horror Film!
We're excited to be visited by Nick Mohammed! And Nick’s subgenre is… Everybody’s Home for the Holidays. Join Nick as he pitches one of the most unnecessarily violent Christmas films you’re ever likely to hear.
The Big Pitch with Jimmy Carr is a brand new comedy podcast where each week a different celebrity guest pitches an idea for a film based on one of the SUPER niche sub-genres on Netflix. From ‘Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s’ to ‘Australian Dysfunctional Family Comedies Starring A Strong Female Lead’, our celebrity guests will pitch their wacky plot, their dream cast, the marketing stunts, and everything in between. By the end of every episode, Jimmy Carr, Comedian by night / “Netflix Executive” by day, will decide whether the pitch is greenlit or condemned to development hell!
Listen on all podcast platforms and watch on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube Channel.
The Big Pitch is a co-production by Netflix and BBC Studios Audio.
Production Coordinator: Becky Carewe-Jeffries
Romesh Ranganathan Pitches a Tearjerker with a Curse, a Meet Cute, and an Orangutan!
Our guest this week is Romesh Rangathan! And his subgenre is… BRB Crying.
Will Romesh deliver a beautiful and moving film pitch that makes Jimmy break down crying? Or will his idea be a fever dream of orangutans, ancient curses and having sex in front of animals? Listen in to find out!
Phil Wang Pitches Psychological Thriller Starring WHO?!
It’s the very first episode of The Big Pitch with Jimmy Carr and our first guest is Phil Wang! And Phil’s subgenre is…This Place is Evil. We’re talking psychological torture, we’re talking gory death scenes, we’re talking Lorraine Kelly?!
Coming Soon...The Big Pitch with Jimmy Carr
Join us each week as celebrity guests pitch an idea for a film based on one of the SUPER niche sub-genres on Netflix. From ‘Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s’ to ‘Australian Dysfunctional Family Comedies Starring A Strong Female Lead’, our celebrity guests will pitch their wacky plot, their dream cast, the marketing stunts, and everything in between. By the end of every episode, Jimmy Carr, Comedian by night / “Netflix Executive” by day, will decide whether the pitch is greenlit or condemned to development hell!
New episode every other Wednesday starting May 28th!
Where does Nick Mohammed’s mind go when asked to make an ‘Everybody’s Home For The Holidays’ film? What’s the narrative arc for Romesh Ranganathan’s ‘BRB Crying’ tearjerker? What on earth would Michelle Wolf’s ‘Coming of Age animal tale’ look like? Find out on The Big Pitch. Listen on all podcast platforms and watch on the Netflix is a Joke YouTube Channel.
New episodes every other Wednesday starting May 28th!
