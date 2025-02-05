Fixing Famous People with Chris DeRosa & Dominick Pupa

The Third Annual Oscars Spectacular! with Rebecca Bregman
It's FINALLY here: The Duchess of Smuckers' lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and Dom and Chris CANNOT stop talking about it in this week's Pre-Fixe. After a JAM-packed (wink) round-up of pop culture, Awards Correspondent Rebecca Bregman joins to give a full Oscar rundown. They talk fashions, winners, losers, speeches, favorite moments, and cringe-worthy ones.
Jessica Biel with Kate Casey
You've asked for it, you've begged for it, you've PRAYED for it: The Pre-Fixe is full of Dom and Chris' reactions to one of our first fixes come to life in The Baldwins on The Learning Channel. Then, our Pod Mother Kate Casey joins to fix Jessica Biel. They discuss 7th Heaven, marrying Justin Timberlake (aka Bimberlake), and her going viral for eating in the shower.You can find Kate at @katecaseyca and find her podcast here.
Raven-Symoné with Sequoia Holmes
Chris is chomping (not champing) at the bit to hear all about Dominick nestled betwixt A-list celebs at the SNL50 Radio City Music Hall Concert in the Pre-Fixe this week, and Dominick gives a moment-by-moment recounting of his interaction with The Baldwinitos themselves. Then, Sequoia Holmes of Black People Love Paramore and The Daily Dirty joins to fix Raven-Symoné. They discuss The Cosby Show, That's So Raven, The Cheetah Girls, Her Infamous Oprah Interview, and much, much more.You can find Sequoia at @sequoiabholmes and find her podcasts Black People Love Paramore & The Daily Dirty here.
Ashlee Simpson with Amir Yass
The Pre-Fixe somehow turns into a sci-fi critique podcast as Dominick and Christopher discuss The Fantastic Four trailer and Chris' potential Lord of The Rings tattoo, after talking Super Bowl and the latest with Emilia Perez's Oscars campaign going up in smoke. Then ACTUAL PUBLICIST and Podcast Host Amir Yass joins to fix Ashlee Simpson. They discuss 7th Heaven, her music career, The Ashlee Simpson Show, and, of course, her "jig" on SNL.You can find Amir at @amiryassofficial and his podcast The Vault here.
The First Annual Grammys Gargantua with Rebecca Bregman
The Grammys are all Dom and Chris seem to be able to talk about this week, but they also take time to discuss Wendy Williams' TMZ interview, Jessica Biel's "devolving" social media post for JT's birthday, and their concerns for Justin Bieber. Then, Awards Correspondent Rebecca Bregman joins to break down The 2025 Grammys: the fashions, the performances, the awards, and MUCH, much more!You can support Rebecca by watching Aaron Hernandez: The Untold Murders of Bristol, Murder Under The Friday Night Lights, & Home Reimagined all on Max!
About Fixing Famous People with Chris DeRosa & Dominick Pupa
Each week, Television Producers Chris DeRosa and Dominick Pupa decide which of their plethora of celebrity clients needs the most help, and hold nothing back as they take turns pitching ideas of how to best fix the famous person’s crumbling public image. With a slew of hilarious guests and hotter-than-hot takes on the stories dominating the Entertainment News cycle, Chris and Dominick are here to transform the reputations of the stars that are clearly NOT just like us!